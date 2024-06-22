This Designer Trick Lets You Add Extra Kitchen Shelving in the Most Surprising Place

Designing a kitchen is a puzzle — and piecing it together is a case of weighing up practicality, such as storage, against good looks. Sometimes, one has to trump the other in the decisions you make, but sometimes, a really clever idea can deliver on both. And we think kitchen windows with shelves might be a design solution you're overlooking.

In some respects, this idea goes against what you might think are the basics of designing your room, in that you want to keep your view out the window clear and allow as much light in as possible. But while it's not a kitchen window idea that works for every single space, sometimes, on balance, it's the best move for adding storage and creating a style statement.

To get to grips with the practicalities of installing shelving across a kitchen window, we sought out designers who have used this trick in their projects to get their advice on how it's best done.

Should I put shelving across a kitchen window?

You might not have ever considered this kitchen shelving idea before, but while there are a few drawbacks, there are some pros to consider beyond the fact that, as the examples we have to show you prove, it can look pretty spectacular.

'The pros is you get the benefit of sunlight and natural air flow, but also easy access to dishes and glasses at your fingers tips,' says interior designer Lisa Staton, who has used this idea across several of her projects.

Mallory Robins, co-founder of design studio Kobel + Co, also agrees. 'Always eager to harness natural light, shelving strategically placed in front of a window offers an excellent storage solution, especially when the alternative would mean sacrificing a window for upper cabinetry,' she tells us.

Open shelving has become popular in kitchens where upper cabinets can make the space feel bulky and top-heavy, especially as a way to store pretty kitchen decor like tableware. You might find, in some open concept kitchens, you don't have a lot of upper storage anyway because of positioning of the windows, so for those spaces, this can be a gamechanger.

And while you may think that shelves may interrupt natural light from entering your space, Hugh Metcalf, editor of Livingetc.com, thinks it may actually help in better illuminating your space. 'In architecture, there's the concept of the light shelf,' he explains. 'These are usually placed high up, under clerestory windows, but the idea can translate into a kitchen window, too. These are shelves that reflect light as they enter a building, helping the light bounce around the space more, rather than simply fall straight onto the floor, which are often less reflective surfaces in darker colors.'

'Introducing shelving under kitchen windows can recreate the effect, especially if you choose a white, or reflective surface, while helping to reduce harsh glare in windows with particularly sunny aspects.'

(Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: Lisa Staton)

Of course, the drawbacks are worth considering, too. 'It does block any views and can get dusty with sunshine highlighting the dust as it streams through the window,' says Lisa Staton.

It will probably mean you have to forego a traditional kitchen window treatment too, and while your shelving can provide a little privacy, it won't screen your space entirely, or help keep bright sunlight out if you ever require it.

It's a design idea that's a bit of a lifestyle choice, but really no more so than open shelving in a kitchen is anyway. You'll need to dust regularly, for example, and you'll need to curate your shelves so that they look good — in this instance, from both inside and out.

There are some practical considerations too, which specifically relate to design where the shelving would sit directly on windows. 'You need to plan ahead on where any brackets mount so as not to void the window warranty, or drill into the window,' Lisa explains. However, some of the designs below show ways to circumvent this issue.

How to design a kitchen window with shelves

1. Inset shelves into the windows themselves

(Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: Lisa Staton)

For the design of this transitional-style kitchen, Lisa Staton integrated shelving in the window surrounding the kitchen sink — a clever position for storage of the owner's decorative glassware.

'Originally we planned the shelves to run all the way across and in front of the middle window, but doing so meant the shelves had to stay much shallower and so as we got into it at time of final finish carpentry design we adjusted to deeper shelves and kept them on either side of the sink,' Lisa explains. 'The deeper shelves meant more storage and less need for the middle shelves.'

Incorporating shelving brackets adds to the charm of the design, another decorative detail that brings this kitchen scheme to life. And, by using these shelves as spaces to store glassware, it doesn't feel too heavy, nor block too much light from the window.

2. Make a feature of floating shelves

(Image credit: Nate Sheets. Design: Kobel + Co)

The alternative is to run shelving directly across the entire window, and fixing your shelving into the walls, rather than the frames, can be an easier approach in terms of maintaining the integrity of your windows.

Design studio Kobel + Co used this ideas for a renovation, where they transformed an outdated kitchen by expanding it into a previously unused breakfast room. 'This area boasts the best view in the house, and our goal was to preserve both its light and scenic vistas,' designer Mallory Robins tells me. 'Instead of installing upper cabinets, we opted to install expansive shelves. This decision not only showcased the client's stunning collection of handmade dishware and pottery but also turned the shelving into a stylish focal point.'

It's a more dominating approach to kitchen windows with shelves, but it was a space that could handle any effect their installation would have on natural light. 'Placing the shelves in front of the window ensured that ample natural light could still illuminate the room from all three sides,' Mallory explains.

3. Choose finer shelving

(Image credit: Aaron Leitz)

Another way to limit the effect shelving over windows has on your view out and the light in is to specify them as finely as possible. In a kitchen such as this one, designed by Lisa Staton, it adds a sleekness to the design.

'Its a practical, no fuss approach to a active but stylish busy kitchen,' Lisa says. 'The invisible fixings help streamline the shelves and retain the view out of the kitchen's window'.

What should I display on kitchen window shelves?

If you're choosing this design feature, it's a spot to put your more beautiful looking kitchen objects. 'Make sure you have good storage for the less pretty items so anything on the shelf is pretty and wants to stay out all the time,' Lisa says.

Glassware is a good choice, as it allows light to travel through it, and won't feel too visually heavy, cluttering up your view of the space. On the flip side, glasses will show dust more than other choices, especially when up against a bright window.

Stacks of plate, houseplants and coffee mugs are all good choices, too.