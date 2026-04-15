When I first came across friction-maxxing, I'd be lying if I said I didn't roll my eyes at another maxxing trend catching on. But then I looked into it, and although it seems slightly performative at first, it stands for everything we need right now.

From meme-ified news, AI slop, and doomscrolls worth of wasted time, to dupe culture, bedrotting, and impulse buying to keep up with the lifestyles portrayed on our screens, instant gratification is at an all-time high. This year's home wellness trends are fighting against this fast-paced rhythm of life, and friction-maxxing is one way to do it.

Sure, the name of the trend might be a tad played-out with all the maxxing going around, but I genuinely believe that the essence of the concept is the call of the hour. To step away from taking the easy route out and rewire the way we feel dopamine.

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So, here's what this lifestyle change means and what you can do to imbibe it into your daily routine.

What Is Friction-Maxxing?

Adding resistance to your routine is the key to gaining your patience back. (Image credit: Maxime Delvaux. Design: Edition Office)

Hector Hughes, co-founder of Unplugged, explains that friction-maxxing is the idea of adding small pockets of effort back into your day on purpose. "We live in a world that has been designed to be as frictionless as possible. Things that used to require effort can now be done with next to none — from one-click checkout and next-day delivery to pod coffee and FaceID," he notes.

"This level of convenience sounds great on paper (and in a lot of scenarios, it does make our lives easier), but it also removes the pause between impulse and action, which means we can act less intentionally."

According to Hector, friction-maxxing brings some of that pause back. "Adding small speed bumps to habitual or impulsive behaviours gives you a moment to pause and choose the action more intentionally. The goal isn’t to make life difficult; it’s just to slow down habits that tend to run on autopilot," he advises.

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"It can also help you romanticize the process in daily tasks. For example, making your coffee from scratch with a moka pot rather than hitting a button, or walking to the post office instead of arranging collection. It makes the action of doing something more enjoyable."

He goes on to explain that the biggest benefit is that it creates a moment of awareness before you act. "When something requires even a little extra effort, your brain has time to ask, 'Do I actually want to do this?' This helps you live and act more slowly and intentionally," he says.

"People also find that friction helps rebuild patience and focus. When everything is instant, waiting starts to feel uncomfortable. Small moments of effort, like offline rituals, cooking from scratch, or walking somewhere instead of ordering a car, bring back a slower rhythm. Over time, that can make it easier to concentrate, be present, and tolerate boredom."

Hector Hughes Social Links Navigation Wellness Expert Hector Hughes is a digital wellness expert and co-founder of Unplugged, the UK’s original digital detox escape in nature, which has helped over 10,000 people take intentional time offline. After experiencing burnout and screen fatigue himself, Hector teamed up with close friend and co-founder Ben Elliot to make digital detoxing accessible to tired, overwhelmed, and burnt-out workers. Together, they launched Unplugged five years ago with a simple mission: to help people switch off and reconnect with what matters. Today, Hector is a leading advocate for mindful tech use, sharing practical, scalable strategies to help individuals reclaim their focus, energy, and clarity.

1. Interrupt Impulse by Distancing Gratification

Push yourself to take the path less travelled and maybe even (slightly) less convenient. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: ADDARC. Contractor: LBA Construction)

"To start, introduce just enough effort to interrupt the impulse," says Philip Thomas Vanderford, interior designer at Studio Thomas James. "Whether it's concealing a television or placing indulgences out of immediate reach, that slight pause changes behavior more than any rule ever could."

TV wall ideas aside, even things like uninstalling delivery apps, introducing time limits to your screen time, and adopting digital minimalism can make a world of difference to your day-to-day pace.

Philip Thomas Vanderford Social Links Navigation Interior Designer As principal and founder of Studio Thomas James, Vanderford has built a portfolio of projects rich in expression, all seemingly understated but that are highly detailed with their own unique emotional intelligence. His studio was a featured designer at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas in 2020 and Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach in 2023, won HGTV’s Designer of the Year Award in 2021, and has been on D Home’s list of Best Designers for multiple years running.

2. Prioritize Design Rituals Instead of Shortcuts

The Livingetc way to friction-maxx would be incomplete without designing this concept into your spaces. (Image credit: Casa Mia Visuals. Design: D'Ora Tokai Designs)

Next, Philip recommends thinking of design rituals instead of shortcuts. "A bar, coffee station, or dressing area that requires a sequence of actions elevates the experience and encourages presence," he affirms.

I recommend introducing design rituals into your wellness rooms and even your regular living spaces, too. Consider a valet stand for your bedroom, a hands-on coffee bar (like the ROK Powerless Presso), and a listening room for soundscaped moments of stillness.

3. Cut Down on Tech and Commit to Analog

Digital detox corners will help you disconnect from screens and reconnect irl. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Lai Cheong Brown. Styling: Claire Delmar)

"If you want your space to feel more attuned to friction-maxxing, try cutting back on tech at home," says Hana Taylor of BoConcept. "That could mean removing smart lights and extension leads, switching off devices like Google Home or Alexa, and keeping some rooms completely free of screens and gadgets."

Digital detox zones can be tough to acclimatize to at first, but these intentional spaces will get you one step closer to a healthier lifestyle. Consider designing a tech-free bedroom and taking analog January seriously for the remainder of the year, too.

4. Implement Obstacles to Bad Habits

The only way to break a cycle is to make your bad habits tougher to get to. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm)

"Designers use layout to subtly shape behaviour, such as placing a reading chair near natural light to encourage relaxation or separating work items from the bedroom to promote better sleep," says Hana.

"Utilize your home design to prompt pauses. Store snacks out of sight, keep devices in a drawer when not in use, or unplug them at night, making mindless habits harder. Thoughtful arrangement encourages good habits naturally."

You can also replace overstimulating areas in your home with spaces for calm. Consider a hyggekrog, a meditation room, or even a wellness garden to make for a healthier backdrop. I also recommend bringing in things to stop you from doomscrolling to help you separate from your screens.

5. Pace the Way You Decorate

You don't need to inspire your interiors with every trend all at once. Find your style and take your time. (Image credit: Milagros Sánchez Azcona. Design: OHIO Estudio. Architecture: Fabrizio Pugliese Arquitectos)

Hana also recommends pacing the way you decorate your interiors. "Saving up to invest in more high‑quality furniture that will last a lifetime, or waiting to curate a wall with art until you find pieces that genuinely resonate, even commissioning custom local artisan work, is worth the wait," she says.

"Items that demand time and effort ultimately hold more significance than those acquired through a quick online transaction." It's not about monopolizing on every single interior design trend that comes your way. It's about using these aesthetics as inspiration to feed your dream home in courses.

Friction-Maxxing Essentials

Friction-maxxing will reduce how quickly chores get knocked off your list, and it might even make you feel a little frustrated at taking the longer route at first. However, in time, you'll find yourself feeling pleasantly surprised by the relief of impatience lifting off your mood.

Not to mention, it's the little moments that make life so much more enjoyable. And friction-maxxing is the formula for relearning how to stop and smell the roses.

If you're looking for a moment of inspiration to help you pace yourself, I recommend booking your next time off to live with intention at the Unplugged x Damson Madder cabin. It's equal parts style and slow living.

And for more ideas on home wellness and recommendations on digital detox destinations, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.