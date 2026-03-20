By now, you've probably heard that interiors are going analog this year. People want homes that disconnect them from the digital world and that instead encourage hobbies. Maybe that's led you to invest in a record player? Maybe, like me, you're currently building your vinyl repertoire? Well, the good news is vinyl collecting makes for easy curation — that is, if you have good vinyl styling techniques.

This concept of 'vinyl styling' is more than just finding clever ways to organize your vinyl records; it's about appreciating every aspect of analog listening, including the cover art. "People want their homes to reflect who they are, right now," says Victoria Robinson, trend and product expert at Hillarys. Vinyl taps into that perfectly because it's nostalgic, it's tactile, and it has a warmth that a streaming playlist will never have — and the sleeve design alone is something to marvel at.

So, as you continue to build your vinyl collection, don't forget to think about how you'll style your vinyl for a more thoughtful, design-forward listening space. Here are five tips for embracing vinyl styling with flair.

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1. Hang Vinyl on the Wall

In my house, we have three vinyls styled on acrylic shelves on either side of our main window. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Of all the different ways to style your vinyls, barely-there shelving and gallery walls are probably the most popular. "Think slim ledges, evenly spaced, and album covers facing forward like framed artwork," says Victoria Robinson. "It's clean, architectural, and looks incredible against a neutral wall."

Plus, this styling approach puts the album art front and center, allowing you to lean into how the different colors and patterns harmonize with the rest of the room. "Album artwork is some of the most striking graphic design ever made," adds Victoria. "These covers were literally designed to stop you in your tracks, so when you put them on a wall, they do exactly that."

What makes vinyl an interesting thing to hang on your wall over prints is that your collection is personal. "It's autobiographical in a way very few decorative objects are," says Victoria. "That mix of bold visual art and genuine personal history is really hard to replicate with anything else."

Plus, you can continuously rotate the covers on the wall based on what you're listening to, giving a little glimpse into your personality and life.

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Victoria Robinson Social Links Navigation Trend and Product Expert Victoria Robinson is the trend and product expert at Hillarys. Hillarys analyzed Pinterest for vinyl decor trends, and they uncovered more than 394,000 pins and boards dedicated to styling your vinyls at home. Victoria shares her expertise based on this research.

2. A Collectors Cabinet or Shelf

A dedicated shelf or cabinet makes your display feel considered. (Image credit: Sean Fennessy. Design: Sally Caroline)

A step up from the simple picture ledge or wall-mounted shelf is opting for a dedicated display cabinet or shelving unit — a vinyl styling idea that doubles as vinyl storage.

With these displays, you can choose to highlight different sleeves while having more room to practically store and organize your collection. It becomes more of a part of the room rather than just wall art.

Victoria suggests using a glass-fronted mid-century cabinet with warm lighting inside. "This idea gives the whole setup a collector's, almost museum-like, quality," she adds. And you don't have to spend a lot to make it look custom (I know an IKEA magazine rack DIY that would be the perfect vinyl styling idea).

3. A Vinyl Bar Cart

Much like a bar cart used for traditional purposes, a bar cart styled with vinyls makes an intentional moment in a room. (Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

"One vinyl styling idea that genuinely surprises people is styling your turntable or record player on a bar cart with a few records propped below," shares Victoria. "It sounds almost too casual, but it's incredibly chic." Plus, this can often be a more affordable way into a curated look.

The best bar carts will either feel like a harmonious part of the room or a fashionable statement piece, and when styled with vinyls rather than cocktail hour supplies (or you could do a little of both!), it suddenly becomes even more interesting and intentional. "A dedicated bar cart or small cabinet makes vinyl feel like a natural part of how you live and entertain rather than a dedicated 'music corner'," says Victoria.

And this idea is brilliant for smaller spaces, as it gives you a dedicated vinyl bar without taking up too much floor space.

4. Edit Your Display

A small storage rack is a fabulous way to let a specific vinyl shine. (Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

Once you have a few ideas on how you want to display your records, the real vinyl styling trick comes from editing your collection. "Don't feel like you need to display everything," says Victoria. "Edit it down to the covers that actually work with your space and color palette."

A good rule of thumb is to change the vinyl on display every month and choose a color scheme or theme for the month ahead. For instance, red and pink album covers for February or green covers for summer months. This makes styling your vinyls something to plan and look forward to.

To keep it even more stripped back, try a single display rack for the record sleeve you are currently spinning or obsessing over.

5. Think About What's Next to Your Vinyl

It's best to consider your vinyl covers next to the material palette of your room. (Image credit: Raphael Thibodeau. Design: Atelier Paradis)

Lastly, it's always important to consider what you're styling your vinyls next to. If your display is next to a distracting wall color or material, it may not create the desired visual effect.

"Vinyl looks really natural alongside warm wood, brass, and tactile materials like linen," Victoria says. So, a wooden display cabinet, record holder, or shelf is always a good idea.

Lighting makes a huge difference when styling your vinyls as well. "Even a simple warm LED inside a shelving unit completely changes the mood of a display," she adds. Suddenly, your listening corner becomes retro-inspired and moody.

"And don't hide your turntable," adds Victora. "It's a beautiful object in its own right, let it be the centerpiece."

With interior design trends, we're seeing a broader move away from the ultra-pared-back interiors of the last decade. In 2026, people want character and story in their homes, and a vinyl collection gives you that without even trying.

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