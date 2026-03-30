There are certain details I notice immediately when I walk into a home, the kind that quietly shift a space from nice to genuinely chic. It is about things that add value to your home, such as scale, layering, and how much intention sits behind each choice.

Through my role as an interior stylist for Design Lab by Livingetc, I receive requests daily and get to see a wide range of homes, from completely blank spaces to ones that just need that final layer of refinement. And it is always the same thing that stands out, the homes that feel the most elevated are the ones where every detail has been thought through, even the smallest ones.

If you want your home to feel more refreshed without redoing everything, these are the four styling moves I always come back to.

There are a few things that'll you find in common in any super chic home. (Image credit: Astrid Templier. Design: Sophie Garland)

1. Oversized Lighting and Rugs

If there is one rule I stand by, it is this: go slightly bigger than you think you need. Oversized lamps create presence and soften a room with warm, layered light, instead of relying on one harsh ceiling fixture. The same applies to rugs. A larger rug anchors your furniture properly, making the whole layout feel cohesive rather than floating.

2. A Curated Coffee Table

A coffee table should never feel like an afterthought. It is one of the easiest places to tell a story about who you are. Think of a stack of books you genuinely love, a small vase of fresh flowers, objects collected over time. The most iconic coffee tables feel personal and a little bit effortless, not overly arranged or staged. It is about creating your own version of lore building interiors, where each object adds a layer of meaning and reflects something about your life.

It is less about styling for the sake of it, and more about creating a moment that invites someone to sit down and stay.

3. Layered Beds

A well-layered bed is what makes a bedroom feel inviting the second you walk in. I always look for a mix of textures and patterns, florals with stripes, soft linens with heavier throws, something slightly unexpected. The key is to avoid making it look too perfect. That relaxed, undone finish is what gives the space warmth. If you are unsure where to start, a good entry point is exploring a pattern bedding collection, which makes mixing prints feel much more approachable.

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4. Unique Door Hardware

Door handles and knobs are often overlooked, but they are one of the most tactile details in a home. Swapping standard hardware for something more sculptural or handcrafted can completely change how a space feels. Think textured metals, unusual shapes, pieces that almost read like small works of art. It is a small upgrade, but one that adds personality in a way people might not expect.

That mix of personality and intention is what makes a home feel truly chic. It is never about filling a space, but about editing it, knowing what to add, what to hold back, and how each piece contributes to the overall feel of the room.

If you are trying to achieve this in your own home and are not sure where to start, this is exactly what we do at Design Lab by Livingetc. Through our free personal shopping service, we help source pieces tailored to your space, your style, and your budget, so you do not have to spend hours searching.

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