I used to think washable rugs were purely practical, the kind of thing you bought for a hallway, kitchen, or home with pets and children, rather than something you would genuinely choose for style. But the category has changed completely. The best washable rugs now look just as stylish as traditional designs, with soft textures, rich colors, vintage-inspired patterns, and simpler neutral options that feel calm and elevated rather than overly functional.

If you are already looking at where to buy rugs, washable designs are worth adding to your list, especially for the rooms that work the hardest — entryways, dining areas, living rooms, kids’ spaces — anywhere that needs to feel beautiful but still survive real life. Livingetc's editor, Hugh, is always telling me 'every rug I own gets ruined so quickly', so if, like him, you find yourself going through floor coverings sooner than you'd like for this level of investment, washable might be the way forward.

Brands have made them much easier to live with, too. Ruggable’s all-in-one innovation, for example, shows just how far washable rugs have come, offering a wide variety of styles, colors, patterns, and more pared-back designs that can suit almost every room.

A washable rug under the dining table is one of those practical design choices you'll never regret — perfect for catching everyday spills while adding color, pattern, and softness to the room. Rhea Blue Rug , Ruggable £499.00 (Image credit: Ruggable)

For me, the appeal is that they remove the fear around decorating. You can choose a lighter color, a bolder pattern, or a rug for a high-traffic space without constantly worrying about spills, stains, or everyday wear. These are the washable rugs that prove practical pieces can still feel stylish.

Rugs have the power to finish a room, adding softness, warmth, color, and a sense of intention. But the best washable rugs go one step further, giving you that same design impact with a little more freedom. They also tap into a bigger shift in how we are decorating now. The latest rug trends for 2026 are moving toward pieces that feel layered, textural, and personality-led, but there is also a growing desire for homes that are more liveable. Thus, a washable rug sits perfectly between the two.

For more shopping edits, styling ideas, and design inspiration, subscribe to the Livingetc's newsletter.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors