Around Toronto With a Local Designer — "There Is Always Something to Explore Here"

What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails, we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

Canadian maker and designer Mary Ratcliffe has carved a career out of shaping wood, metal, and stone into furniture and accessories that feel less designed than discovered, pieces that appear to have grown out of the landscape they're destined for, not simply imposed on it. It is fitting, then, that her hometown works the same way on her.

"Toronto is a city of neighborhoods, each with its own unique fingerprint and cadence, operating within a relatively small footprint," says Ratcliffe. Together, this vibrant patchwork of districts allows people to go from window shopping and a trip to the latest exhibitions to a wave off Lake Ontario, all without ever losing its magic.

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"There are so many distinct neighborhoods and areas here and they are all close enough to each other to afford you the ability to dip in and out of many different vibes throughout the day," Ratcliffe explains. (Image credit: Mary Ratcliffe)

Like countless creatives before her, she spent her 20s desperately "trying to get away from here," Ratcliffe explains. Home, when you are so young, can feel limiting for those who, like her, had a voracious appetite to see the world. It wasn't until recently, in the second half of her 30s, that the designer was able to experience and appreciate Toronto for what it has given her.

Grown at pace with the city itself, her production has since landed in New York and Los Angeles, though it is the dynamism of her place of origin that enabled Ratcliffe to come this far, keeping her curious and on her toes at all times. "There is always something to explore here," she says. Follow along to pin down her favorite things to do and see in Toronto, courtesy of an ever-evolving art space, a library fit for a 1980s thriller, and the lakefront when you can catch a wave without ever leaving town.

What to Do in Toronto, Canada

Discover New Creative Voices at the plumb

Artist Pegah Peivandi's recent takeover of the plumb bar, an exhibition space inside the gallery's main lobby area that hosts projects curated on a two-month rotation. The artwork is on view through November 2026. (Image credit: Pegah Peivandi for the plumb)

And earlier reinventions of the space. In the picture: Pascaline Knight's very own plumb bar, "VOID", from 2021. Image credit: the plumb Philip Leonard Ocampo's "Seethe Hiss Rumble" reinterpreted the archetype of the guardian beast in folklore and mythology, and was installed through December 2022. Image credit: the plumb

theplumb.ca. 1655 Dufferin St Basement, Toronto

The plumb is a project space run by a collective of creatives based in Toronto. The gallery looks to provide a platform for both emerging and established artists, serving as an arena where dialogue between audiences and talents from all walks of life thrives. The plumb regularly works with guest programmers to deliver fresh perspectives and create an accessible space in a city where space is at a premium. You're bound to see interesting work and meet intriguing patrons here.

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Step Inside One of the World's Most Striking Libraries, The Toronto Reference Library

The most surreal interior by Japanese-Canadian architect Raymond Moriyama and Canada's largest public reference collection await at The Toronto Reference Library. (Image credit: Getty Images)

tpl.ca. 789 Yonge St, Toronto

The Toronto Reference Library is basically my studio away from the studio. Seemingly nondescript from the outside, the interior features a soaring, five-story atrium drenched with light and layers of curvaceous indoor balconies. Designed by notable Japanese-Canadian architect Raymond Moriyama, the library itself is home to Canada's largest public reference collection. While most of the library's materials are non-circulating, there is no shortage of places to curl up and dive into almost any topic you might discover and find yourself curious about.

Test Drive Two Sister Restaurants Elevating Food to Performance

Choose your fighter: Lake Inez's timeless charm (as seen above), or Belle Isle's irreverent boldness. (Image credit: Scarlet O'Neill)

lakeinezto.com. 1471 Gerrard St E, Toronto; instagram.com/belleisle__. 455 Gerrard St E, Toronto

Picking just one restaurant highlight is incredibly difficult because there is so much amazing food here. Toronto is the most multicultural city in North America, and there are endless lists of exceptional eateries to discover. Lake Inez and its sister restaurant, Belle Isle, are both exceptional. Located in Little India, they’re a bit off the beaten path of Dundas West and the Ossington Strip and bring a fresh twist to the city’s culinary scene. The Mystery Patio Tasting Menu at Lake Inez is the superior way to enjoy the restaurant. Served entirely by the owner, Zach, each course is presented along with hilarious and entertaining stories from his life.

Become One of Toronto's 'It' Girls With Absolutely Fabrics' New and Vintage Garments

Psst: a new Absolutely Fabrics has just launched on Rosedale's 1091 Yonge St. This isn't the one (it's the 613 Queen St.'s), but here's a glimpse at its aesthetics. (Image credit: Absolutely Fabrics)

absolutelyfabrics.com. 613 Queen St W, Toronto

Absolutely Fabrics is the most interesting boutique in the city right now. Carrying a highly curated selection of emerging and established designers as well as an excellent vintage catalogue, the boutique offers pieces that are unique, striking, and memorable while still being endlessly wearable. The store has a real point of view, exceptional interiors, and frames itself as a platform for emerging talent; what more could you ask for?

Just Get Out (of Town) — Or, Well, Almost — With a Trip to the Toronto Islands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Toronto Islands, St Lawrence-East Bayfront-The Islands

The Toronto Islands are one of the most unique outdoor destinations the city has to offer. A short 15-minute boat ride from downtown takes you to a beautiful collection of 15 interconnected islands that separate the city harbor from greater Lake Ontario. The islands are home to Toronto Residents (who hold 99-year leases on home plots), the most perfect little amusement park, and serene parks and beaches. You feel like you've gone out of town for the weekend, but you're only about 20 minutes away from the nearest subway station.

One More (Lesser-Known) Thing to Note

Surfing might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Toronto, but for maker and designer Mary Ratcliffe, all it takes is trying to get into it. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Beaches; The Scarborough Bluffs

People surf here. I started lake surfing at Ashbridges Bay in the city's Beaches neighborhood. The Scarborough Bluffs, a park with gorgeous sand and clay cliffs, also has a beach and a cove where, with lots of wind in the right direction, you can find a surfable wave. Obviously, it's not every day that you can surf in Lake Ontario, but when the waves show up, there is a surprisingly lively community of lake surfers here. Surfing has given me so much peace of mind, connection with nature, and most recently, it sparked the genesis of our CARVER collection. It might not be an everyday occurrence, but it's nice to be able to catch a wave close to home from time to time.

Where to Stay

Ace Hotel Toronto

Judge for yourself, but Ace Hotel Toronto feels like the ultimate reservation to explore the Canadian city this autumn. (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

IN A SENTENCE: Standing 14 stories tall in the heart of Toronto's Garment District, Ace Hotel Toronto distills the raw industrial history of its now hip neighborhood into a warm, community-driven urban retreat that seamlessly blends into the city's epicentre of creativity.

DESIGN: The fruit of an engaging, multi-year collaboration between Shim-Sutcliffe Architects and the hotel group's in-house interior team, Atelier Ace, the hotel mirrors the robustness of nearby brick-and-beam factories, reinterpreting it for the contemporary traveller. Past a striking, red-clay brick facade and monumental, cast-in-place concrete arches that frame the triple-height lobby, a tactile industrial interior reveals itself through a distinctly Canadian palette of warm red oak ceilings and Douglas fir flooring.

Local artistry is woven into the very architecture of the stay, featuring custom-designed lighting, a Howard Sutcliffe plywood installation and citylife-inspired guest rooms equipped with deep-set window benches that overlook leafy St. Andrew’s Park — the best of Toronto, at your doorstep.

Rich in textures, greenery, and color, the mid-century modern-cool interior oozes with design inspiration. (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

ON THE MENU: A moody, semi-subterranean eatery led by award-winning local chef Patrick Kriss, Alder underpins the culinary offerings of Ace Toronto Hotel, putting fresh flair into the craft of wood-fired grilling. Against softly glowing copper sconces and lanterns, warm woods and terracotta tiles, the menu delivers intensely flavored, smoke-kissed plates, bridging rustic technique with refined, contemporary styling.

DON'T MISS: Aside from the lively community events hosted right in the suspended lobby lounge, we are crushing on Evangeline, the stay's 14th-floor rooftop bar. Framed by two massive brick fireplaces and anchored by concrete sculptures from David Umemoto, the indoor-outdoor lounge serves up signature cocktails against a sweeping, uninterrupted backdrop of the Toronto skyline.

The Drake Hotel

If oddly playful is your motto, chances are your dream sojourn is around the corner at The Drake Hotel. (Image credit: The Drake Hotel)

IN A SENTENCE: Strategically located in the eclectic hub of West Queen West, The Drake Hotel bridges the late 19th-century roots of its original architectural skeleton with a bold, contemporary expansion, solidifying its legacy as Toronto's premier hotbed for independent art, fashion, and adventure.

DESIGN: Similarly to Ace Hotel Toronto, The Drake Hotel too was brought to life by a synergetic partnership between beloved neighborhood locals: Diamond Schmitt Architects set out to restore and expand the building's architecture, while the interiors of the stay saw the address's own creative team and studio DesignAgency join forces with designer John Tong. The Modern Wing resulting from the collaboration pairs the classic structure with a facade of handmade white brick from Denmark and a polished steel, boxcar-inspired suite that cantilevers dramatically over the street.

Inside, it's pure design extravaganza, with plush velvets, mid-century modern furnishings, a painted brick fireplace and custom 3D wallpapers lending the backdrop to museum-level, contemporary art installations.

If you're a sucker for sculptural, pop-art-y design, then The Drake Hotel has got the key to your creative mind. (Image credit: The Drake Hotel)

ON THE MENU: At the heart of the property is The Drake Hotel's Lounge and Restaurant, which serves up an energetic, all-day culinary program grounded in curated comfort food. The space balances pop-art-meets-diner aesthetics with rich wood and leather tones and an irreverent spirit. While, in the kitchen, elevated, locally-sourced bistro classics and inventive sharing plates accompany guests from casual weekday brunches to late-night snacky evenings: precious fuel to reverse into the city's buzzy artistic scene.

DON’T MISS: You absolutely cannot skip the Sky Yard, The Drake Hotel's legendary, chameleon-like rooftop patio, recently renovated and ready to entertain you throughout your sojourn. Outfitted with a fully retractable roof and surrounded by ever-rotating contemporary murals curated by visual art curator Ashley Mulvihill, it remains the ultimate year-round destination to grab a drink, mingle with locals and soak up the creative pulse and breathtaking views of Toronto.

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