This Homewares Brand Is Where Seriously Stylish French People Shop — And It's Been Sitting Right Under Our Noses for Too Long
Here's what you need to know about La Redoute, and, more importantly, what to shop for
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When an email dropped into my inbox with the subject line: 'A Trip to Lille with La Redoute,' I couldn't have clicked faster. I'm already a big fan of the French brand, famous for its fashion and design-forward (yet reasonably priced) furniture and homewares. I regularly scroll through the homeware, and feel quite familiar with its offering — but after a day at the brand's HQ and an exclusive preview of its just-opened exhibition at Roubaix's La Piscine museum revealed, there was so much I didn't (and you probably don't) know.
For starters, La Redoute began as a wool mill 180 years ago. Then it started selling leftover wool on the side. Then it made a magazine showing you what to knit using that wool. Then — and wait for it — it started designing its own clothing line, often in collaboration with the likes of ALAÏA (in 1995), Yves Saint Laurent (in 1996), Karl Lagerfeld (in 2001), and Jacquemus (in 2014), to name a few.
Somewhere around the mid-2010s, La Redoute shifted its attention to become better known as a homewares brand, but remained true to its roots, and today, its textiles (especially La Redoute's linen bedding, tablecloths, and curtains) are some of its best-selling products. I've written about La Redoute's exclusive brand, AM.PM before, so I was super excited to get the chance to see them in-store in Lille, to touch the fabrics, sit on the armchairs, and test a selfie or two in the mirrors.
As I mentioned, on my quick trip to the French city, I was lucky enough to visit an AM.PM store and La Redoute HQ for a preview of some upcoming collections. Below, I've shared a few of the best things I saw.
The Soft Furnishings
While I didn't get to sleep in it, I loved the feel of La Redoute's bed linen, and wasn't surprised to learn it's the brand's biggest seller. If I had to pick one, it would be this striped duvet, which feels a little bit like French ticking fabric. It's also available in pillowcases, which would look great paired with white bedding.
Elsewhere, the rugs caught my eye — so super soft with the subtlest luminosity, which makes it look almost velvety. This hand-knotted wool rug comes in seven neutral colors, including Plum, Milky Coffee, Honey, and Oatmeal, but I couldn't go past this warm Tobacco color.
The Lighting
You can mount this lamp on either the wall or the ceiling, and it comes in a range of different colors as well as with different-shaped backplates. I only wish its selection of wall lamps were rechargeable, so I could stick them all over my flat.
I was particularly drawn to the subtle asymmetry of this paper pendant, which was styled in a cluster in the La Redoute HQ (and looked great if you have the space and height). The paper is also textured, which really adds to its effect when it's switched on.
The Plinth Side Tables
The Customizable Dining Table System
While I already knew (and liked) La Redoute before the trip, I haven't been able to stop talking to everyone and anyone since I've gotten back. It's shot straight to the top of my favorite home decor brands.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.