When an email dropped into my inbox with the subject line: 'A Trip to Lille with La Redoute,' I couldn't have clicked faster. I'm already a big fan of the French brand, famous for its fashion and design-forward (yet reasonably priced) furniture and homewares. I regularly scroll through the homeware, and feel quite familiar with its offering — but after a day at the brand's HQ and an exclusive preview of its just-opened exhibition at Roubaix's La Piscine museum revealed, there was so much I didn't (and you probably don't) know.

For starters, La Redoute began as a wool mill 180 years ago. Then it started selling leftover wool on the side. Then it made a magazine showing you what to knit using that wool. Then — and wait for it — it started designing its own clothing line, often in collaboration with the likes of ALAÏA (in 1995), Yves Saint Laurent (in 1996), Karl Lagerfeld (in 2001), and Jacquemus (in 2014), to name a few.

Somewhere around the mid-2010s, La Redoute shifted its attention to become better known as a homewares brand, but remained true to its roots, and today, its textiles (especially La Redoute's linen bedding, tablecloths, and curtains) are some of its best-selling products. I've written about La Redoute's exclusive brand, AM.PM before, so I was super excited to get the chance to see them in-store in Lille, to touch the fabrics, sit on the armchairs, and test a selfie or two in the mirrors.

Image 1 of 2 I wish London had its own AM.PM store (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin) It was so nice to see the products in real life (Image credit: Future / Emma Breislin)

As I mentioned, on my quick trip to the French city, I was lucky enough to visit an AM.PM store and La Redoute HQ for a preview of some upcoming collections. Below, I've shared a few of the best things I saw.

The Soft Furnishings

AM.PM's rugs felt like such good quality (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

AM.PM Makoun Washed Linen Duvet Cover £159.99 at La Redoute UK While I didn't get to sleep in it, I loved the feel of La Redoute's bed linen, and wasn't surprised to learn it's the brand's biggest seller. If I had to pick one, it would be this striped duvet, which feels a little bit like French ticking fabric. It's also available in pillowcases, which would look great paired with white bedding. AM.PM Hotep Hand-Knotted Wool Rug in Tobacco £279.99 at La Redoute UK Elsewhere, the rugs caught my eye — so super soft with the subtlest luminosity, which makes it look almost velvety. This hand-knotted wool rug comes in seven neutral colors, including Plum, Milky Coffee, Honey, and Oatmeal, but I couldn't go past this warm Tobacco color. AM.PM Cotton Lined Linen Curtain, Flemish Pleats, Colin £299.99 at La Redoute UK The range of curtains really impressed, particularly the lined styles which I appreciated had a color-matched backing to keep things subtle. Just like the bedding, the linen fabrics felt so soft and had a beautiful drape.

The Lighting

While we don't have all options available in the UK, we do have some. (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Holi Wall or Ceiling Light in Ceramic and Opaline Glass £54.99 at La Redoute UK You can mount this lamp on either the wall or the ceiling, and it comes in a range of different colors as well as with different-shaped backplates. I only wish its selection of wall lamps were rechargeable, so I could stick them all over my flat. AM.PM Nassah Pendant Light in Textured Paper £209.99 at La Redoute UK I was particularly drawn to the subtle asymmetry of this paper pendant, which was styled in a cluster in the La Redoute HQ (and looked great if you have the space and height). The paper is also textured, which really adds to its effect when it's switched on. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Table Lamp in Ceramic and Linen Remilo £99.99 at La Redoute UK I can never go past a good table lamp. I love, love, love the chopping silhouette of this lamp, and the textured linen shade provides the perfect counterbalance to its bright mustard yellow base.

The Plinth Side Tables

I spotted gorgeous stone-look plinths all over La Redoute HQ (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

AM.PM Alcana Marble Side Table £619.99 at La Redoute UK I'm an absolute sucker for a sculptural side table or plinth, and La Redoute has such a beautiful selection. The baby blue and brown colorway of this marble veining feels so on trend right now, too. AM.PM Alcana Side Table in Marble-Effect Ceramic £399.99 at La Redoute UK This plinth side table is actually ceramic, which brings the price down quite a bit. I saw it up close and the detailing makes it so hard to know that it's not real marble. AM.PM Lumir Small Mirrored Stand £249.99 at La Redoute UK In my opinion, you can never go past a mirrored plinth. It's a great styling trick for smaller spaces, acting just like a mirror to bounce light around a space, and throw proportions.

The Customizable Dining Table System

The range is bigger in France, but there a few choices available in the UK (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

AM.PM Elipso Ellipse Oak Table Top £679.99 at La Redoute UK I was so impressed to discover that La Redoute has a build-your-own dining table system, where you can choose from a range of table tops and bases to create your own 'custom' table for a fraction of the cost. AM.PM Roundo Round Ceramic Table Top £749.99 at La Redoute UK This ceramic top has been a best-seller. It's durable, but also the color runs through the slab, so you don't have the typical white underside — helping to give that real marble effect. AM.PM Leor Table Base in Hammered Iron £649.99 at La Redoute UK There are a range of different table bases to choose from, including legs for longer table tops, but I quite liked this hammered metal pedestal base; it feels so sculptural.

While I already knew (and liked) La Redoute before the trip, I haven't been able to stop talking to everyone and anyone since I've gotten back. It's shot straight to the top of my favorite home decor brands.