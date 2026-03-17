This Homewares Brand Is Where Seriously Stylish French People Shop — And It's Been Sitting Right Under Our Noses for Too Long

Here's what you need to know about La Redoute, and, more importantly, what to shop for

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La Redoute AM.PM store with sofa, shelves of homeware, floor lamp, coffee tables, and brick columns
(Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

When an email dropped into my inbox with the subject line: 'A Trip to Lille with La Redoute,' I couldn't have clicked faster. I'm already a big fan of the French brand, famous for its fashion and design-forward (yet reasonably priced) furniture and homewares. I regularly scroll through the homeware, and feel quite familiar with its offering — but after a day at the brand's HQ and an exclusive preview of its just-opened exhibition at Roubaix's La Piscine museum revealed, there was so much I didn't (and you probably don't) know.

For starters, La Redoute began as a wool mill 180 years ago. Then it started selling leftover wool on the side. Then it made a magazine showing you what to knit using that wool. Then — and wait for it — it started designing its own clothing line, often in collaboration with the likes of ALAÏA (in 1995), Yves Saint Laurent (in 1996), Karl Lagerfeld (in 2001), and Jacquemus (in 2014), to name a few.

Somewhere around the mid-2010s, La Redoute shifted its attention to become better known as a homewares brand, but remained true to its roots, and today, its textiles (especially La Redoute's linen bedding, tablecloths, and curtains) are some of its best-selling products. I've written about La Redoute's exclusive brand, AM.PM before, so I was super excited to get the chance to see them in-store in Lille, to touch the fabrics, sit on the armchairs, and test a selfie or two in the mirrors.

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Exterior of AM.PM store in Lille, France
I wish London had its own AM.PM store(Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

As I mentioned, on my quick trip to the French city, I was lucky enough to visit an AM.PM store and La Redoute HQ for a preview of some upcoming collections. Below, I've shared a few of the best things I saw.

The Soft Furnishings

AM.PM Rugs hung on a rack and rolled leaning against the wall

AM.PM's rugs felt like such good quality

(Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

The Lighting

La Redoute wall sconces on a board leaning against a brick wall with a bedside in front

While we don't have all options available in the UK, we do have some.

(Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

The Plinth Side Tables

AM.PM homewares including plates, salt and pepper shakers, stone plinth and mirrored plinths

I spotted gorgeous stone-look plinths all over La Redoute HQ

(Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

The Customizable Dining Table System

AM.PM custom dining table system with TV screen showing the bases

The range is bigger in France, but there a few choices available in the UK

(Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

While I already knew (and liked) La Redoute before the trip, I haven't been able to stop talking to everyone and anyone since I've gotten back. It's shot straight to the top of my favorite home decor brands.

Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.