The Need-to-Know Collection From La Redoute That Will Help Narrow Down Your Stylish Homewares Hunt

Want to know where to find stylish homewares that won't completely hemorrhage your bank account? This is the IYKYK you really want to know...

collage of homewares from La Redoute, including a splatterware plate, sculptural object, lamp, bamboo cutlery set, cantilevered chair, salt and pepper mill, spiky dish, and swing arm lamp
(Image credit: La Redoute)
When I moved across the world last year (from Sydney to London), I found myself at somewhat of a loss. For someone who takes immense joy from hunting for stylish homewares — yes, often it's not even about buying them — I suddenly didn't know where to look?

Knowing the best, secret, most unexpected, and 'in-the-know' places to shop homewares comes part and parcel with being an interiors editor. It's literally my job. And while it's taken me a year to find, I think I've just stumbled upon my new favorite: the AM.PM range at La Redoute.

The French home decor site stocks an expansive collection, and while that means they'll likely have whatever you're looking for, scrolling through the pages and pages of products can be exhausting, to say the least. That's where knowing tricks, like which brands and collections to filter the curation with, come in. And I've done you one better — below, discover 12 pieces from La Redoute's AM.PM range that are currently sitting in my shopping cart right now (plus, for an excellent home deal, use code MAY for up to 40% off).

AM.PM, Ceramic Dish Solea
AM.PM
Ceramic Dish Solea

I recently visited Marrakesh and fell head over heels for the local Tamegroute ceramics. This dish, with its spiky edge detail, captures the same vibe, while the glossy oxblood finish is utterly now. It's 35cm wide, so perfect as a fruit bowl, catch-all, or honestly, I'd style this piece on my wall.

AM.PM, Funambule Contemporary Metal 2-Arm Wall Light
AM.PM
Funambule Contemporary Metal 2-Arm Wall Light

Wall-mounted swivel-arm light fixtures are everywhere right now. Part sculpture, part light source, they don't take up room, but add height (and obviously, light) to any space. Style them beside your bed, over your sofa, or above a console. Easy.

AM.PM, Lumir Mirrored Bedside / Side Table
AM.PM
Lumir Mirrored Bedside / Side Table

Decorating with mirrors can change the way your space feels in so many different ways. It can bounce light around, make a space feel larger, or give it a little glitz and glam. This side table comes in three sizes, as well as a taller pedestal style, which I've also got my eyes on...

AM.PM, Oli Table Lamp in Iron and Resin
AM.PM
Oli Table Lamp in Iron and Resin

Haven't you heard? Paper lanterns are out, and silk pendant lights are in. They're sculptural, but still emit the same soft, golden glow. This table lamp style is actually made from a resin spray that's set on an iron frame, and it comes in two other sizes. I'm obsessed.

AM.PM, Nysi Cast Aluminium Trinket
AM.PM
Nysi Cast Aluminium Trinket

I'm all about a vase that doubles as a sculptural statement (two for the price of one, right?) and this black cast aluminium objet fits the bill, perfectly. The finishing piece to any console table styling, empty shelf, or awkward nook. It'll make your space feel worldly and travelled, without paying the price of a plane ticket.

AM.PM, Marius Salt & Pepper Mills
AM.PM
Marius Salt & Pepper Mills

Salt and pepper mills. For most, they're a functional thing, but I am of the strong opinion that even the most practical pieces in our home can still be pretty — case in point: this wooden set, that doesn't feel too matchy-matchy, but still complementary.

Set of 4 Rusty Stoneware Flat Plates
AM.PM
Set of 4 Rusty Stoneware Flat Plates

It's a style that's captivated us for years, but knowing where to buy splatterware that doesn't feel too fabricated or inauthentic can be a challenge. That's what draws me to the brown tones and busy pattern of this plate set — it feels more organic, authentic.

AM.PM, Awi 16-Piece Stainless Steel and Bamboo Cutlery Set
AM.PM
Awi 16-Piece Stainless Steel and Bamboo Cutlery Set

Bamboo cutlery is my secret to a stylish table setting. It adds instant 'wow' factor, a bit of texture, heaps of interest, and each piece is completely unique. A little bit retro, but totally now — a 16-piece set for under £50. Sold.

AM.PM, Spirollo L60cm Metal Wall Shelf
AM.PM
Spirollo L60cm Metal Wall Shelf

Got an awkward bit of empty wall? Get this shelf. Need somewhere by the door to put your keys? Get this shelf. Don't have space for a bedside table? Get this shelf. It's so chic, a bit industrial, and 33% off right now.

Planta Glass and Metal Vase
AM.PM
Planta Glass and Metal Vase

In case you missed it, Ikebana vases are the best way to style your spring flowers. It's an ancient Japanese practice that sees individual stems threaded through small holes in a thin insert in a vase, helping to space, style, and support them. Plus, the particular style lets you remove the insert, giving you more flexibility.

OTTO STUDIO FOR AM.PM, Moon Tyvek® Wall Light
OTTO STUDIO FOR AM.PM
Moon Tyvek® Wall Light

Wall sculpture or wall light? What about both? Though this stunning light fixture is made with a durable material, it looks like delicate scrunched paper and gives off an almost moon-like glow in your space. Simply wrap the cord around a hook or beam, and you've got yourself an instant statement.

AM.PM, Winset Genuine Split Leather Table Armchair
AM.PM
Winset Genuine Split Leather Table Armchair

This cantilevered chair is way more stylish than it has any right to be. Reminiscent of the chrome tubular chairs of the 1920s, it's giving Bauhaus but in a more contemporary style. With a real leather seat and backrest, it's sure to be as comfortable as it is chic.


Want more insider intel on where to shop the latest and greatest for your home? Take a look at our editors' guide to the best garden furniture brands, and specific styles he recommends shopping this season.

Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.

