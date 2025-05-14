The Need-to-Know Collection From La Redoute That Will Help Narrow Down Your Stylish Homewares Hunt

When I moved across the world last year (from Sydney to London), I found myself at somewhat of a loss. For someone who takes immense joy from hunting for stylish homewares — yes, often it's not even about buying them — I suddenly didn't know where to look?

Knowing the best, secret, most unexpected, and 'in-the-know' places to shop homewares comes part and parcel with being an interiors editor. It's literally my job. And while it's taken me a year to find, I think I've just stumbled upon my new favorite: the AM.PM range at La Redoute.

The French home decor site stocks an expansive collection, and while that means they'll likely have whatever you're looking for, scrolling through the pages and pages of products can be exhausting, to say the least. That's where knowing tricks, like which brands and collections to filter the curation with, come in. And I've done you one better — below, discover 12 pieces from La Redoute's AM.PM range that are currently sitting in my shopping cart right now (plus, for an excellent home deal, use code MAY for up to 40% off).



Want more insider intel on where to shop the latest and greatest for your home? Take a look at our editors' guide to the best garden furniture brands, and specific styles he recommends shopping this season.