H&M's Ikebana Vases Are the Only Way I'm Going to Arrange Flowers From Now on
Although an ancient form of floral art, Ikebana is still relevant and widely practiced today. Here, a floral designer explains the practice
What if I told you there is an entire art form dedicated to floral displays? Enter: Ikebana, the ancient Japanese practice of floral arrangement. As a reflective and thoughtful ritual, Ikebana represents a way of decorating with flowers that feels more personal and intentional than simply sticking a bouquet in a vase. And believe it or not, H&M Home has a range of Ikebana vases dedicated to the art.
"Ikebana is a floral art form where blossoms, branches, leaves, and stems find new life and beauty when removed from nature and placed in a new environment," Monique Kemperman, a floral expert tells me. "It was initially practiced by emperors as a display of sophistication, but has since evolved into a meditative art form embraced by people from all walks of life."
Ikebana is a way to arrange flowers that encourages connection between individuals and the natural world. "The more we contemplate each flower, the more we understand the natural cycle of life," Monique shares. "Beyond aesthetics, [Ikebana] encourages practitioners to slow down, observe nature deeply, and find tranquility in the mindful act of creation." This art form is meant to establish a sense of harmony and balance — not only in floral formations themselves, but within oneself and the home, as well.
Personally, I'm eager to embrace such a meaningful and introspective activity, and that's why I was so excited to discover H&M Home's stunning ceramic and glass options.
Price: $29.99
At just over 4 inches high, this low-lying recycled stoneware vase is the ideal proportion for Ikebana. With one large opening in the center and several smaller openings along the top, this vase will guide your floral arrangement process and emphasize the emptiness between flowers — which, as Monique tells me, reflects the Japanese concept of "ma", or, negative space. The empty space is what enhances the visual harmony of the arrangement as a whole.
Because Ikebana is such a personal practice, there are no strict rules about what types of flowers to use in the arrangements. However, Monique Kemperman shares that some common choices include cherry blossoms, irises, pine branches, and bamboo. "The key is to work with nature, respecting the natural curves, lines, and growth patterns of each element," she says.
Ultimately, Ikebana elevates floral design by prioritizing your participation and connection with the activity itself. "Each arrangement becomes a reflection of one’s inner state," Monique tells me. "Ikebana reminds us to slow down, observe and find beauty in simplicity — a powerful antidote to the fast-paced modern world." Even just writing about Ikebana has somehow transported me to a meditative state — I guess I know what I'm doing this weekend.
Below, I've shared three most Ikebana vase options from H&M Home, each of which is so beautiful, they'll look just as good without anything in them.
Price: $17.99
According to Monique, it's ideal to use a simple vase with clean lines for Ikebana. This vase is just that — sleek, effortless, and elegant. With the clear cylindrical base and subtle silver cap, you'll hardly notice this vase once populated with varying flowers and branches. Style this on a table in your home to let the peacefulness and tranquility of Ikebana flood the space.
Price: $29.99
Although Ikebana brings flowers out of their natural environment and into a new one, the green color of this vase is reminiscent of the plant's original home, and will make your space feel even more connected with nature. This vase, made of recycled stoneware, also features holes in varying sizes, allowing for customized floral arrangements.
Price: $9.99
At only 2.5" in height and 4" in diameter, this Ikebana vase is the smallest of our selection. It features the same collection of holes on the cap, giving you free range on what flowers, stems, or branches will populate the vase. Because of its small size, this Ikebana vase would look stunning on a bedside table or in a bathroom — bringing the a sense of harmony and simplicity to any corner of your home.
