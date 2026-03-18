Wall Shelf? Wall Light? This Habitat Design Is Actually Both, and Might Just Be the Cleverest Idea for a Tiny Hallway or Bedroom

Available in three different colors, it's the perfect fix for smaller spaces

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Habitat wall sconce shelf
(Image credit: Habitat)

Smaller spaces naturally present challenges. You still need the same amount of stuff as you'd have in a larger one, but you just have less room to fit it all in. That's where multi-functional furniture and home decor become particularly handy, like the £50 Nordlux Lilibeth LED Wall Light from Habitat.

Is it a wall shelf? Is it a wall sconce? Well, it's cleverly both. Perfect for storing keys in your entry hallway, a glass of water beside your bed, toothbrushes in the bathroom, or pens and Post-its beside your desk, and all while providing a little extra light while it's at it. Who knew that planning your home's lighting scheme could be so effortlessly handy?

But where 'multi-functional' often means all function and no form, this Nordlux wall lamp defies convention. It's available in three different metallic finishes (brown, black, and blue), and you can choose to either plug it in or have it hard-wired, depending on your space.

Mouth-blown from opal white glass, the dome features gentle variations and tiny bubbles, which only add to the softly organic glow it casts across the more minimal, functional-looking shelf.

And if you think this minimalist lighting is a bright idea, there are a growing number of shelf-and-light fusions emerging to suit a variety of styles. Here's what I'd look at.

Illuminating keys by the front door, decor on a dining room sideboard, or living room trinkets, these shelf-light hybrids are undeniably a bright idea. But, personally, it’s beside the bed where I think they really come into their own.

Planning bedroom lighting is one of the trickiest feats to master: you want something soft enough for winding down yet practical enough for reading, while bedside tables need enough space to juggle the usual clutter of books, glasses, chargers, and the odd glass of water — so these clever designs solve two problems in one.

Olivia Emily
Contributor

Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.