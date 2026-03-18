Wall Shelf? Wall Light? This Habitat Design Is Actually Both, and Might Just Be the Cleverest Idea for a Tiny Hallway or Bedroom

Smaller spaces naturally present challenges. You still need the same amount of stuff as you'd have in a larger one, but you just have less room to fit it all in. That's where multi-functional furniture and home decor become particularly handy, like the £50 Nordlux Lilibeth LED Wall Light from Habitat.

Is it a wall shelf? Is it a wall sconce? Well, it's cleverly both. Perfect for storing keys in your entry hallway, a glass of water beside your bed, toothbrushes in the bathroom, or pens and Post-its beside your desk, and all while providing a little extra light while it's at it. Who knew that planning your home's lighting scheme could be so effortlessly handy?

But where 'multi-functional' often means all function and no form, this Nordlux wall lamp defies convention. It's available in three different metallic finishes (brown, black, and blue), and you can choose to either plug it in or have it hard-wired, depending on your space.

Habitat Nordlux Lilibeth Led Wall Light in Blue £50 at Habitat UK In need of a wall shelf and a new light? I never thought I’d tick both boxes with one item, but this Habitat Lilibeth LED Wall Light proves the two can be blended with real style. Measuring 35cm long, 16cm tall, and 15cm deep, the slim metal L-shaped shelf fixes to the wall like a classic floating design, with a generous globular glass light already mounted on the back panel.





Mouth-blown from opal white glass, the dome features gentle variations and tiny bubbles, which only add to the softly organic glow it casts across the more minimal, functional-looking shelf.

And if you think this minimalist lighting is a bright idea, there are a growing number of shelf-and-light fusions emerging to suit a variety of styles. Here's what I'd look at.

Habitat Serpens Shelf Wall Lamp in Opal & Ash £28 at Habitat UK Habitat's Serpens wall light offers a smaller, even more affordable spin on the same clever idea. Measuring 30cm long and 15cm tall, it’s a wooden style that comes in at almost half the price. And with its curved metal back panel echoing the shape of a rising or setting sun, it looks far more expensive than its £28 price tag might suggest. Like Lilibeth, the design is clean and contemporary, but the warm ash wood base brings a welcome sense of softness. The light itself is a smaller globe, yet still manages to cast a pleasing, atmospheric glow, making it a contemporary statement beside the bed or sofa, carrying a slim stack of books, a candle or two, or even a trailing house plant. Frama 90° Wall Light £349 at Holloways of Ludlow If you like the industrial feel of exposed lightbulbs, this option by Frama is another chic take on the wall light and shelf combination. It elevates the simplicity of Habitat’s floating shelf with a brushed brass base formed from a single blade of metal folded neatly into a right angle. Also available in stainless steel, the metal will patina over time, giving it tonal variations and a lovely, lived-in character. Again, the bulb isn’t included, but a vintage industrial filament bulb would look the part. La Redoute Hannasta Oak & Opaline Globe Table Lamp £97.49 at La Redoute UK If you are already living with your ideal bedside table but want to introduce a little more soft lighting, this La Redoute Hannasta table lamp is a lovely option that doubles as a spot for corralling jewellery and other knick-knacks. A globular opaline light balances atop a 3cm-thick solid oak trinket tray so delicately it almost looks as though it might teeter over — though it is, of course, firmly secured in place. The curving base and raised lip add an organic softness, giving the otherwise minimal design a sculptural quality. Dunelm Remi Scalloped Shelved Wall Light £45 at Dunelm Over at Dunelm, this Remi Scalloped Shelved Wall Light feels particularly trendy. The soft green metal shelf is backed by a semicircular panel that mimics the horizon, while the base is finished with a bold, scalloped trim that adds a playful, decorative flourish. At 35cm long and 17cm deep, there’s plenty of room for everyday items such as books, flowers, or a small trinket dish. That’s helped by the integrated light, which is more like a classic table lamp with a slim stem topped by a petite linen shade that casts a gentle glow across the shelf. And if you think that’s clever, wait until you see Dunelm’s matching floor lamp/bedside table combo. Dunelm Fulton Plug in Wall Light With Shelf £70 at Dunelm On the flipside, this Dunelm wall light and shelf channels a far more confidently industrial energy, with its exposed bulb and threaded wraparound cord atop a dark pine base and black metal arm (which hides a subtle switch at the base). At 57cm tall with a square 25x25cm shelf, it’s generous enough to function as a floating bedside table, leaving plenty of space for books, a mug of tea, or a scattering of small trinkets. Pared back, the exposed bulb becomes part of the whole statement — though a bulb isn’t actually included. Instead of a drawback, I see this as an invitation to hunt down the perfect statement lightbulb. John Lewis Harrison Square Shelves Floor Lamp in Walnut/Steel £180 at John Lewis If these lamps don’t seem bright enough, there are plenty of shelf/floor lamp combinations on the market that bring a bit more presence, especially in a living room. This one is particularly stylish: four antique brass stems arranged in a square descend to a crossed wooden base, holding two walnut-finished shelves between them and topped with a textured linen cube shade that gently diffuses the light. A simple footswitch controls the glow, making it easy to flick on when the evening settles in. The whole piece is 159cm tall, with the compact 32x32cm footprint tucking neatly beside a sofa or armchair. Just add a house plant and a few stacked books.

Illuminating keys by the front door, decor on a dining room sideboard, or living room trinkets, these shelf-light hybrids are undeniably a bright idea. But, personally, it’s beside the bed where I think they really come into their own.

Planning bedroom lighting is one of the trickiest feats to master: you want something soft enough for winding down yet practical enough for reading, while bedside tables need enough space to juggle the usual clutter of books, glasses, chargers, and the odd glass of water — so these clever designs solve two problems in one.