Are Fake Plants Bad Feng Shui? The Answer May Just Surprise You

Of late, I have found a renewed interest in ensuring that my home is totally Feng Shui-d out — from the way my space is arranged to everything that's in it. And with that, I decided to finally tackle the long-looming question of whether fake plants are bad Feng Shui.

Now, when it comes to the rules this ancient practice is bound by, there is a list of Feng Shui plants that are known to enhance the qi in any home. However, for busy homeowners or houseplant amateurs, going faux with foliage has always been a brilliant, non-fussy alternative.

Only the myth for so long has been that fake plants are bad for Feng Shui. Now, having spoken to the experts, you can consider that myth officially busted. Why? Let's find out.

Are Fake Plants Bad Feng Shui?

(Image credit: Jessica Gersten Interiors; Photography: Nicole Franzen)

Anjie Cho, Feng Shui expert and co-founder of the Mindful Living Design School, puts the rumors to rest once and for all: "Fake plants aren’t bad feng shui."

She explains that it's absolutely okay to have fake plants in your home, especially if it’s a location with no natural light or a space absent of someone to properly care for live houseplants.

That said, she adds that it's ideal to adopt a living plant if you are bringing the plant into your home specifically for the purpose of enhanced Feng Shui.

"For instance, if you want to strategically improve the energy in your home with a plant qi (life force energy) adjustment, you would not use a fake plant," she notes. "A fake plant will simply fail to impart the same qi as a living one."

So if any of your living room feng shui plants happen to be fake, you can put your recycling bins down and step away from the pretty leafage with an expert's seal of approval.

Anjie Cho Social Links Navigation Feng Shui expert Anjie Cho is an architect and Feng Shui educator from New York. She's been in the industry since 1999 and is now the co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School.

Nathalie Khouri, creative director and Feng Shui expert at Ralee, also confirms that when it comes to decorating with fake plants there's no harm and no foul in the name of qi.

"Fake plants are not bad Feng Shui and are in fact considered to be great pieces of decor for home environments that are not conducive for living houseplants," she says. "My only tip is to never leave ornamental fake plants or flowers in still water."

Nathalie Khouri Social Links Navigation Creative director and Feng Shui expert Nathalie, the creative director for Ralee, is a Feng Shui practitioner and part of the International Feng Shui Guild association. Her obsession is to ensure a space not only looks good but feels good. Ralee’s design style focuses on stylish yet timeless interiors. For the last 5 years, Nathalie and her team have worked on interior projects in the United Arab Emirates that ranged from styling rooms to complete home renovations and fit-outs.

Where to Place Fake Plants for Good Feng Shui?

(Image credit: Jessica Gersten; Photography: Nicole Franzen)

When it comes to decorating with plants, the live kinds can be popped into most spaces depending on their care needs. On the other hand, when giving your home a spruce with faux plants, the point is to house them in spaces that could nourish living plants or areas that need a touch of balance.

Dee Oujiri, Feng Shui strategist and biophilic design practitioner, tells us that fake plant placement is primarily dependent on spaces that thrive off wood element energy.

"I would lean towards using them in bedrooms, bathrooms, and even outdoor areas," she says. "But ideally, you would not use a fake plant by your main door or entrance as you want to enhance natural plant qi in such spaces."

FAQs

Is it Okay to Put Fake Plants in the Bedroom?

(Image credit: Jessica Gersten; Photography: Nicole Franzen)

Yes, you can definitely accessorize your bedroom with a couple of charming fake plants. Since most live houseplants tend to release carbon dioxide at night, using faux flowers and sprigs is a healthier alternative.

So if you're looking for bedroom plant ideas and are all out of luck with living plants, faux is the way to go.

Although it may seem like you're breaking all the rules of Feng Shui, decorating with fake plants is not a red flag in the eyes of these expert practitioners. And that's pretty much all the affirmation we need to get our hands on some gorgeous stems of faux florets.

However, if you have any room for live plants in your home or even an inkling of interest in encouraging your green thumb, there's nothing quite like a real, breathing plant to brighten up a home.

And if you do go the faux route, just remember to give your fake plants a little dusting now and then for the rule of unclean spaces being bad for Feng Shui continues to reign true.