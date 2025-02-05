Are Fake Plants Bad Feng Shui? The Answer May Just Surprise You
It seems faux foliage is not all bad...
Of late, I have found a renewed interest in ensuring that my home is totally Feng Shui-d out — from the way my space is arranged to everything that's in it. And with that, I decided to finally tackle the long-looming question of whether fake plants are bad Feng Shui.
Now, when it comes to the rules this ancient practice is bound by, there is a list of Feng Shui plants that are known to enhance the qi in any home. However, for busy homeowners or houseplant amateurs, going faux with foliage has always been a brilliant, non-fussy alternative.
Only the myth for so long has been that fake plants are bad for Feng Shui. Now, having spoken to the experts, you can consider that myth officially busted. Why? Let's find out.
Are Fake Plants Bad Feng Shui?
Anjie Cho, Feng Shui expert and co-founder of the Mindful Living Design School, puts the rumors to rest once and for all: "Fake plants aren’t bad feng shui."
She explains that it's absolutely okay to have fake plants in your home, especially if it’s a location with no natural light or a space absent of someone to properly care for live houseplants.
That said, she adds that it's ideal to adopt a living plant if you are bringing the plant into your home specifically for the purpose of enhanced Feng Shui.
"For instance, if you want to strategically improve the energy in your home with a plant qi (life force energy) adjustment, you would not use a fake plant," she notes. "A fake plant will simply fail to impart the same qi as a living one."
So if any of your living room feng shui plants happen to be fake, you can put your recycling bins down and step away from the pretty leafage with an expert's seal of approval.
Anjie Cho is an architect and Feng Shui educator from New York. She's been in the industry since 1999 and is now the co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School.
Nathalie Khouri, creative director and Feng Shui expert at Ralee, also confirms that when it comes to decorating with fake plants there's no harm and no foul in the name of qi.
"Fake plants are not bad Feng Shui and are in fact considered to be great pieces of decor for home environments that are not conducive for living houseplants," she says. "My only tip is to never leave ornamental fake plants or flowers in still water."
Nathalie, the creative director for Ralee, is a Feng Shui practitioner and part of the International Feng Shui Guild association. Her obsession is to ensure a space not only looks good but feels good. Ralee’s design style focuses on stylish yet timeless interiors. For the last 5 years, Nathalie and her team have worked on interior projects in the United Arab Emirates that ranged from styling rooms to complete home renovations and fit-outs.
Where to Place Fake Plants for Good Feng Shui?
When it comes to decorating with plants, the live kinds can be popped into most spaces depending on their care needs. On the other hand, when giving your home a spruce with faux plants, the point is to house them in spaces that could nourish living plants or areas that need a touch of balance.
Dee Oujiri, Feng Shui strategist and biophilic design practitioner, tells us that fake plant placement is primarily dependent on spaces that thrive off wood element energy.
"I would lean towards using them in bedrooms, bathrooms, and even outdoor areas," she says. "But ideally, you would not use a fake plant by your main door or entrance as you want to enhance natural plant qi in such spaces."
FAQs
Is it Okay to Put Fake Plants in the Bedroom?
Yes, you can definitely accessorize your bedroom with a couple of charming fake plants. Since most live houseplants tend to release carbon dioxide at night, using faux flowers and sprigs is a healthier alternative.
So if you're looking for bedroom plant ideas and are all out of luck with living plants, faux is the way to go.
Although it may seem like you're breaking all the rules of Feng Shui, decorating with fake plants is not a red flag in the eyes of these expert practitioners. And that's pretty much all the affirmation we need to get our hands on some gorgeous stems of faux florets.
However, if you have any room for live plants in your home or even an inkling of interest in encouraging your green thumb, there's nothing quite like a real, breathing plant to brighten up a home.
And if you do go the faux route, just remember to give your fake plants a little dusting now and then for the rule of unclean spaces being bad for Feng Shui continues to reign true.
Price: £24
Size: 25 cm in a 1-litre pot
Since real plants are unrivaled in their beauty and energy, we recommend introducing low-maintenance plants for indoor gardening like this satin pothos.
Price: £29
Size: 70 to 80 cm
Who says indoor trees are for professional gardeners and seasoned planters alone? Low-maintenance indoor trees like the schefflera are perfectly beginner-friendly and stunningly verdant.
Price: £13
Planter Size: 11 cm
If you want a houseplant that's incredibly easy to care for, then you can't go wrong with indoor succulents and the zebra plant is one of our personal favorites.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
Serving Tenniscore — McGee & Co’s Spring 2025 Collection Aces Racket Club Realness
Vintage sporting stripes, racquet motif art, and green velvet upholstery serve up plenty of reasons to rally this winter
By Julia Demer Published
-
Winter, Summer, Spring, or Autumn — When Is the Best Time to Declutter Your Home?
Why put off today what you'll only need to do tomorrow? Well, there might be a best time to tackle your decluttering projects, say these experts
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
Winter, Summer, Spring, or Autumn — When Is the Best Time to Declutter Your Home?
Why put off today what you'll only need to do tomorrow? Well, there might be a best time to tackle your decluttering projects, say these experts
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
How to Organize Low Kitchen Cabinets — 6 Ways To Sort Hard-to-Reach Storage That Make So Much Sense
Your low, closed storage doesn't have to be unapproachable if you know how to keep it organized. Here's an easy guide
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
The Basic Feng Shui Principles You Should Know About Before You Design Your Home
Want to create harmony and balance within your home? These are the key tenets of Feng Shui you need to know about to improve the flow of energy
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
5-Minute Decluttering Tasks That Will Rescue Your Home From Chaos — Even If You Have (Almost) No Time
A little goes a long way with these expert-approved tasks to remove mess from your space
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
How to Clean Outdoor Cushions — And Get Them Looking Fresh Again for Sunnier Days
A professional guide to preparing your outdoor living space with effortlessly clean soft furnishings
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
How to Organize Kitchen Utensils (Beautifully) — Because Just Throwing Them Into Drawers Is No Fun
Bring order to your utensils by using these expert tips
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
How to Clean Outdoor Patio Furniture — And Prepare Your Space for Luxurious Parties and Dining, Come Spring
Choose the best cleaning approach for your outdoor furniture with this professional step-by-step guide
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
A Feng Shui Expert Just Explained Why It Matters Where You Put Your Crystals — And Mine Are All in the Wrong Place
Eliminate negative energy and invite positive qi by displaying your crystals in the areas where they align best, this Feng Shui practitioner tells me
By Amiya Baratan Published