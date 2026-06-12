Sofa beds are one of those pieces that have to be practical, but that does not mean it should feel like a compromise. In fact, when chosen well, it can become one of the most useful and quietly stylish pieces in the room. That is why the Japandi look works so well here. Rooted in calm, simplicity, and thoughtful functionality, Japandi style is all about creating spaces that feel warm, minimal, and beautifully edited.

For a sofa bed, this means looking for low silhouettes, soft upholstery, natural textures, and shapes that feel relaxed rather than bulky. It should be comfortable enough for everyday lounging, but still elegant enough to sit in a living room, guest room, home office, or bedroom without disrupting the scheme. The best designs have that soft, grounded feeling Japandi interiors are known for — simple lines, muted tones, and materials that bring texture without adding clutter.

This stylish Japandi sofa bed from Next combines soft curves and tactile texture to create a space that feels both calming and practical. (Image credit: Next)

This is especially useful in multifunctional spaces, where every piece has to earn its place. If you are styling a guest room or sleep space, these Japandi bedroom ideas are a good reminder that minimal does not have to mean cold. It can still feel layered, cocooning, and inviting. Then, once the sofa bed is in place, smaller details from Japandi decor, such as linen cushions, ceramic pieces, woven baskets, and warm wood accents, can help pull the whole look together.

Japandi sofa beds should feel calm, comfortable, and quietly intentional. The key is to choose a piece that feels soft in shape, simple in detail, and easy to layer with the rest of the room. Avoid anything too bulky or overly decorative, and instead look for designs in warm neutrals, textured fabrics, muted browns, soft greys, or natural linen tones. Then, it just comes down to how you style your sofa bed to retain that cool, minimalist look.

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