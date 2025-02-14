8 Japandi Bedrooms I'd Kill to Sleep In — Minimalist and Cozy, They've Got to Be the Most Relaxing Spaces

Though every room in the house should be designed to evoke a peaceful, personable atmosphere, the task feels even more pressing in the bedroom. Perhaps that's why Japandi bedroom ideas have become so appealing in the last few years. Soothing color palettes, dimmable light fixtures, quality sheets — these ideas blend Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian practicality, producing spaces that not only look good, but are good for you, too.

And while Japandi style might hail from different corners of the world, design experts insist there’s a lot of similarities between the two influences. “The Scandinavian and the traditional Japanese design traditions are bound by a shared understanding of simplicity, functionality, refinement, and attention to detail,” says Frederik Werner, designer and partner of Norm Architects in Copenhagen.

When done right, Japandi bedroom ideas create homey-meets-modern sanctuaries; but, striking the right balance between the two cultures can be challenging. To help, several designers have shared their advice for bringing the very best of Japandi design to your bedroom. Here's how to do it.

1. Style a (Strategically-Placed) Plant

The best way to bring the feeling of nature indoors, is by bringing a actual bit of nature indoors. (Image credit: Norm Architects)

Though Japanese and Scandinavian design share a mutual appreciation for natural materials, muted color palettes, and impeccable craftsmanship, their approaches to accessorizing differ, especially when it comes to a modern bedroom look.

“In our perception of hygge, we love to fill up our interiors with objects that support a certain cozy atmosphere, while Japanese cherish the idea of ‘Ma’ — void or emptiness,” explains Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, architect and founding partner at Norm Architects. “In that suspense between mutual understanding and a feeling of exotic differences, something interesting and new comes alive.”

For a cool compromise, add an indoor houseplant to the corner of your bedroom. Take a cue from this respite, where a thriving tree offers a cozy touch without clustering the space.

2. Add a Nod to Nature

Your room doesn't have to be filled with color to feel interesting and have depth. (Image credit: Jake Curtis. Design: Daytrip Studio)

Speaking of Mother Nature, you can always heed your call to the wild with some organic details. When designing this Japandi bedroom idea, London firm Daytrip employed rustic and contemporary elements to exude “an understated elegance.”

“Here, handcrafted wooden stools serve as bedside tables,” describes Iwan Halstead, the studio’s co-founder and director. “Its organic, sculptural form complements the natural aesthetic, topped with a stone-like décor object that reinforces the earthy tones of the room.”

Meanwhile a vintage resin bed from the 1970s and dimensional artwork add depth and visual interest to the minimalist décor.

3. Streamline Your Storage

Having lots of storage in your bedroom often means large, bulky units — but it doesn't have to. (Image credit: Jake Curtis. Design: Daytrip Studio)

Working with a small space? You’ll want to make every square inch of your bedroom storage count. Fortunately, thanks to the emphasis on practicality in Japandi bedroom ideas, style and space efficiency are never at odds with each other.

In this bedroom, also designed by Daytrip, form and function work in perfect harmony. Not only does the wall of built-in storage provide ample room for clothes, linens, and other bedroom essentials, but the flat-fronted wardrobe doors also evoke a Japanese simplicity. However, the built-ins form a convenient niche that can fit a mattress — delivering an inviting, alcove effect to this sleek suite.

4. Make Way for Mid-Century

Soften sharp lines with curved edges to make a space that feels interesting, but harmonious. (Image credit: Sam Frost)

Japandi bedroom ideas might be a hybrid of Japanese and Scandinavian influences, but Sydney-based interior decorator Reynard Lowell says there’s always room for some mid-century modernism. “It’s imbued with unique furniture featuring interesting shapes and textures that represent the Japanese principle of wabi-sabi, yet in a modern setting,” the Sydney, Australia decorator says.

For a gorgeous result that can transcend time and trend, contrast mid-century design’s signature angular style with more organic, fluid forms. “Embrace the imperfections from some of the natural materials,” he adds.

5. Don’t Discount Quality

Japandi bedroom ideas embrace an ideal of less, but better. (Image credit: Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios. Design: Allprace)

Nowadays, shopping at big-box retailers might seem like the easiest (and most affordable) way to welcome a new look into your home. But, according to Shanty Wijaya of Allprace, Japandi is all about celebrating excellent craftsmanship.

It's about seeking beauty from simple things that come with imperfections, she explains. And as such, it should encourage us to reuse what we already have, to buy vintage and second-hand pieces, or invest in quality items that will last a lifetime.

That said, you don’t have to spend a fortune to honor great handiwork. From the paper fan on the wall to the artful mural that flanks the closet doors, this room from Wijaya proves small-yet-splurge-worthy moments can make a big difference.

6. Go Low With Your Furnishings

(Image credit: David Duncan Livingston. Design: Heather Hilliard Design)

The sky (or ceiling) might be the limit for most areas, but when it comes to the best Japandi bedroom ideas? It pays off to go low. For centuries, the Japanese have sat on soft 'tatami' mats or directly on the floor, so opting for low-slung furniture is a subtle way to honor the tradition.

Just ask interior designer Heather Hilliard, who specifically designed this in-law suite to pay tribute to Japanese design. “We focused on a clean lined, minimalist design,” the San Francisco designer explains. “The low furniture and screen also harken back to Japandi design elements.” Plus, accents of warm wood and gray deliver a hint of hygge.

7. Try a Little Texture

Instead of filling a space with stuff or colors, give it definition through texture. (Image credit: Margaret Austin Photography. Design: Erin Roberts)

Since both Japanese and Scandinavian cultures have a practical-first, pared-back approach to interior design, you can keep your bedroom’s color palette relatively simple. That said, as this retreat from designer Erin Roberts proves, an all-white room doesn’t have to be boring. If you incorporate a bunch of materials in the same shade, it can be rather charming.

"We wanted to create a feeling of natural minimalism and add softness to the stark modern architecture,” she shares. In this room, a clever use of woven rattan, textured linen, and light oak steer this room far away from “sterile” territory and makes it feel more snug.

8. Pepper in Pastels

Japandi bedroom ideas needn't be void of color, it's just about choosing the right shades. (Image credit: Margaret Austin Photography. Design: Cathie Hong)

Neturals might be status quo in most Japandi bedroom ideas, but Bay Area-based designer Cathie Hong says some pops of colors are fair play.

“I put an emphasis on a muted palette, layered textiles, and simple graphics to keep the space feeling warm but minimalist,” she explains. If creams and camels are too predictable, take a cue from Cathie and incorporate a bolder bedspread. The key, as seen in this breezy bedroom, is to work with lighter pastels. Subtle, yet still statement-making.

Designers have no shortage of beautiful Japandi bedroom ideas, but Wijaya insists there’s more to the trend than neutral color palettes and textural accessories. In fact, she says it’s possible to bring a little bit of the Japandi sentiment into our day-to-day routine. Find the beauty in imperfection, connect with nature, and enjoy the simple pleasures of life, she says.