I Believe in the 'Anti-Minimalist' Approach to Spring Cleaning Your House — Because You Really Don't Need to Purge Everything
Instead of ruthlessly decluttering your home, focus your efforts on these five categories instead
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I truly believe that the way you spring clean should depend on your lifestyle. While some homes require this annual marker to deeply pare back living spaces, others don't need as much of a ruthless approach to tidying up. Enter the anti-minimalist method.
Rather than creating a long list of things to declutter before spring cleaning, keep it simple by focusing on the areas that could actually do with a touch of culling. For instance, consider getting rid of incompatible decor, clothes that don't serve you, overstuffed drawers, and that growing heap of paper clutter.
These are some categories that commonly build up in most homes. So directing your efforts to these zones will help you accomplish a spring clean that actually works for your space. Rather than spring cleaning like a minimalist (when you don't need to), and facing regrets over impulsively discarded items later.Article continues below
Let's take a look at how the anti-minimalist approach works when narrowing your focus to these five declutter zones.
1. Incompatible Decor
"Your style evolves, and your home should reflect that," says Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized. "If something feels outdated or just doesn’t bring you joy anymore, it’s okay to switch it out or store it."
She explains that even small changes when decluttering your home can completely shift how your space feels. The KonMari method is especially helpful when paring back the decor in your living spaces.
Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer, and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.
2. 'Maybe, Someday' Pile
"You know the things you’re keeping just in case? Instead of forcing yourself to make a hard decision, just ask yourself if you think you'll wear it anytime soon. If the answer is no, it’s probably just taking up space in your home — both physically and mentally."
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Getting rid of your 'maybe, someday' pile, especially by decluttering your bedroom, will instantly relieve your home of chaotic clutter and make space for things that automatically find themselves in the 'definitely, today' category.
3. Off-Season Apparel
Learning how to declutter your clothes is a great way to spring clean your home through the anti-minimalist approach. It's not necessarily about removing anything that's 'last season' but more so about decluttering your closet of apparel that doesn't serve your current self.
"Our lives change, and our closets don’t always keep up. If you’re reaching for the same few outfits every week, there’s a reason," says Di. "Let go of the pieces that don’t fit your current routine, your lifestyle, or even how you want to feel when you get dressed."
4. Overstuffed Drop Zone
"We all have that one guilty drop zone where everything random lands up. Instead of trying to organize your whole house, just start there. Even a quick 10 to 15 minute reset can make a huge difference and give you a sense of momentum," she says.
Whether this is an overstuffed drawer or a bursting cabinet, let this be a high-priority space on your spring cleaning task list. And once you finish sorting through it, introduce organizers that no home should go without to keep the space from getting out of hand.
5. Paper Clutter
"Mail, school papers, random notes — it never seems to stop. You don’t need a perfect filing system. Just start by clearing what’s visible and setting up a simple 'inbox' spot so it doesn’t spread all over the house," notes Di.
Learning how to declutter paper clutter hotspots like an entryway or a home office will help your space feel much calmer. Additionally, understanding how to properly organize paper files will reduce visual clutter.
Stylish Organizers to Manage Your Maximalism
A more design-led approach that ties into anti-minimalist spring cleaning is tidy maximalism. It's a happy medium that allows you to hold onto maximalist design while maintaining an aesthetic that feels clutter-free.
For more advice on how to spot signs of clutter and keep your space looking chic and working hard, sign up to Livingetc's newsletter.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.