How to Clean a Doormat — Bring a Fresh Feel to Your Home's Exterior By Following 3 Easy Steps
Since a welcome mat's primary role is to help dust off your guest's shoes before they enter, they're likely due for a cleanup of their own. Here's how to get them dirt-free
Doormats are essentially a quick-clean spot for anyone who steps foot through your front door. They're great at wiping a significant amount of dirt from shoe soles and making it so that minimal grime makes its way off the street and into your home. And although they're meant to collect muddy filth, they will eventually need a cleaning of their own.
Why? Well, purely because they could become so saturated with dirt that they don't do their job anymore. Also, doormats are one of the first things people see as they walk up to your home, and you don't want your first impression to be that of a dirty welcome mat. So whether it's purely for curb appeal or simply because you've been meaning to tackle this home chore, this is a task worth looking into.
So we reached out to the experts and have put together a brilliant guide that will answer all of your welcome mat cleaning questions. From what you need, to how to go about cleaning and even the most common mistakes that tend to occur while washing your welcome mats. Read on to navigate this chore like a pro.
What You'll Need
In conversation with Muffetta Krueger, cleaning expert and founder of Muffetta's Domestic Assistants, she tells us that these are the tools you need to gather before cleaning your welcome mats.
TOOLS
• Vacuum with a brush attachment, like this BLACK+DECKER Furbuster Cordless Hand Vacuum from Walmart.
• Mild detergent or dish soap, like this Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Peppermint Holiday Dish Soap from Target.
• Scrub brush with soft bristles. This Household Cleaning Brush Set from Amazon is well-rated and pretty in its blue hue.
• Hose or bucket of water. We love this Light Green Coil Hose from Anthropologie.
• Baking soda, although optional, we recommend this ARM & HAMMER Pure Baking Soda from Walmart.
• Drying rack or sunny area. This Wood Foldable Wall-Mounted Drying Rack from Wayfair is a reasonable home buy that'll serve you well through the winter.
Similar to cleaning a rug and any other living space, the right tools can make or break the success of the task. So once you've gathered your tools, all that's left is to make your way through the process.
Step-By-Step Guide
When it comes to porch finishing touches, one of the more subtle yet equally inviting accessories is the welcome mat. To ensure that yours makes the perfect first impression, here's Muffetta's trusty guide for cleaning.
Step 1 - Shake Out the Dirt: "Take the mat outside and give it a good shake to remove loose dirt, debris, and dust," she says. "If the mat is heavy or made of coir, you can also beat it with a broom handle to dislodge embedded dirt."
Step 2 - Vacuum the Mat: "Use a vacuum with a brush attachment to clean both sides of the mat," she advises. "The brush will help lift stubborn dirt and ensure a thorough clean."
Step 3 - Clean According to Material:
• Rubber or Plastic Mats: Next, Muffetta tells us to mix a solution of warm water and mild detergent. "Use a scrub brush to clean the surface, focusing on any stained areas," she says. "Rinse thoroughly with a hose or a bucket of water to remove all soap residue."
• Fabric or Carpeted Mats: If the care label allows, she suggests machine washing the mat on a gentle cycle with cold water and mild detergent. "For hand washing, use the same water-detergent mixture and a soft-bristle brush to scrub away dirt," she notes. "Rinse well and squeeze out excess water."
Step 4 - Deodorize (Optional): "Sprinkle baking soda over the mat and leave it for 15 minutes before vacuuming," she recommends. "This step is especially useful for mats in pet-friendly homes or areas with high foot traffic."
Step 5 - Dry Completely: "Lastly, lay the mat flat on a drying rack or hang it in a sunny spot," she suggests. "Ensure it is fully dry before placing it back at your door to prevent mold or mildew growth."
What Are the Common Cleaning Mistakes
According to fabric care expert Barbara Stern, one of the most common mistakes that people make when it comes to cleaning welcome mats is using harsh chemicals or bleach. Similar to the common rug cleaning mistakes that are best avoided, this is a big red flag when it comes to washing doormats.
"These strong cleaners can damage the material of the mat, especially if it's made from natural fibers like coir or cotton," she notes. "Instead, I recommend using gentle, non-toxic cleaners that won't cause fading or wear down the fibers."
She goes on to point out that it's common not to shake or vacuum the mat regularly before washing. Since most people head directly to washing, she finds that this usually results in leaving plenty of dirt and other elements in the fibers. "The fact is that this would not only reduce the cleaning effectiveness but could also wear out or matte your welcome mat prematurely," she says. "A simple step of shaking out the dirt or a pre-vacuum will increase the longevity of your welcome mat."
Lastly, she finds that many people are careless in completely drying the mat after cleaning. "Whether machine washable or hand-washed, making the mat sit in moisture for a while can invite mildew or mold to thrive," she adds. "It is important that the mat is thoroughly dry, either air-dried in the sun or set on a very low setting on the dryer."
Welcome mats are notoriously overlooked while compiling your pre-holiday cleaning list but we're here to remind you that these fabrics are probably due for a thorough cleaning now.
Instead of putting this chore off, we recommend tackling it before your guests arrive so you can greet them in high fashion without a speck of dirt in sight.
Hosting season may call for extra attention to your entryway, but it'll be well worth the effort once your doorbell rings and your guests aren't grimacing at what could've been a dirty doormat.
FAQs
How Often Should You Clean Your Doormat?
Vanessa Terra Bossart, owner of Green Terra Cleaning, recommends following this cleaning schedule to keep your welcome mats looking fresh and acting functional:
Weekly: She suggests shaking out or vacuuming the mat to remove everyday dirt on a weekly basis.
Monthly: "Wash with soap and water, especially during wetter seasons when mud and moisture are more common," she advises.
Seasonally: She also tells us to seasonally consider replacing mats that are excessively worn or damaged to maintain a clean and welcoming entrance.
"Cleaning your welcome mats regularly not only keeps your home cleaner but also extends the life of your mats," she notes. "Plus, by using eco-friendly products and methods, you're reducing your environmental impact — a win for your home and the planet!"
