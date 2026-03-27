Uwabaki Is the Japanese Ritual of 'Indoor Shoes' That I Think More Homes in the West Could Learn From

If you've ever been invited to my home, then you know that my number one rule is no shoes past the entryway. It's a principle I've carried over from my childhood home into my own apartment. And I've gone as far as to keep spare hotel-style slippers handy for guests, too. But I'm now learning that the Japanese have long had a name for indoor shoes, and it's called uwabaki.

Some styles specifically made for home wear, known as surippa, are one of those things you'll find in Japanese homes that make so much sense. Especially when you painstakingly curate your interiors to feel clean and elevated, the last thing you want is the grime from outside traipsing its way into your home.

Trust me, if you haven't already, this is yet another tip to borrow from Japanese homes that will help you feel so much more comfortable and clean in your living space. Plus, I have a feeling it'll lighten your end-of-week reset, too.

Article continues below

What Is Uwabaki?

A pair of indoor slippers is the key to a home that's consistently clean and in turn, pretty. (Image credit: KonMari)

Maiko Shimazaki, founder of Revitalist15, tells me that uwabaki are indoor shoes commonly worn in schools and other spaces that do not allow outdoor shoes.

"The term literally translates to 'upper footwear', reflecting traditional Japanese design principles where there is a physical boundary at the entrance (also known as genkan), and you step up from the lower 'outside' level onto the raised interior floor," she explains.

"Uwabaki are designed to be worn exclusively indoors, never outdoors, and this practice stems from a long-standing cultural emphasis on cleanliness and the separation between the home and the outside world."

Maiko Shimazaki Social Links Navigation Wellness Expert Maiko Shimazaki is the founder of Revitalist15, a New York–based wellness brand rooted in modern Japanese relaxation rituals. Born and raised in Japan and now based in New York, she brings a cross-cultural perspective to sleep and stress management. Her work translates traditional Japanese practices into practical, science-informed rituals that support nervous system regulation and more restorative sleep.

Why Is it Important?

If you're not yet subscribing to the practice of uwabaki, then taking your shoes off at the entryway is the next best thing. (Image credit: Yoko Kloeden)

Maiko explains that wearing uwabaki helps maintain a much cleaner indoor living environment by preventing dirt, dust, and pollutants from being tracked indoors. And that's not all.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Beyond hygiene, it reinforces a psychological boundary between the home and the outside world, helping preserve the home as a place of relaxation and comfort," she notes.

"If switching to indoor shoes sounds like a hassle, you can apply the concept by simply removing outdoor shoes upon entering your home and leaving them by the door."

I find that a hidden tilting rack and other hallway shoe storage ideas are a great idea for an entryway. Plus, it allows your guests to instantly stow their shoes away, rather than creating an awkward moment right as they enter.

Since the concept of uwabaki has more traditional options (like this version from HeiwaSlipper on Etsy) made specifically for schools, I've linked some alternative styles of surippa along with some personal favorites of my own.

As you can tell, Japanese homes value pristine interiors. And it reflects in their design, but it also takes on a deeper role in their cleaning philosophy, too. My pro-tip is to keep a couple of these Spa Slippers from Amazon on hand for when guests come around. These Organic Cotton Unisex Waffle Slippers from The White Company are another elevated option you'll want for yourself.

And if you are keen to learn more about the nuances of design from this East Asian country while respectfully bringing it into your home, then sign up to the Livingetc newsletter.