When I think of beautiful kitchen knives with a reputation that precedes them, I think of ornate santokus. A traditional Japanese knife that's named after its three uses — slicing, dicing, and mincing — across three key food types — meat, fish, and vegetables. And while these knives are crafted to work hard, there are specific rules for maintenance that help them live up to their standing.

The way you store kitchen knives is one of these main principles. Using a traditional saya to protect the blade, avoiding leather wrapping, thoroughly drying before stowing away, and storing them in safe, accessible locations rather than haphazardly throwing them in a drawer are some Japanese lessons to take into your own kitchen.

But before you adopt them into your knife care routine, here's how these tips will help you make the most of your cooking arsenal.

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1. Never Store Them Loose in a Drawer

With a gorgeous knife like this Hand-Forged Kitchen Knife from MITSUMOTO SAKARI, throwing it in a drawer will ruin its quality. (Image credit: MITSUMOTO SAKARI)

"Japanese blades are particularly fine and sharp, so allowing them to knock against other utensils can chip or dull the edge," says Leonard Tanyag, executive head chef at Los Mochis.

"Consider using a sleek wooden knife block, a magnetic rack, or even an individual blade guard to keep them protected." The Base by Material is a design-y example of how to store your knives in a considered way.

Kai Stonehenge 2 Pillar Walnut Knife Block with Stainless Steel Base £239 at Borough Kitchen As far as knife storage goes, this might be the most stylish accessory I've seen to date.

Leonard Tanyag Social Links Navigation Executive Head Chef Executive head chef Leonard Tanyag began his culinary journey at just 16, stepping into a kitchen in Yamanashi, Japan, where the aroma of freshly steamed rice, the rhythmic sharpening of knives, and the quiet discipline instantly felt like home. Over the past 20 years, Leonard has honed his craft across the globe, working with some of the world’s most acclaimed Japanese restaurants and hospitality brands, including Sake at the Rocks, Nobu, Okku, and Zuma in Australia, Dubai, and London. Joining Thesleff Group in 2020 as co-head chef of Los Mochis Notting Hill, Leonard now serves as group executive chef, overseeing Los Mochis, Juno Omakase, Luna Omakase, and Bad Boy Burritos. He is celebrated for his precision, leadership, and deep respect for Japanese culinary philosophy, qualities that underpin his creative vision.

2. Use a Traditional Saya

This Elements Damascus Steel & Rainforest Handle Chef's Knife from Katana Saya comes with a protective cover for storage. (Image credit: Katana Saya)

Leonard tells me that a saya, a fitted wooden sheath, is traditionally used to protect Japanese knives. "It shields the blade without pressing against the cutting edge and is particularly useful if the knife needs to be stored in a drawer or transported."

Although it can be quite tough to find a saya after the fact, if you're keen to refresh your knives, buying one that comes with this wooden cover is the way to go. For example, the Flame Utility Knife from Katana Saya.

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Katana Saya Flame 15 cm Chef's Knife £114.95 at Amazon UK Katana Saya's Flame Chef's Knife comes with a storage box and a wooden saya for considered storage.

3. Avoid Leather for Long-Term Storage

With accessories like this Damascus Steel Santoku Knife from MIYABI, leather is not a healthy choice of storage. (Image credit: MIYABI)

Now that we've established the best case for knife covers, Leonard points out that, for the knives in your current collection without a saya, storing them in leather is best avoided.

"Leather can retain moisture, so it is better suited to transporting knives than storing them for extended periods," he explains. "Hence why breathable wood is preferable for everyday storage."

As kitchen utensils worth holding onto, making these small changes to how you store them can make all the difference in how they support your cooking and how long they last in your home.