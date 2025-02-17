Goodbye, Ugly Organizers — This Architectural Utensil Storage Has a Clever Hidden Detail to Stop Your Knives 'Dulling'
"The Base" by Material is a kitchen countertop organizer with a hidden attraction — and after a week together, I can confirm: the feelings are mutual
I live in New York, which means my kitchen is minuscule. Space is sacred, and even the most enticing PR package offers are usually a hard pass — I simply don’t have the room. But when Material, a minimalist kitchenware brand, sent me The Base — an elegantly engineered wooden kitchen countertop organizer — something told me it was worth a little rearranging.
So, I made an executive decision: the air fryer (which, candidly, I hadn’t touched since summer 2023) had to go. After a week of cooking, coexisting, and getting very cozy with The Base (because, again, my kitchen is small), here are my honest thoughts.
Function
First off, it’s really two kitchen storage ideas in one: a utensil crock and a knife block. Spatulas, ladles, wooden stirrers — the whole nine — fit comfortably inside, though The Base’s minimalist design may make you rethink hoarding that pile of mismatched tools.
Price: $95
4.9/5 stars over 122 reviews — that’s near perfect, and I’d have to agree. It comes in two finishes: Walnut (rich and dark) or Maple (lighter — the one I have), both crafted from FSC-certified, sustainably harvested wood. At 5" long, 6" wide, and 9.5" tall, it’s substantial enough to hold my daily cooking essentials — including two knives — without overwhelming my small kitchen.
Then there’s the knife compartment, which has a hidden trick: a built-in magnetic wall. Not only does it look cool, giving knives a modern, floating effect, but it also prevents blade dulling — unlike traditional knife blocks that require repeated sliding in and out of slits. (Not to mention, those slits? A mystery zone of accumulated crumbs and who-knows-what. The magnetic system feels a whole lot more sanitary.)
I’ve also found that having my knives within easy reach makes cooking feel just a little more chef-like. It’s fun.
Aeshtetics
And now: let's hold space for The Base's good looks. This kitchen organizer is pretty — like, really pretty. Its crisp lines and sharp angles make it look like something one of my design-snob architect friends would casually place next to their Alessi kettle in a Greenpoint brownstone that moonlights as an art gallery.
My kitchen isn’t exactly the most stylish (the perils of renting), but I love how seamlessly it blends with my makeshift kitchen “island” and shelving unit. The Maple finish is an almost perfect match for my setup, though I suspect it would complement just about any countertop — stone, ceramic, or anything in between.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
$95 isn't nothing, but with its architectural lines and exposed wood grain, The Base feels more like a design object than a basic organizer. Suddenly, my once-dingy counter corner looks far more refined — and, somehow, even airier. A testament to good minimalist design.
The Verdict
Do I miss my air fryer? Not even a little. The Base is advertised as having a hidden attraction, and after this first week together, I can confirm: the feeling is mutual.
More Material Products to Shop
Price: $99
You probably noticed the steak knives sitting next to The Base in the photo above. Surprise! They’re by Material, too. If you’re in the market for a new set of kitchen utensils, don’t hesitate — these are a game-changer. I didn’t realize how dull my old ones were until these arrived, and the difference is night and day. They’re sleek, beautifully designed, and pair perfectly with my dining set. Plus, they come with their own knife block, which sits nicely beside The Base. One big happy family.
Price: $130
Say you only wanted the magnetic portion of The Base — or you’re a serious chef with a collection of knives to sort. Good news: that exists. It’s called The Stand, a double-sided, fully magnetic knife block that holds up to ten knives. Choose between Walnut and Light Ash (which is slightly lighter than The Base’s Maple finish). And for an extra $35, you can personalize the metal base with a monogram or phrase — an easy way to make it feel extra special or turn it into a thoughtful housewarming gift.
Price: $65
And that sculptural object you see? That’s The Resting Stone — or technically, stones (they come as a set of two). Designed as stylish landing pads for utensils, lemon wedges, jewelry — whatever needs a moment of rest — they’re both practical and pretty. Choose from nature-inspired color duos like Cocoa + Kiss (a romantic pink and brown) or Seaglass + Glazed (soft, oceanic tones). The set you didn’t know you needed — until now.
Explore 15 additional kitchen countertop organizer ideas for a minimalist, clutter-free cook space.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Suddenly, Everyone's Choosing Square Islands — Here's Why They Work So Well, Even in Small Kitchens
We're always on the lookout for interesting spins on classic designs, and these square kitchen islands do just that.
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Yūgen is the Japanese Aesthetic That "Values Restraint Over Excess" — Here's How to Embrace Its Subtle Minimalism
With a focus on less is more and the power of negative space, this Japanese philosophy can bring a mysterious beauty to your home
By Yoko Kloeden Published
-
Velvet, Skirts, and Punchy Patterns — Lulu and Georgia's Spring Collection Oozes Refined Maximalism
From pieces drenched in pattern to furniture softened with skirts, Lulu and Georgia's spring collection is whimsical, yet refined in nature
By Devin Toolen Published
-
On My Wayfair Wishlist — This Mid-Century Style Coffee Table (and It's Almost 50% Off for President's Day)
With its warm wood tones and clean lines, this may just be the missing piece your living room is waiting for
By Devin Toolen Published
-
This Sarah Sherman Samuel Coverlet Is My Favorite On-Sale Find for President's Day
As one of the most important elements of home décor, bedding needs to be top quality and provide the most comfort. This Sarah Sherman Samuel style is just that—and it's on sale this holiday weekend
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Like Jewelry for Your Table, This Artist's Silver-Plated Serveware Is a Sophisticated Take on the Chrome Trend
Combining skillful metalwork with playful geometric design, I haven't been able to stop thinking about Natalia Criado's gemstone-adorned pieces
By Devin Toolen Published
-
I Can Smell a Sellout — The New Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Is the Appliance Everyone Will Want Come Summer
The latest Ninja gadget takes healthy homemade ice cream to the next level, and if history repeats itself, it’ll be gone before you know it
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Don't Care About Hiding Cables Anymore, Because These Cord Organizers Are Just Too Chic
Extension cords and charging cables are things we typically try to hide in our homes, but what if there was another way?
By Devin Toolen Published
-
I'm a Sucker for Staub's Baking Dishes and They're On Sale For President's Day — And at Over 60% Off
When it comes to the kitchen, good quality products can make all the difference, and it doesn't get much better than this set from Staub
By Devin Toolen Published
-
I Couldn't Help Myself — Here's New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Collections Reimagined as Furnishings
From magnificent minimalism at Calvin Klein to Christopher John Roger’s technicolor whimsy, here’s the inspiration we’re bringing home
By Julia Demer Published