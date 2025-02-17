Goodbye, Ugly Organizers — This Architectural Utensil Storage Has a Clever Hidden Detail to Stop Your Knives 'Dulling'

I live in New York, which means my kitchen is minuscule. Space is sacred, and even the most enticing PR package offers are usually a hard pass — I simply don’t have the room. But when Material, a minimalist kitchenware brand, sent me The Base — an elegantly engineered wooden kitchen countertop organizer — something told me it was worth a little rearranging.

So, I made an executive decision: the air fryer (which, candidly, I hadn’t touched since summer 2023) had to go. After a week of cooking, coexisting, and getting very cozy with The Base (because, again, my kitchen is small), here are my honest thoughts.

Function

First off, it’s really two kitchen storage ideas in one: a utensil crock and a knife block. Spatulas, ladles, wooden stirrers — the whole nine — fit comfortably inside, though The Base’s minimalist design may make you rethink hoarding that pile of mismatched tools.

The Base View at Material Price: $95 4.9/5 stars over 122 reviews — that’s near perfect, and I’d have to agree. It comes in two finishes: Walnut (rich and dark) or Maple (lighter — the one I have), both crafted from FSC-certified, sustainably harvested wood. At 5" long, 6" wide, and 9.5" tall, it’s substantial enough to hold my daily cooking essentials — including two knives — without overwhelming my small kitchen.

Then there’s the knife compartment, which has a hidden trick: a built-in magnetic wall. Not only does it look cool, giving knives a modern, floating effect, but it also prevents blade dulling — unlike traditional knife blocks that require repeated sliding in and out of slits. (Not to mention, those slits? A mystery zone of accumulated crumbs and who-knows-what. The magnetic system feels a whole lot more sanitary.)

I’ve also found that having my knives within easy reach makes cooking feel just a little more chef-like. It’s fun.

"The Base" sitting in the corner of my cramped NYC kitchen counter. (Image credit: Julia Demer)

Aeshtetics

And now: let's hold space for The Base's good looks. This kitchen organizer is pretty — like, really pretty. Its crisp lines and sharp angles make it look like something one of my design-snob architect friends would casually place next to their Alessi kettle in a Greenpoint brownstone that moonlights as an art gallery.

My kitchen isn’t exactly the most stylish (the perils of renting), but I love how seamlessly it blends with my makeshift kitchen “island” and shelving unit. The Maple finish is an almost perfect match for my setup, though I suspect it would complement just about any countertop — stone, ceramic, or anything in between.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

$95 isn't nothing, but with its architectural lines and exposed wood grain, The Base feels more like a design object than a basic organizer. Suddenly, my once-dingy counter corner looks far more refined — and, somehow, even airier. A testament to good minimalist design.

The countertop organizer holds daily essentials whilst keeping kitchen knives sharp and easily accessible. (Image credit: Material)

The Verdict

Do I miss my air fryer? Not even a little. The Base is advertised as having a hidden attraction, and after this first week together, I can confirm: the feeling is mutual.

More Material Products to Shop

The Table Knives View at Material Price: $99 You probably noticed the steak knives sitting next to The Base in the photo above. Surprise! They’re by Material, too. If you’re in the market for a new set of kitchen utensils, don’t hesitate — these are a game-changer. I didn’t realize how dull my old ones were until these arrived, and the difference is night and day. They’re sleek, beautifully designed, and pair perfectly with my dining set. Plus, they come with their own knife block, which sits nicely beside The Base. One big happy family. The Stand $15.67 at AbeBooks Affiliate Program $29.50 at AbeBooks Affiliate Program Price: $130 Say you only wanted the magnetic portion of The Base — or you’re a serious chef with a collection of knives to sort. Good news: that exists. It’s called The Stand, a double-sided, fully magnetic knife block that holds up to ten knives. Choose between Walnut and Light Ash (which is slightly lighter than The Base’s Maple finish). And for an extra $35, you can personalize the metal base with a monogram or phrase — an easy way to make it feel extra special or turn it into a thoughtful housewarming gift. The Resting Stone View at Material Price: $65 And that sculptural object you see? That’s The Resting Stone — or technically, stones (they come as a set of two). Designed as stylish landing pads for utensils, lemon wedges, jewelry — whatever needs a moment of rest — they’re both practical and pretty. Choose from nature-inspired color duos like Cocoa + Kiss (a romantic pink and brown) or Seaglass + Glazed (soft, oceanic tones). The set you didn’t know you needed — until now.

Explore 15 additional kitchen countertop organizer ideas for a minimalist, clutter-free cook space.