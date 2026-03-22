Over the years, I have written about and visited a multitude of kitchen extensions, from those that pretty much doubled the size of the house they were adjoining, to those that, on paper, seemed as though they were hardly worth carrying out, yet had totally transformed the way in which the homeowners were able to use their home.

Of all of these projects, it was the most compact kitchen spaces that usually turned out to be the most impressive. It is when space is at a premium that designers need to get really creative, ensuring that every single millimeter of floor area is used well. And, when it comes to extension success stories, that certainly doesn't mean shoehorning in as much cabinetry as possible — this is where design and practical requirements have to firmly unite.

If you only have a limited space to play with, in order to ensure your finished project delivers everything you've been dreaming of, I asked some leading architects for their advice on maximizing a small kitchen extension — here's what they shared with me.

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1. Organize the Extension Into Distinct Zones

This extension features three clear zones for dining, cooking and relaxing — all on a relatively small footprint. (Image credit: Chris Wharton; Design: Benjamin Wilkes)

Small kitchens can benefit just as much from being separated into distinct zones in an extension as larger ones — in fact, according to architect Rhys Owens, director at Pensaer, this is the key to getting the most out of a compact space.

"Our approach begins by understanding the spaces required and how each one supports the others," reveals Rhys. "Carefully-designed smaller extensions can often deliver greater usefulness and spatial quality than larger additions.

This is an approach that Daniel Woolfson, director at The DHaus Company, also favors. "Often the best results come from extending modestly but carefully aligning the new space with existing rooms, views, and garden access," says Daniel. "We try to create spaces that feel connected but still have clear zones for cooking, eating, and living. This usually means positioning the kitchen where it has the best light and garden relationship, while allowing circulation around the space so it never feels cramped."

Architect Benjamin Wilkes also agrees, explaining how they put this method into action for their Flip House project (above). "The plot was extremely narrow, with a tight hallway leading to the rear. Rather than extending further, we opened up the entire ground floor and organized it carefully: dining at the front, kitchen at the center, and living at the rear. Each space has its own identity, but they remain visually and physically connected.

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"The result feels generous because movement and sightlines are improved — not because the footprint is vast," adds Benjamin. "Clear zoning prevents open-plan kitchens from becoming undefined, and ensures each square meter has purpose."

Rhys Owen Social Links Navigation Architect and founder of Pensaer Before setting up Pensaer, Rhys managed teams for large established practices in London, and he now enjoys the freedom and creativity of running his own practice and working closely with clients. Rhys founded Pensaer to be able to focus on architecture that delivers on craftsmanship as well as on meaningful social and environmental values. He has worked on many urban masterplans and cultural projects, both internationally and in the UK, and he is a visiting lecturer at several schools of architecture.

Daniel Woolfson Director at The DHaus Company Daniel studied his undergraduate degree at the University of Manchester, where he formulated a partnership with co-founder of The DHaus Company David Ben Grunberg. After graduating he spent a year in New York working for Carlos Zapata Studio before returning to London where he worked under Sir Terry Farrell. He continued his studies at the University of East London where he travelled extensively in both China and Europe. Returning to Farrells as part of the scholarship scheme, Daniel graduated as an Architect in 2011 and worked on a number of high profile projects including the Thames Gateway Strategic Vision, Earls Court Masterplan, HS2 Crossrail and Greenwich Peninsula Masterplan.

Benjamin Wilkes Social Links Navigation Benjamin set up Benjamin Wilkes, along with his wife, Joanna, an interior designer. Together, they seamlessly blend architecture and interior design from the very start of the process. Incorporating both aspects from the outset means you can see exactly what your new spaces will look like — right down to the lighting and soft furnishings. They avoid faddy architectural trends, preferring to work collaboratively with clients.

2. Banish Wasted Space — It Always Has a Use

From built-in utility areas and additional kitchen storage to somewhere to express yourself through artwork, let no space be wasted. (Image credit: Billy Bolton; Design: Benjamin Wilkes)

It might sound obvious, but giving every single inch of space within a small kitchen a purpose is vital if you want to get the most out of it, as Benjamin Wilkes explains. "In compact extensions, leftover volumes are opportunities," says Benjamin. "For example, at our Symposion House project, the under-stair area was transformed into a highly efficient service zone. Within what would typically be redundant space, we incorporated a WC, concealed cat toilet, robot hoover dock, cleaning cupboard, utility storage, and a dedicated drying area.

"This allowed the kitchen itself to remain calm and sociable because the functional clutter was absorbed elsewhere. Layering practical spaces behind joinery keeps the main extension visually composed while still delivering on everyday requirements," he explains.

Emma Perkin, director at Emil Eve Architects Ltd, is keen to point out another space that often gets overlooked. "If your property is Victorian or Georgian, it may have a suspended timber ground floor which was often built with a substantial void underneath for ventilation," picks up Emma. "If your home has this unused space below the floor, you may be able to remove the existing floor joists and build a new floor slab at a lower level — resulting in beautiful high ceilings without the need for expensive underpinning."

Emma Perkin Social Links Navigation Director and co-founder of Emil Eve Architects Emma is director and co-founder of Emil Eve Architects, starting the practice in 2009. With a background in architecture, interior, lighting and exhibition design Emma brings a diverse range of experience to the practice. Emma qualified as an ARB qualified Architect in 2012 and has overseen an extensive range of projects from inception to completion.

3. Issue Every Wall With a Clear Purpose

By giving each wall a function, even a small space can feel generous. (Image credit: Chris Wharton; Design: Benjamin Wilkes)

Without the luxury of space to play with, your extension's vertical surfaces become more important than ever. "No wall should feel passive," says Benjamin. "We aim to ensure each elevation has intention — through joinery, materiality, glazing, or architectural framing.

"Ensure every direction offers a point of interest," he continues. "For example, in one of our projects (above), the main kitchen run, the coffee station, the pantry, arched doorways to the reception room, and the banquette means that rather than one dominant feature wall, the room feels layered and immersive."

"Though modest in size, spaces feel generous when each area has a clear function," adds Rhys. "For example, we might choose not to expand the footprint, and to focus on light, structure, and internal organization instead."

4. Be Creative With How You Introduce Natural Light

A combination of overhead glazing and a wall of patio doors brings light deep into the floor plan of this kitchen extension. (Image credit: Taran Wilkhu; Design Emil Eve)

The effect natural light can have on a compact space, in lending it a sense of openness, cannot be overstated. While rooflights and glazed lanterns are obvious ways of making a kitchen extension brighter, according to Emma Perkin, there are other, more creative methods to consider, too.

"Think about the quality of space over the quantity of space," she explains. "While the instinct may be to extend the maximum amount to create a flat-fronted ‘box’ on the back of the house, this can result in interiors where the different uses and functions lack definition. Instead, consider stepping or staggering the extension volume," Emma advises. "This not only helps to reduce costs by reducing the area of construction, but it also can create interiors with character and identity and can increase natural light and views by angling the glazing line."

Daniel Woolfson also warns against using too much glazing at the expense of storage. "Full-height glazing can transform a kitchen extension by bringing in daylight and connecting the house to the garden," he says. "We tend to use light as material in itself, as it can change the mood or feel of a space depending on the time of day, but if every wall becomes glass, you can lose valuable space for cabinets, appliances, and shelving. So there is always a balance."

5. Choose Furniture That Becomes Part of the Architecture

A kitchen island and built-in storage can become part of the architecture of a space. (Image credit: Building Narratives; Design: Pensaer)

Within a small kitchen extension, the furniture choices you make need to be viewed as part of the architecture of the space, according to Rhys Owen.

"Domestic spaces benefit from specificity. The role of craft is also important here," explains Rhys. "We often design elements that sit somewhere between architecture and furniture. Integrated seating, detailed joinery, and thresholds have the ability to subtly organize movement through the room, while also providing built-in storage and somewhere to sit.

"These elements perform several roles simultaneously, allowing the space to accommodate different activities without requiring more floor area," adds Rhys. "Designing in this way inevitably leads to spaces that are more tailored to the household that occupies them. Yet that specificity is precisely what allows them to work harder."

6. View Outside Spaces as Part of Your Extension

By continuing the same flooring from inside to out, your exterior spaces begin to feel like part of your extension. (Image credit: Emma Lewis; Design: Emil Eve)

Whatever kind of outside spaces and landscaping ideas you are working with, designing your extension so that it feels wholly connected to them will help it to feel as spacious as possible — but what are the best ways to create this indoor-outdoor living relationship?

"Extending surfaces and materials from inside to out can make an extension feel larger than it is, blurring the boundary between the house and the garden," suggests Emma Perkin.

Benjamin Wilkes has some more advice, referencing their Vinyl House project as an example. "We combined a modest infill with a small rear extension rather than maximizing the footprint," says Benjamin. "Instead of sacrificing more garden, we designed the landscape as an 'external room', continuing the same floor finish from inside to out to visually elongate the space. Often, perceived generosity comes from flow and continuity rather than scale alone."

7. Build Seating Into Your Design From the Start

Banquette seating makes the most of a small space, and also creates an overall social vibe. (Image credit: Chris Warton; Design: Benjamin Wilkes)

Integrating storage and furniture into a kitchen extension is a method beloved of architects and interior designers for good reason — quite simply, it ensures that all available space is being used most effectively.

This might mean sneaking in some hidden pantry ideas, taking a tailored approach to your cabinetry, snaking it around corners, or running it up the full height of your walls. Or, as Benjamin Wilkes suggests, taking advantage of the current trend for banquette seating.

"Integrated seating is one of the most efficient ways to maximize value," states Benjamin. "Banquette seating can establish a defined dining moment within a modest footprint, making the extension feel purposeful rather than purely functional."

FAQs

Do You Need an Architect for a Small Kitchen Extension?

It might, in a bid to make savings on your extension costs, be tempting to take a DIY approach to the design of your extension, but there are several reasons that this is not necessarily a good place to rein in the spending.

Firstly, in the case of small spaces, meticulous attention to detail and sound experience matter more than ever, as Emma Perkin explains. "Working with an architect and a structural engineer who are excited about challenges and open to discussions about how to get the most for your budget is the best way to maximize space," says Emma. "That may mean embracing structural necessities and making a feature out of a steel column or expressed roof structure."

(Image credit: Nick Dearden; Design: The DHaus Company)

Secondly, a good architect will understand that great design often makes as much difference as added physical space.

"When we are designing kitchen extensions, our focus is always on making the space work harder rather than simply making it bigger," says Benjamin Wilkes. "More square meters don’t automatically equal better design. For example, we might extend the side infill but resist pushing further into the garden — retaining outdoor space can be important."

When you are planning a kitchen extension, no matter what its size, it really is important that you look at both the costs for the design and construction of the new addition as well as the new kitchen costs themselves. Once you have a clear idea of each of these, you can begin to look at where savings might be possible, as well as the kind of cost returns to expect once the work is complete.

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