"I'm a Kitchen Designer Who Loves Yellow, but Also Knows It's Hard to Pull Off — Here's How to Make This Cabinetry Color Work"
People remember rooms that look different from the norm, and this cabinet color is the best shortcut
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As we leave behind winter, where the gray seems to infiltrate every part of our lives, you may be looking to brighten your interiors. What better way than dousing your kitchen cabinetry in yellow? Bold, sure, but William Durrant, a Kent-based kitchen designer and director of Herringbone House, is keen to break the stigma of this rather bold choice.
To be brave, or not to be brave — that is the most common question for William's clients. "Yellow is undeniably a brave choice, but if you choose the right shade, it’s one that pays off," he says of the best yellow kitchen ideas.
Whether a mustardy brown or lemon-vanilla, kitchen cabinets covered in yellow — when chosen well — can bring warmth and comfort to your home. Pair it with brass fixtures, honey features, and amber tones, and you’re on for a showstopper kitchen, sure to impress all your guests this summer. So, how do you get it right? William shares his top tips below.Article continues below
William Durrant has worked in the furniture industry for over a decade, operating Herringbonen House, a family-run cabinet and furniture design and joinery company located in Canterbury, Kent. Safe to say, he knows what's what when it comes to choosing kitchen color ideas — even bold ones like yellow. "Our team is up for anything," he shares. "We love sourcing new materials and finding creative ways to make kitchens that truly stand out."
1. Turn Off the Brights
While you ponder which shade of yellow paint to opt for, one thing is for certain: "Paint samples are your friends here," says William. "Not tiny little samples either, you need to paint half a wall and see how it looks in your light." (Don't worry, you're going to paint over it again, anyway.)
And knowing how to use paint samples properly isn't always as straightforward as it seems. Color can be deceiving, and what you might view as a canary lemon online may be closer to a gold, depending on the light and how many coats have been applied. Make sure you let the sample dry fully before making your decision, it’ll help you envision the entire room when it’s finished.
2. Trial and Error
If a fully yellow kitchen feels too daunting, there are other options to try before you commit. "If you’re worried about painting the whole kitchen a yellow, try just using it on the utility, pantry, or even a larder," says William. "It makes a great statement without the full commitment to yellow." Plus, it's far more easily rectified if you change your mind.
Similarly, if the depth of color is a concern, a paler yellow can be less intense. From ecru to lemon, decorating with pastels can still pop and ease you into the colorful transition while appearing as cream from a distance.
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If you’re feeling brave, you could add pops of brighter colors throughout the kitchen as smaller accents — brighter cushions, tealights, or pottery can tie the vision together.
3. Find Worktops That Work
"One of the benefits of using yellow is that it works great with any worktop color," says William. From marble to wood and even quartz countertops, the list goes on.
That said, William says he finds that dark worktops work best. "The contrast is fantastic," he adds, giving the yellow a sophisticated, elegant aesthetic, while still using earthy, natural tones.
4. Learn How to Handle It
Similarly, "Yellow cabinetry means you are unlimited in your handle options," says William. It all just depends on the aesthetic you're going for. "A wooden handle will make it feel more country, a brass sleek one makes it feel more modern, and a satin nickel feels timeless," he adds.
A recent kitchen project by Herringbone House incorporated brass and textured handles, which contrasted beautifully with the slick worktop and bright yellow finish on the cabinetry.
But overall, it just pays to be brave. "Everyone remembers a room that is different from the norm; it stands out and lets your personality really shine," says William. "If it helps, we have never had a client regret using yellow in their space, and they're always glad they trusted their gut and just went for it."
Plus, yellow is an inherently happy color, and who doesn't want that feeling all over the heart of their home?
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Grace Bishop is an intern at Livingetc. After studying English and American Literature at the University of Kent, she moved to City, University of London to study her masters in Magazine Journalism. Since then, she has interned at Country and Townhouse, focusing on luxury lifestyle. Having worked as an estate agent, Grace has remained obsessed with interiors and is always on the hunt for home décor.