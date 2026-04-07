This Garden Designer's 'Creeping' Lawn Alternative Is Her Secret to Making Hard Landscaping Feel Softer and "Blurring Thresholds"
In a garden where lawn just wouldn't work, Gina Taylor of East London Garden Design opted for Mind-Your-Own-Business to bring lush greenness
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When I'm asked what the small, creeping mat of plants I have filling the gaps in the hardscaping in my own courtyard garden is called, I'll always answer: Mind your own business.
But, that's not me gatekeeping — it's because Soleirolia soleirolii (found here at The Palm Centre) is otherwise known as Mind-Your-Own-Business, a creeping evergreen perennial with small leaves that's an aesthetically pleasing walkable groundcover that landscape designers love, but not just for its good looks.
Don't believe me? Just check out this garden by Gina Taylor of East London Garden Design. "In this shady garden with heavy clay soil where a lawn had completely failed, we introduced Soleirolia soleirolii to form a green carpet. Paired with natural stone sett pathways and planted in rills, it thrives in those conditions and stays vibrantly green year-round," the designer explains.Article continues below
But, how is this plant best used in a garden design to play to its intriguing qualities? And, importantly, how easy is it to look after? Here, Gina gives us the lowdown on how to garden with this lawn alternative.
Gina Taylor is the founder and lead designer of East London Garden Design, a studio specializing in contemporary urban gardens, courtyards, and rooftops. Based in East London, Gina is passionate about creating outdoor spaces that feel like a true extension of the home — places that are welcoming, personal, and connected to their surroundings.
What's the Best Thing About Using Mind-Your-Own-Business in a Garden Design?
"I love how Soleirolia doesn’t sit beside hard materials — it inhabits them. It threads itself into joints, spills over edges, and wraps around details, so the hardscape feels like it’s been there forever.
Design-wise, it achieves something quite subtle but powerful. It softens geometry without obscuring it. It highlights texture — you see the grain of the stone more, not less. And it creates that sense that the garden is gently reclaiming the built form.
As designers, we often talk about “blurring thresholds” — this plant does that effortlessly. It’s especially effective in fine gravel joints, between stepping stones, or at the base of walls, where it can creep and settle naturally."
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How Did You Use It, and Complement It, in the Design of This Garden?
"The key is that we didn’t treat it as a backdrop — we treated it as the base layer of the composition. The scheme is built in layers:
Ground layer — the Soleirolia creates a continuous, unified surface.
Mid layer — mixture of hardy evergreen ferns, Haconechloa Macra grasses, and shade-tolerant perennials (Pachysandra Terminalis, Tiarella ‘Spring Symphony) are spaced so they feel like they’re puncturing through that carpet.
Structural layer — shrubs and architectural plants give rhythm and height: tall evergreen Pittosporum Tenuifollium, Euonymus Fortuney and Leucothoe.
What makes it feel natural is the spacing and restraint. Instead of dense planting everywhere, we’ve allowed breathing room so each plant reads clearly against that fine-textured ground. That’s why it feels like everything is emerging from it — because, in a way, it is. The ground cover isn’t an afterthought; it’s the canvas. And in a small urban garden, that cohesion is everything. It allows the space to feel calm, immersive, and quietly luxurious, rather than busy. "
How Easy Is It to Care For?
"It’s one of those plants that feels effortless, but there is a balance to strike. On the one hand, it’s incredibly generous. It establishes quickly and forms a dense carpet, suppresses weeds and reduces the need for mulching. In the right conditions, it’s almost self-sustaining. But it will wander. Its stems root as they go, so it can spread beyond where you intended if left unchecked.
In practice, maintenance is about editing rather than tending. Light trimming or lifting where it encroaches, keeping edges clean around key plants, and ensuring moisture levels don’t fluctuate too wildly. I’d describe it as low-maintenance, but not no-maintenance— it rewards a light, regular hand."
I love Mind-Your-Own-Business as an example of more naturalistic garden design, and it works so well in urban gardens as a contrast to your hard landscaping.
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Luke Arthur Wells is a freelance design writer, award-winning interiors blogger and stylist, known for neutral, textural spaces with a luxury twist. He's worked with some of the UK's top design brands, counting the likes of Tom Dixon Studio as regular collaborators and his work has been featured in print and online in publications ranging from Domino Magazine to The Sunday Times. He's a hands-on type of interiors expert too, contributing practical renovation advice and DIY tutorials to a number of magazines, as well as to his own readers and followers via his blog and social media. He might currently be renovating a small Victorian house in England, but he dreams of light, spacious, neutral homes on the West Coast.