As much as interior design is an inherently creative process, without the foundation of logistics and practicalities, your home is at risk of being nothing more than a pretty, but useless space. And in no room is this truer than the kitchen.

When designing your modern kitchen, your mind will likely be more occupied by the exact shade of paint you want for your cabinets than it will be with the depth of your drawers or the height of your counters. But it's these seemingly boring choices that will actually dictate how your kitchen feels to use on a daily basis.

As Charlotte Butler, from BK Eleven, puts it, “Spacing within a kitchen is defined by a series of critical measurements that shape how the room functions day to day." You may think kitchen measurements are set in stone, but even the tiniest adjustment to the standard sizing can help transform your space, making it feel more personal and uniquely suited to you. But before you can get started, you'll need to understand the basics. Consider this your comprehensive guide to kitchen measurements, as dictated by the experts.

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Charlotte Butler Kitchen Design Manager at BK Eleven Holding a degree in Interior Design, Charlotte began her career in hotel interiors before specializing in bespoke handmade kitchens in 2014. With more than 14 years of design expertise, she is known for her ability to blend style with practicality, creating kitchens that are both beautifully tailored and effortlessly functional.

1. Kitchen Cabinet Heights

In period properties, kitchen cabinets can be brought up higher to meet the ceiling height. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

Let's get started with your kitchen cabinets. Making up the bulk of your kitchen storage, you'll want to find a way to get the absolute most out of your space, without leaving yourself with cabinets so high you need a step ladder to reach them.

By way of a standard outline, Isabella Pacelli, from Roundhouse, says, "The most common heights for kitchen cabinets are between 2200mm and 2400mm, working with standard ceiling heights." However, these measurements are, of course, liable to change depending on the scale of your space.

For example, Isabella adds, "In period properties, ceiling heights sometimes exceed 2800mm; Roundhouse cabinetry can go up to 2600mm."

In homes with higher ceilings, you'll want to extend your cabinetry to match, or else your space may end up feeling disjointed and underutilized.

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There is also an aesthetic aspect to the height of your cabinetry. Charlotte says, "Tall cabinetry, often running between 2100 and 2400mm, introduces a more architectural presence, but needs to be carefully aligned with ceiling heights and surrounding elements so proportions remain consistent."

Though if you do opt for taller cabinets, you should ensure the scale increase remains consistent throughout the room. As Charlotte explains, "These vertical measurements work together as a system rather than in isolation, and when they are carefully calibrated, the kitchen feels easy to move through and use, with each element sitting at a height that supports daily routines rather than interrupting them."

2. Kitchen Island Height

If you have enough space, a lower, dropped dining section attached to your kitchen island can look particularly striking and effective. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Roundhouse)

The kitchen island functions largely as the focal point of the room; it's the central orb that the rest of the kitchen revolves around, and so getting your kitchen island measurements right is crucial.

As a guideline, Helen Parker from deVOL shares that "920mm is the recommended deVOL height for all prep tables and islands." Adding, "Width-wise you can go from 700mm at the very skinniest to around 1.2meters at the very widest."

With kitchen islands, much of it can be judged by an instinctive visual assessment. As Helen says, "If it's nice to look at, it's probably ok; if it looks bulky or too square, change its proportions until it looks good. Looks are very important with Islands; they must look appealing, not just practical, or they will dominate your kitchen like a big blocky monstrosity."

And it's not just the visual aspect that should guide you in this decision; you'll also have to consider the functions you want your island to fulfil. For example, if you're planning on including kitchen island seating, your design will need to be adapted to allow for this. "Kitchen island designs can have varying levels to allow for different types of seating, such as bar height — typically around 1000mm, and can accommodate standard table height with drops to around 740mm," explains Isabella.

You'll also need to factor in whether you want to integrate a hob or sink on your kitchen island. "If your island has a hob or sink, then our standard height of 885mm (plus worktop of 20-40mm) is recommended for comfortable usage, and the allowance of a dishwasher," says Isabella.

Finally, it can also be beneficial to adopt a more personal approach to this measurement. As Charlotte explains, "Worktop height should always be reviewed against the user’s height, as even a 20 to 30mm adjustment can make preparation more comfortable over time."

3. Kitchen Cabinet Depth

With open shelved cabinets, a slightly shallower depth may result in a more neat finish. (Image credit: deVOL)

While some measurements leave little wiggle room, when it comes to the depth of your cabinets, the decision is your own.

The best depth will depend on what you plan on using the cabinets for. For example, as Helen says, "If it's got to house an appliance, it needs to be 680mm deep, but it can really be any depth right down to 240mm if it's going to be near a door, or in a tight spot, or just to make some shallow storage in a place that would otherwise be unusable."

As a baseline, Roundhouse adopts a standard depth of 550-580mm, though it can also accommodate increased depth if needed, as in the case of an appliance garage cabinet. Or, Isabella adds, "For more narrow spaces, or shallow pantry storage, 360mm can be a great option to ensure full visibility of items inside, whilst being deep enough to allow for a standard dinner plate."

4. Kitchen Drawer Depth

Before you decide on an exact measurement, consider what you're planning to store in your kitchen drawers. (Image credit: Sarah Griggs. Design: Violet & George)

The depth of your kitchen drawers, unlike your cabinets, will have a slightly stricter cut-off point, as they'll begin to falter structurally once they are too deep.

"Drawers have a certain depth that feels right, around 500 to 600mm is perfect, but they can be longer (careful here, as they may become too heavy and unstable when pulled out to their maximum length)," explains Helen.

She continues, adding, "Shorter drawers are also ok, but again not too short or they feel odd, unsatisfying, and a little precarious."

5. Clearance Space

Leave enough space between your island and cabinets for two people to comfortably use both surfaces. (Image credit: Blakes London)

It's not just the space you'll take up that you need to consider; it's also the amount of space you'll leave. Negative space plays just as important a role in a successful kitchen, and is what creates a smooth flow in your space.

To ensure you aren't left with an awkward, cramped kitchen layout, Charlotte recommends, "Aisle widths between cabinetry should sit at a minimum of 900mm, although increasing this to between 1000 and 1200mm allows for more comfortable movement, particularly in kitchens designed for more than one person."

This will change depending on the functions of the two surfaces. When both units contain cabinetry, the clearance space may need to be increased to allow for uninterrupted use of both runs of cabinetry.

In family kitchens, where it's likely multiple people will be using the space at any given time, you may find it beneficial to increase the clearance space even more.

6. Appliance Clearance

Concealed fridges will still require the same amount of clearance space. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio)

Using the right kitchen measurements won't just make your kitchen look better; it will actually ensure it functions better, too. And nowhere is this more true than around your kitchen appliances.

Amy Hicks, lead designer at Blakes London, says, "Appliances require sufficient clearance to function comfortably and safely. As a general guide, allow at least 300 mm of landing space beside ovens and refrigerators where possible." This 'landing space' measurement allows you to seamlessly transfer hot items directly from your oven onto a solid surface.

But it's not just the space beside your appliances that you need to consider. "For appliances with doors, such as dishwashers, ovens, and fridge freezers, ensure there is adequate room for the door to open fully without obstructing walkways or adjacent cabinetry," says Amy. You'll need to leave enough forward clearance for hinged doors to open fully without obstruction, and, in the case of appliances with larger, swing doors, like refrigerators, you'll also have to leave an additional lateral space free, too.

On top of this, Isabella adds, "At least 50mm (preferably 100mm) is required behind fridges and freezers for sufficient ventilation and the pipework required for the appliance, dependent on appliance specifications. The same goes for ovens and other integrated appliances. For freestanding fridge-freezers, the manufacturer will provide specifications for the required ventilation gaps, which must be followed to prevent overheating."

Accounting for proper kitchen ventilation around your appliances will ensure they work to the best of their ability and will allow for easier access in the case of repairs.

Amy Hicks Lead Designer at Blakes Amy studied Interior Design & Architectural Engineering at ARA, Christchurch. Growing up in "the new world" Amy moved to the UK inspired by the unique way in which London blends historic buildings with cutting edge contemporary architecture. Graduating with an Award for Best Joinery Design, as a kitchen joinery specialist, Amy enjoys the process of getting to know clients in order to design them what she believes to be the most important room in the home.

7. Worktop Overhang

Softer, more sensitive materials may be less well suited to large over-hang designs. (Image credit: K'Arte Design)

If you're planning on designing a dining area around your island, you'll also have to decide how much countertop overhang you'll need.

This decision will, in part, be dictated by the countertop material you choose. As Isabella explains, "Depending on whether the worktop has extra support and how thick it is, the recommended overhang for island seating is 300mm."

If you require a deeper overhang, this can be created with some additional structural supports, like metal brackets. However, Isabella explains, "Fabricators often don’t recommend this, as it could risk the stability of your worktop."

In smaller kitchens, Amy says, "This can be reduced to 250 mm, or in tighter situations to 200 mm, where the seating is used more casually. The key is to ensure there is sufficient legroom for the intended use, while maintaining the overall proportions of the island."

8. Toe-Kick Space

Toe-kick space can also be used to hide your HVAC system in your kitchen design. (Image credit: Stacy Goldberg. Design: Unique Kitchens & Baths and Maurie Minichiello Design Co.)

A cabinet toe-kick refers to the recessed space beneath your cabinetry, designed to allow you to comfortably stand as close to your counters as possible.

"A typical toe kick recess is around 100–150 mm high and 50–75 mm deep, allowing for a comfortable standing position at the worktop," explains Amy.

While this standard measurement is perfectly sufficient, for increased comfort, a slightly deeper recess may be preferable.

This doesn't just have to be dead space, either. As Amy says, "In more considered designs, this space can also be used practically, for example, to house a discreet docking station for a robotic vacuum, in which case the height may be adjusted to suit the appliance."

9. Pendant Lighting Length

A series of pendant lighting over your island will make your kitchen more functional and more beautiful. (Image credit: Sarah E. Elliott. Studio credit Branca and Co)

The right kitchen lighting can elevate your design to new heights, and in terms of decorative features, over-island pendant lights are one of the most striking additions you can make.

"If you're adding pendant lights above the island, which I always recommend both for atmosphere and practical task lighting, aim to hang them around 700–900 mm above the worktop surface for the best visual balance and functionality," recommends Katerina Tchevytchalova, founder of K'Arte Design.

You'll want them to be long enough to make a visual impact, but not too long that they become disruptive.

10. Hob Clearance

Avoid including too many small appliances on the same run as your hob — try leaving the work surface as clear as possible. (Image credit: Nordiska Kok)

While clearance space is crucial with all your kitchen appliance placement, around your hob, it takes on an even more critical role. This space doesn't just allow the hob to function properly, but it also supports your cooking process. Leaving an adequate amount of work-surface space around your hob will make your cooking experience more seamless and enjoyable.

"Where space allows, I'd aim for 400–500 mm on each side, particularly in larger kitchens," recommends Katerina. "It makes cooking far more comfortable and gives you a proper preparation zone."

This measurement will also change depending on the placement of your hob. As Katerina explains, "If the hob is positioned close to a wall or tall cabinet, it becomes even more important to maintain at least 300 mm of clearance on one side, both to protect adjacent surfaces from heat and to keep the area safe to work in."

To further help you with the planning and measuring of your space, this is how designers lay out kitchens for the way you actually move around the room.

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