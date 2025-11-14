Skip the Stress of Any Last-Minute, Unexpected Guests — I've Searched High and Low to Find the Best-Looking Folding Chairs

Here's a list of nine foldable chairs that score for both form and function

Image of a wooden dining table with at least five wooden and rattan folding dining table chairs around it. There are blue and white plates and napkins on the table. There are blue curtains and a blue and white rug also in the room.
(Image credit: La Redoute)
I am very familiar with the struggle of not having enough seating; I'm a natural-born host who lives in a small apartment — it's not an easy combination. Around this time last year, I planned a dinner party with more guests than I had seats, and the faux pas led to a last-minute dash to find some fold-out chairs mere hours before they arrived. They worked in a pinch, but the only problem? The clunky metal design was an absolute eyesore.

A stack of ugly chairs and a touch of buyer's remorse were all I needed to inspire a high-and-low search for some actually stylish folding chairs. Turns out, functional furniture that folds away doesn't have to mean sacrificing on style. Folding dining chairs provide a practical solution to seating dilemmas while keeping your room's layout flexible — I'll count that as a win-win.

After hours of searching for the best options to shop, I now know one thing for certain: stylish folding chairs are certainly not easy to find, but they are out there. And luckily for you, listed neatly below. Trust me, this small space hosting trick will be a godsend this festive season.

It's always handy to have a few extra seats on the go around the holidays — a well-prepared host leaves no room for surprises.

Now you just have to worry about whether anyone will be staying the night. Perhaps it's a good idea to invest in an entryway bed just in case!

