IKEA Is About to Retire a Cult-Favorite, so Here Are 6 MALM Alternatives That Serve the Same Purpose (but Look Even Better)

Don't worry — these 6 IKEA MALM alternatives are bigger, better, and more beautiful to shop instead

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MADE.com storage console
(Image credit: MADE.com)

When it comes to IKEA, storage furniture is likely the first thing you think of. Cabinets, consoles, dressers — there are certain designs from the brand that you'd be hard-pressed not to find in every home, and one of those is the MALM system. You can't go wrong with its flat profile, linear silhouette, and sliding drawers. So when the brand recently announced it would be retiring the cult-favorite, we got to thinking: what are the best IKEA MALM alternatives to fill the hole it will inevitably leave behind?

Whether you're looking for something just as simple (perhaps primed for a DIY?), something a bit more designed, bigger, or smaller, we've scoured the best IKEA alternatives to see what's on offer that serves the same purpose, while looking even better.

From three simple sliding drawers all the way to Anthropologie's pretty patterned six-drawer chest of drawers, these are the best IKEA MALM alternatives to shop when stock eventually runs out.

So, while there are lots of IKEA MALM alternatives on the market (some that arguably look much better), it's hard to argue with the fact that the original provided the perfect base when it comes to DIYing, and there are so many IKEA MALM hacks that transform the chest of drawers into so much more. If you've got a plan you haven't quite put into action yet, time is running out!

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Harriet Curzon
Harriet Curzon
Contributing Writer

Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.