IKEA Is About to Retire a Cult-Favorite, so Here Are 6 MALM Alternatives That Serve the Same Purpose (but Look Even Better)
Don't worry — these 6 IKEA MALM alternatives are bigger, better, and more beautiful to shop instead
When it comes to IKEA, storage furniture is likely the first thing you think of. Cabinets, consoles, dressers — there are certain designs from the brand that you'd be hard-pressed not to find in every home, and one of those is the MALM system. You can't go wrong with its flat profile, linear silhouette, and sliding drawers. So when the brand recently announced it would be retiring the cult-favorite, we got to thinking: what are the best IKEA MALM alternatives to fill the hole it will inevitably leave behind?
Whether you're looking for something just as simple (perhaps primed for a DIY?), something a bit more designed, bigger, or smaller, we've scoured the best IKEA alternatives to see what's on offer that serves the same purpose, while looking even better.
From three simple sliding drawers all the way to Anthropologie's pretty patterned six-drawer chest of drawers, these are the best IKEA MALM alternatives to shop when stock eventually runs out.
Best for Upgrading the Basics
If you're looking for an IKEA MALM alternative that's as close to the real deal, I would forgive you for mistaking Dunelm's Walker Chest as the exact same thing. Available with three, four, six, or eight drawers, it also comes in six different finishes (including white, oak, and walnut), and is currently on sale right now, so it's even cheaper than the original.
Best for Moden Design
This dark wood chest from MADE is the perfect chic addition to any contemporary bedroom. The three-drawer design is the perfect amount of storage, but comes in a wide style, too, if you prefer. The drawers are framed by glossy dark wood, and the upper shelf offers ample space for décor — the definition of chic, understated minimalism.
Best for Small Spaces
The Habitat Otto comes in a smaller size, in a gorgeous sage green, and with wooden handles and legs. Although smaller, it still has ample storage space, plus two upper half-drawers, which are arguably far more practical than three long drawers. It also comes in an earthy yellow, a contemporary elephant gray, and, truer to IKEA’s MALM, a sheet white. It looks far more expensive than it is, at £90.
Best for Making a Statement
The Hale chest of drawers from Anthropologie brings a strong sense of character and sophisticated charm. No need to DIY — it comes in a range of strong patterns and bronze handles. Needless to say, it’s more expensive than the other alternatives, but it’s got perfect reviews, one stating “it’s exceptionally made and well worth the investment.”
Best for Modern Design
This piece is so stylish that it could make clothes spilling out of it look intentional and design-y. With its curved wood and woven panels, this chest of drawers feels like a jukebox reimagined. But for practical styling? Plants positioned on top, green accessories, and gold decor like picture frames would complement the teal detailing and gold handles.
Best for Storage
If you never seem to be able to fit all your clothes into a dresser, and always find yourself wishing you had more space, this chest of drawers from the Cotswold Company has 10 drawers — making it a much bigger IKEA MALM alternative for anyone who needs storage. Plus, it's got quite a traditional style, while still feeling relatively neutral in a space.
So, while there are lots of IKEA MALM alternatives on the market (some that arguably look much better), it's hard to argue with the fact that the original provided the perfect base when it comes to DIYing, and there are so many IKEA MALM hacks that transform the chest of drawers into so much more. If you've got a plan you haven't quite put into action yet, time is running out!
For more inspiration, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.