When it comes to IKEA, storage furniture is likely the first thing you think of. Cabinets, consoles, dressers — there are certain designs from the brand that you'd be hard-pressed not to find in every home, and one of those is the MALM system. You can't go wrong with its flat profile, linear silhouette, and sliding drawers. So when the brand recently announced it would be retiring the cult-favorite, we got to thinking: what are the best IKEA MALM alternatives to fill the hole it will inevitably leave behind?

Whether you're looking for something just as simple (perhaps primed for a DIY?), something a bit more designed, bigger, or smaller, we've scoured the best IKEA alternatives to see what's on offer that serves the same purpose, while looking even better.

From three simple sliding drawers all the way to Anthropologie's pretty patterned six-drawer chest of drawers, these are the best IKEA MALM alternatives to shop when stock eventually runs out.

So, while there are lots of IKEA MALM alternatives on the market (some that arguably look much better), it's hard to argue with the fact that the original provided the perfect base when it comes to DIYing, and there are so many IKEA MALM hacks that transform the chest of drawers into so much more. If you've got a plan you haven't quite put into action yet, time is running out!

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