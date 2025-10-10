You'll Never Guess Where This Charming Bobbin Wardrobe Is From (Hint: It Might Look Like Soho Home, but It's Not — And Costs Less Than £300)

Few design trends have made a mark in 2025 quite like bobbin detailing. Waltz into any homeware store today and you'll see them everywhere, from sculptural table legs to bobbly hardware. It joins a long line of whimsical, playful shapes that have graced our homes in recent years (scalloped borders and amorphous mirrors, anyone?), but with this kind of charming detail, less really is more.

It's an adage exemplified in the pretty Posy Wardrobe from Dusk. The two-door closet (painted a delicate taupe) could be quite unremarkable if it weren't for the elegant moulding that borders the doors. At first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was an expensive piece from one of the best home decor brands like Soho Home or RH, but you'd be wrong: it costs less than £300.

Never one to gatekeep a good find, I've made it easy to shop Dusk's bobbin-bordered wardrobe alongside a selection of other surprisingly good pieces from the budget-friendly retailer that are sure to zhuzh up your bedroom. If you're in the market for some bedroom furniture that feels a bit Soho Home (but doesn't cost it), here's where to start.

DUSK Posy 2-Door Wardrobe With Drawer - Taupe £289 at Dusk.com Although I can't help but champion its style, the Posy Wardrobe is more than just a pretty face. Behind the bobbin-trimmed doors, you'll find plenty of hanging space, plus a lower drawer for shoes or folded items. I think the delicate brass knobs are the perfect complement to the taupe-toned finish, but if you prefer a more natural look, you can also purchase the wardrobe in a raw wood veneer.







The bobbin trend shows no signs of waning as we edge towards 2026. Believe it or not, in a cruel twist of irony, I'm currently awaiting an Amazon shipment for bobbin moulding, with which I plan to DIY my own bobbin-framed doors for my plain pine wardrobe. Just my luck.

Designs like this reflect the shift we've seen over the last few years. We've collectively moved on from stark minimalism in favor of finer, more crafted details. For me, I can't resist borders. Something about the touch of purely decorative whimsy adds so much personality and charm, but in a refined, effortless kind of way.

It doesn't take an interior designer to realize that's exactly what this wardrobe offers. Paired with surrounding rich textures, a glossy lamp, and perhaps a matching nightstand, it can be used to curate a stylish bedroom that taps into some of this year's leading trends. Feeling inspired? Here are some of the best bedroom furniture pieces you can buy from Dusk right now, all costing well under £300.

DUSK Posy 1 Drawer Nightstand - Light Wood £89 at Dusk.com Matchy-matchy furniture isn't for everyone, and in most cases, I'd actually advise against it, but I'm definitely willing to make an exception for Dusk's Posy collection. This bobbin nightstand is the perfect accompaniment to the wardrobe spotlighted above. The delicate border brings that hint of playfulness, but the wood finish feels that little more rustic. The same, but different. DUSK Hazel Wood Detail Stool - Muted Gold £49 at Dusk.com No dressing table is complete without a stylish stool. I've been loving the trend for more sculptural seating lately; think exaggerated forms that celebrate structural engineering. This stool is a great case in point. Form and function converge with the curved cushion top and unique criss-cross wooden base, while the velvet ochre upholstery takes the sophistication levels to a whole new height. DUSK Retro Table Lamp - Orange £45 at Dusk.com I love offsetting whimsy and rustic furniture with contemporary pieces like this bold lamp. If 2025 has proved anything, it's that the 70s trend is going nowhere, which means mushroom lamps are here to stay. The glossy orange finish of this table lamp, topped with a brushed brass detail, ushers a nod to nostalgia into your bedroom. Style on top of your wooden nightstand for a quirky contrast that catches the eye. DUSK Quinn Chair - Cappuccino £119 at Dusk.com Continuing on the sculptural seating vibe, this accent chair celebrates some of the biggest trends of recent years. Finished in matte cappucino velvet, it imbues a space with the kind of luxe sophistication you'd expect from the likes of the Brownstone Boys or Athena Calderone. Add to the corner of your room to create a quiet chillout zone, and in case you're partial to a bit more color, you can also choose from five other shades. DUSK Bobbin Round Wall Mirror - Vetiver £60 at Dusk.com Bobbin details look best when used sparingly, but if you want to up the ante for a more cohesive motif, consider styling this playful mirror alongside your new wardrobe. I can't help but think of Matilda Goad when I see this design, offering an unapologetic injection of personality. The punchy green tone adds a playful burst of color, which, paired with the bumpy border, brings a youthfulness to your decor. DUSK Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed - Sage Stripe £299 at Dusk.com Now, what was I saying about detail? This bed frame is a fairly simple shape, and yet, when wrapped in a delicate sage pinstripe fabric (made of soft-touch linen), it feels so much more elegant. Besides its aesthetic qualities, there's a functional pull-factor, too. This storage bed offers a hidden space that's perfect for storing the likes of bedding, towels, and blankets.

Suffice to say, I'm completely besotted with bobbin detailing, and the Posy wardrobe from Dusk is one of the simplest yet most refined ways I've seen it brought to life lately. It offers expensive-looking detail, without the eye-watering price tag. Ready to make this wardrobe your next big-ticket buy? Consider it the perfect opportunity to declutter your clothes and organize your closet, ready for a fresh winter wardrobe.