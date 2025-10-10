You'll Never Guess Where This Charming Bobbin Wardrobe Is From (Hint: It Might Look Like Soho Home, but It's Not — And Costs Less Than £300)

Looking for stylish homeware that's kind to your wallet? Start here

dusk bobbin detail wardrobe
(Image credit: Dusk)
Lilith Hudson's avatar
By
published
in Features

Few design trends have made a mark in 2025 quite like bobbin detailing. Waltz into any homeware store today and you'll see them everywhere, from sculptural table legs to bobbly hardware. It joins a long line of whimsical, playful shapes that have graced our homes in recent years (scalloped borders and amorphous mirrors, anyone?), but with this kind of charming detail, less really is more.

It's an adage exemplified in the pretty Posy Wardrobe from Dusk. The two-door closet (painted a delicate taupe) could be quite unremarkable if it weren't for the elegant moulding that borders the doors. At first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was an expensive piece from one of the best home decor brands like Soho Home or RH, but you'd be wrong: it costs less than £300.

Never one to gatekeep a good find, I've made it easy to shop Dusk's bobbin-bordered wardrobe alongside a selection of other surprisingly good pieces from the budget-friendly retailer that are sure to zhuzh up your bedroom. If you're in the market for some bedroom furniture that feels a bit Soho Home (but doesn't cost it), here's where to start.


The bobbin trend shows no signs of waning as we edge towards 2026. Believe it or not, in a cruel twist of irony, I'm currently awaiting an Amazon shipment for bobbin moulding, with which I plan to DIY my own bobbin-framed doors for my plain pine wardrobe. Just my luck.

Designs like this reflect the shift we've seen over the last few years. We've collectively moved on from stark minimalism in favor of finer, more crafted details. For me, I can't resist borders. Something about the touch of purely decorative whimsy adds so much personality and charm, but in a refined, effortless kind of way.

It doesn't take an interior designer to realize that's exactly what this wardrobe offers. Paired with surrounding rich textures, a glossy lamp, and perhaps a matching nightstand, it can be used to curate a stylish bedroom that taps into some of this year's leading trends. Feeling inspired? Here are some of the best bedroom furniture pieces you can buy from Dusk right now, all costing well under £300.

Suffice to say, I'm completely besotted with bobbin detailing, and the Posy wardrobe from Dusk is one of the simplest yet most refined ways I've seen it brought to life lately. It offers expensive-looking detail, without the eye-watering price tag. Ready to make this wardrobe your next big-ticket buy? Consider it the perfect opportunity to declutter your clothes and organize your closet, ready for a fresh winter wardrobe.

Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Former News & Trends Editor

Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.

Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.