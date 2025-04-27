John Lewis Just Redesigned Its Best-Selling Indoor Sofa so You Can Have It in Your Garden, too

After a few seasons in gardenless apartments, this spring I get to finally appreciate the joys of having a bit of outdoor space. But when it comes to furnishing it, I've quickly learned that one prominent pitfall is finding the right/best/most stylish furniture for my patio area. But then John Lewis released their Lozenge Garden Sofa, a redesign of one of their best-selling indoor sofa styles, and well... problem solved.

As someone who gets to include shopping for stylish things as part of my job description, I've spent quite a bit of time looking for the best outdoor furniture. Some of the most important details to keep an eye out for? Shape, material, size, and practicality. This outdoor sofa ticks all those boxes.

"We wanted to create something that felt as inviting as your living room, but designed to thrive in the garden," Gabrielle Anderson, an outdoor furniture buyer at John Lewis, tells me. Indeed, the curved four-seater sofa features the same soft curves and plush padding, but with a clever added detail, perfect for outdoor entertaining — a built-in side table.

Lozenge 4-Seater Modular Curved Garden Sofa in Cream £999 at John Lewis What I like most about this design is how it proves garden furniture can be just as stylish as the pieces you put inside your home. As for my strict criteria: shape and size? Its modular design means it can suit any space, and it comes in a variety of sizes. Material? It's made from lightweight, rust-proof powder-coated aluminium, and the cushions are 'shower resistant' (but it also comes with a cover). Practicality? The built-in timber-look side table makes entertaining easy. And style? Well, that should speak for itself.

"As our customers continue to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living, flexibility is key," says Gabrielle. In fact, it's a key outdoor furniture trend this year — outdoor set-ups that feel like living rooms you'd style indoors, just outside.

Want to complete the look? "The Lozenge Modular Curved Garden Sofa and Coffee Table Set pairs beautifully with decor like our Dolce Vita tableware and rattan portable lights, creating a relaxed, staycation feel whether you’re entertaining friends or enjoying a quiet morning coffee," says Gabrielle.

And depending on your space, there are a few different styles of the sofa to shop (including the original indoor style, of course).

Lozenge 4-Seater Modular Curved Garden Sofa & Coffee Table Set in Cream £1,199 at John Lewis This option takes the classic garden sofa style and adds a matching coffee table to complete the set. This lounge set can be configured to suit a small outdoor space layout or married up as one long four-seater. The seats, side table, and matching outdoor coffee table are truly all you need to get your garden in top shape for the warmer season. Lozenge 5-Seater Modular Curved Garden Sofa & Coffee Table Set in Cream £1,499 at John Lewis If you are blessed with a spacious garden and are looking for bigger outdoor seating ideas, then the larger option of this outdoor set is the one for you. It's a modular five-seater that can be styled as either one large sofa or separated into different seating arrangements. And for £1,499 for the lot, it's quite reasonably priced for what really constitutes a complete outdoor set. Lozenge Large 3-Seater Indoor Sofa in Cream £1,599 at John Lewis And of course, if you love the look of the outdoor piece, you'll likely love the original indoor curved sofa, too. Take your pick of a number of different upholstery options — there are over 70 to choose from. I was drawn to this classic off-white colorway, as it would make for the perfect base to colorful throw pillows and blankets, but the velvet pistachio option was a new release this year.

Now you've got your outdoor seating sorted, next up is finding a stylish solar outdoor floor lamp to complete the al fresco living room aesthetic, and lucky for you, we've found just the thing for that, too.