Once you go through all the effort to curate a beautiful al fresco space for lounging, dining, and whiling away the warm spring evenings, the last thing you want is for your garden to ruin your furniture.

And these six trees could be the reason you have to retire your best garden furniture before you even get the most out of it. While cherry, magnolia, crepe myrtle, sweetgum, and pine trees are pretty, they certainly aren't worth the cost in furniture stained or damaged.

So, you can either opt for container gardening and move them as you please, plant them far away from your furniture, or, if you're working with minimal square footage, avoid planting them at all. But here's a better look at why.

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1. Cherry Trees

DO INSTEAD: Plant this Sweet Cherry tree from Crocus far away from your garden furniture and nestle this Serviceberry 'Glenn Form' tree by these spaces instead. (Image credit: Crocus)

While cherry trees are famously beautiful in bloom, Kat Aul Cervoni, landscape designer and founder of The Cultivation, tells me that these pretty plants are better off far away from your garden furniture.

"They drop petals, pollen, and sticky residue that can quickly coat furniture and cushions. Instead, I recommend amelanchier, also known as serviceberry," she notes.

"This tree offers a similar light spring bloom but is typically way less messy and better scaled for modern residential gardens." This Amelanchier Lamarckii from Sarah Raven is a great choice.

Kat Aul Cervoni Social Links Navigation Landscape Designer Landscape designer, Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni, is the founder and principal of Staghorn Living and The Cultivation. Kat creates outdoor spaces that become natural extensions of a home’s interior. A member of the Ecological Landscape Alliance and the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, she also mentors young plant enthusiasts and upcoming designers.

2. Magnolia

DO INSTEAD: Push this Magnolia Soulangeana Tree from Carbeth Plants away from your furniture, and opt for an evergreen variety instead. (Image credit: Carbeth Plants)

When it comes to planting near a patio or deck, Kat tells me that she tends to avoid designing magnolia grandiflora and magnolia soulangiana into the space.

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"Its heavy flower drop can stain surfaces, become gunky, and require frequent cleanup. As an alternative, I love using magnolia virginiana as it has a lighter, more refined presence and tends to shed less aggressively," she says.

"Plus, these flowers have a wonderful fragrance too!" So, if you want the allure of a magnolia without the high maintenance, then something like this Magnolia Susan from Crocus is another pretty option for small gardens.

3. Crepe Myrtle

DO INSTEAD: Keep this beautiful Crepe Myrtle Shrub from Thompson & Morgan as a border plant and pop this Japanese Maple by your al fresco living spaces. (Image credit: Thompson & Morgan)

"While loved for its summer flowers, crepe myrtle sheds spent blooms, bark, and the dried debris from the seed pots and spent blooms over an extended period, which can accumulate on furniture and patios," says Kat.

"If a big show of summer color is what you’re after near your patio, instead, I recommend opting for big showy hydrangea shrubs, or a Japanese maple for seasonal interest with way less debris."

If you're designing a potted 'mini meadow', I recommend this Potted Hydrangea Polestar from Crocus. Or you can go all out with this Hydrangea Paniculata 'Fire Light' for a burst of color.

4. Mulberry

DO INSTEAD: Tag a Hornbeam Tree from Crocus in to style up your furnished garden nooks and shift something like this Mulberry Tree from YouGarden elsewhere. (Image credit: YouGarden)

"I doubt anyone in the know is out purchasing mulberry trees. However, if you’re moving into a home with one of these trees near a patio or deck area, heads up, as they are possibly the messiest tree out there," warns Kat.

"The fruit drops can stain stone, decking, and upholstery almost immediately. Not to mention, the birds they attract add a whole other layer of things that need to be cleaned up, too."

If you want a sizable shade tree, she recommends tree landscaping with a non-fruiting ornamental variety like carpinus (hornbeam) or a small ornamental maple. I love the look of this Japanese Maple 'Beni-Maiko' from Crocus.

5. Sweetgum

DO INSTEAD: Reposition your Sweetgum Tree from 3FATPIGS, and use this Nyssa Sylvatica Tree to lush out the space. (Image credit: 3FATPIGS)

"I love these gorgeous trees for a larger property. However, while their fall garden color is unmatched, they have spiky seed balls that drop in large quantities, making patios very uncomfortable underfoot and difficult to maintain," says Kat.

"A beautiful alternative to sweetgum trees is nyssa sylvatica, commonly known as black gum. This variety also offers a beautiful fall palette without the same level of debris."

And if all you're after is a splash of color to take over the space, then you can also go for low-maintenance spring trees like this Crab Apple 'Sun Rival' or this Acer Palmatum 'Emerald Lace' from Crocus for some texture.

6. Pine Trees

DO INSTEAD: Let this Mountain Pine Tree from Crocus shine away from your furniture, and plant this Ilex Crenata nearby instead. (Image credit: Crocus)

"Pines are a wonderful addition to a garden, but beware of planting them near a patio or even a driveway where cars are parked. The constant needle drop and sticky sap can coat furniture and make surfaces extremely difficult to clean," she explains.

"If evergreen color is what you’re looking for, consider planting evergreen shrubs, compact conifers, or small evergreens like ilex that are less prone to shedding on your outdoor furniture."

This Holly Tree Ilex Meserveae 'Blue Maid' from YouGarden is a stunning option that will feel especially in tune around the cooler months. Or you can opt for something like this Buxus Sempervirens Hedging from Thompson & Morgan for a more manicured look.

Stylish Outdoor Planters

Now that your plants are no longer messing with the aesthetic of your patio, you can move on to bringing the hottest garden furniture trends into your home — without any worry of your trees getting in the way.

And for more advice on maintaining and curating a outdoor living spaces that feel like an effortless extension of your interior design, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.