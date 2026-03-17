It's finally that time of year when we all start paying a bit more attention to our outside areas. But some gardens present more significant issues than others, which require a little bit of extra care and attention, as in the case of exposed gardens.

So, what exactly do I mean when referring to 'exposed gardens'? To put it simply, these are spaces that are more likely to experience harsher, more intense weather conditions. This can occur if your modern garden is positioned at the top of a hill, or another high point, or if it simply lacks the protection of surrounding trees and any other natural protectors. Without this layer of protection, your garden is more likely to be affected by harsher winds, which can lead to some significant complications you'll have to work around.

Without the natural windbreak supplied by trees and dense shrubbery, your garden will need to be resilient to stand up to the weather conditions, making your garden choices all the more important. Luckily, our experts share all the biggest mistakes they see in windy, exposed gardens, so that you know what to avoid when designing your outdoor space — along with their favorite tricks and tips for what to do instead.

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1. Delicate Florals

DO INSTEAD: "Instead, focus on resilient plant varieties that naturally tolerate wind and sun — think about plants that you’d see in a large exposed meadow (grasses galore, perennials such as coneflower, rudbeckia, achillea) or that thrive near the top of a mountain (juniper, sedum, more grasses!)," says Kat Aul Cervoni. (Image credit: James Scott/The Garden Company)

Some of the garden decisions you make will require a certain amount of sacrifice, it must be said. Because of the possibility of heavier, more intense winds, you may have to say goodbye to your dream of planting peonies in springtime and those other pretty, fluffy flowers that bloom in summer.

These flowers, while beautiful, are often too sensitive for exposed gardens. As gardening expert Chrissie Handley explains, "The main issue in a windy, exposed garden is your plant growth. Healthy growth and, especially, early growth, mean that plants need to be protected. In heavy winds, sensitive plants like dahlias, rhubarb, and sunflowers may struggle with snapped stems or can be wind-damaged beyond recovery."

These delicate stems require a certain amount of protection to thrive, and without that security, you'll be left with lackluster blooms. This is a problem that Kat Aul Cervoni, founder and principal of Staghorn NYC Landscape Design and The Cultivation by Kat, also identified. "I avoid plants with large, delicate foliage for flowers, as they’ll end up getting shredded by the wind (peonies, larger roses, hosta, colocasia, ligularia)," she explains.

As beautiful as these florals may be, they'll never be able to reach their full potential in an exposed garden, so it may be best to decorate with flowers in your interiors, instead.

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Kat Aul Cervoni Founder and Principal of Staghorn NYC Landscape Design and The Cultivation by Kat Katherine holds a master’s degree in Landscape Design from Columbia University and began her career in horticulture through an internship at the New York Botanical Garden, where she developed a deep understanding of plant ecology and urban landscapes. Her work centers on crafting outdoor spaces that feel both elevated and deeply livable – gardens that function beautifully, celebrate the rhythms of nature, and offer moments of calm within the density of city life. Through her blog, The Cultivation, Kat shares her knowledge with an inviting, approachable voice that invites more people into the world of gardening –no matter their level of experience.

2. Large Evergreens

DO INSTEAD: Prioritize denser, smaller evergreen shrubs instead. (Image credit: Gina Fabish. Architects: Michael Mansvelt)

Similarly, Kat also warns against planting large, dramatic evergreens in particularly exposed gardens. "I also avoid evergreens with larger foliage as they tend to suffer the most during the winter in windy sites (e.g., skip laurels, rhododendrons)," says Kat.

While the best evergreen trees are frequently recommended as great additions to your garden, celebrated for their consistent, pleasing look and ability to provide extra privacy, in windy, exposed gardens, you'll struggle to get the same benefits.

Evergreens with large, dramatic foliage can look striking in Mediterranean gardens, but when consistently exposed to harsh winds, they can quickly take a turn for the worse, and are prone to wind damage, with the leaves often turning brown from 'wind-burn'.

3. Flimsy Planters

DO INSTEAD: " If you do want some planters, they need to be heavy, like terracotta or stone or weight the bottom of any plant pots by adding gravel (this helps with drainage for the plant too!)," says Chrissy. (Image credit: Gina Fabish. Architects: Michael Mansvelt)

When working with a windy, exposed garden, it's not just the type of plants you choose that matters — it's also what you choose to plant them in. And in these gardens, the heavier the planter style, the better.

As Kat explains, "It’s important to avoid using taller narrow planters in a windy site as they’ll constantly fall over, so instead, use ones that are slightly wider at the base and avoid tall, dense plantings that are easily caught by the wind."

Any planters made of plastic, thin metal, or other more lightweight materials are best avoided in exposed gardens, as they'll be prone to falling over, leaving some major messes for you to clear up.

This Cranford Planter from Garden Trading is a great option.

4. Lightweight Furniture

DO INSTEAD: Built-in furniture is particularly useful in exposed gardens, to remove any risk of your seating flying away. (Image credit: Dook)

The same logic applies to your garden furniture, too. "You should also avoid having any lightweight furniture and instead opt for heavier pieces, in particular ones that allow wind to pass through. Definitely avoid umbrellas," says Kat.

Any particularly lightweight, flimsy pieces are a complete no-go for windy gardens, unless you want your outdoor dining area blowing away. Although many plastic designs are more affordable, it's always best to invest slightly more in something weightier, so you don't risk losing your whole outdoor living room to a windy afternoon.

While umbrellas may feel like an essential in particularly sunny gardens, they too will most likely be lost to the sky as soon as a strong gust of wind whips past. Opt for more durable, permanent garden structures instead, for a more reliable shelter from the sun.

Knowing the best tips for keeping your garden protected from the elements is, of course, crucial when designing your space. But, we'd argue, being up to date with all the hottest garden trends is also up there. After all, you deserve a garden that is as beautiful as it is practical.

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