In Feng Shui, Where Your Place Your Peace Lily Matters — 4 Major Areas to Keep Your "Chi" Energy in Check

Plants play a unique role in the ancient discipline of Feng Shui. People choose to adorn their living spaces with floral displays for many reasons. Beyond the obvious aesthetic appeal, they seem to hold a certain power, something that just makes people feel good.

This ineffable quality has a more literal explanation in this practice. As living beings, Feng Shui plants are in tune with the flow of chi, a universal energy force that promotes positive energy. Thanks to its powerful detoxifying qualities, the Peace Lily is one of the most beneficial plants to bring into your home. So, we consulted the Feng Shui experts to get the lowdown on the best ways to bring this energetic powerhouse into your home.

In Feng Shui, plants hold a specific type of chi energy. They are connected to the earth, one of the five elements, and are said to promote growth and vitality. Thus, they are powerful tools for those who want to welcome new opportunities and changes into their lives. So, where exactly should you place a peace lily to gather this positive energy flow? I spoke to a few experts to learn more, and here's what they had to say about the importance of peace lily Feng Shui placement.

By Your Computer

Bring good vibes to your office space with greenery and foliage. (Image credit: Leafy Envy)

Amanda Kenton, Feng Shui consultant and owner of Soothing Spaces, notes the plant's effect on the 'wood element,' which symbolizes "relationships and new beginnings," while also stating that "their natural green is said to have a calming and relaxing influence on people."

With this in mind, Amanda says, "Peace lilies are best placed near computers and other electronic equipment to neutralize the electromagnetic fields emitted, although the exact placement will depend on the layout of the room." The detoxifying nature of the plant makes it a great addition to your study, as the plant is said to remove toxins from the environment, which in turn "improves concentration, which boosts productivity."

It sounds like a WFH essential to us, but in order to see this plant thrive in this area of your home, ensure you're giving it the correct peace lily care to see it flourish.

Amanda Kenton Feng Shui expert and interior designer Amanda has trained with some of the world’s foremost teachers in Feng Shui & electro-biology. In 2000, she set up her own Feng Shui practice, Soothing Spaces, www.soothingspaces.co.uk. Her work has been featured by the Financial Times and the BBC radio breakfast show. Being a qualified Interior Designer with 20 years’ experience in both residential and commercial work, she makes practical as well as innovative recommendations about how to enhance both the home and working space.

In Corners

Empty corner? Why not fill it with this beauty. (Image credit: Beards & Daises)

Indoor plant corners are a great way to elevate your space and bring in some good Feng Shui. According to traditional Feng Shui practice, sharp corners are 'Sha Chi,' holders of negative energy. To mitigate this bad 'Chi,' it might be useful to place an energetically positive object in the corners of your home.

Simon Brown, expert and owner of Chi Energy, explains, "Corners can be difficult areas in terms of chi flow, so a peace lily in the corner of a room is beneficial." Simon continues: "Placing a peace lily in front of a protruding corner will help spread and diffuse chi flow, avoiding the risk of focussing too much chi in one place."

Amanda agrees, noting, "Plants are generally also good to place near sharp corners of projecting walls or furniture to soften their appearance and avoid accidents or offset negativity."

In the Living Room

Faux out and real life foliage in! Peace lilies are the perfect way to elevate your space. (Image credit: The Flower Council)

For those of us who live with our families, a positive living room Feng Shui can be found through plants, including the precious peace lily.

As the name suggests, Peace Lilies are known to promote peaceful, harmonious relationships, something I’m sure we’d all enjoy some more of. As Feng Shui expert Anjie Cho notes, "The peace lily is perfect for the living room because it can promote peace, harmony, and flexibility within the family relationships in the home."

Chez Wellness founder Alexandra Berthault agrees: "You can also place a peace lily in the living room or near the entrance to promote peace and positive energy."

Simon Brown Feng Shui teacher and consultant Simon is a feng shui teacher and consultant. He is the author of The Feng Shui Bible, Practical Feng Shui and Feng Shui Principles. Simon provides online feng shui courses. He studied feng shui with Takashi Yoshikawa. Simon has served as the chair of the Feng Shui Society.

In the Bathroom

Who would of thought plants would be the perfect fit for the bathroom? (Image credit: The Flower Council)

A simple Feng Shui bathroom tip is to welcome plants into the space, and the peace lily is just the right fit. Each part of your home aligns with one of the five universal elements. While the peace lily is connected to the wood element, your bathroom is, unsurprisingly, the water element.

As the wood element is enriched by water, the bathroom is a great spot to house your peace lily. As Anjie explains, "The wood element that the plant cultivates is nourished by the water element found in the bathroom," she says. "This is a great plant that loves the humidity, so it will thrive here. A peace lily will also help to mitigate any loss of finances that may happen from the water draining present in the bathroom."

If abundance is what you’re striving for (and who isn’t?), Alexandra suggests orienting your plant in the southeast of your home, explaining, "Southeast is linked to wealth and abundance, so placing a peace lily here can attract prosperity."

Alexandra Berthault Feng Shui consultant and health coach Alexandra seamlessly integrates her holistic approach to life with her professional practice, firmly believing in the alchemy of well-being through mind, body, and spirit. She trained at the International Feng Shui School in California and, and upon returning to the U.K. in 2016, became an active board member of the Feng Shui Society. While she continues to study under masters of Chinese metaphysics, she also teaches through the V&A Metaphysics School based in London. Today, Alexandra remains dedicated to sharing her wisdom with all who cross her path.

Why Is Peace Lily Placement Important?

Try placing your Peace Lily in the living room to benefit from its harmonious energy. (Image credit: Max Williams/Unsplash)

In terms of Feng Shui, the most beneficial facet of the peace lily is the positive energy released by a healthy, thriving plant, so ensuring it’s placed in an area where it will be able to maintain its optimal health is ultimately the most crucial aspect of your plant placement.

As Simon explains, "A peace lily will be best wherever it grows well and remains healthy." He continues, "As plants are living, they have their own living energy or chi, so we can place them in areas that help increase the chi in that part of the room."

Simon says that the closer the plant is to us, the more affected we will be by the plant's chi energy, "placing plants in our view will engage with our parasympathetic nervous system which can help relax, lower high blood pressure, slow our heart rate, improve our thinking abilities and other health benefits."

Peace lilies are also particularly effective Feng Shui houseplants that clean the air. Alexandra explains that "proper placement enhances their ability to balance energy (Chi) in your space."

She recommends; "Positioning them in an area with gentle, indirect light ensures they thrive and continue radiating positive energy."

Where Should I Avoid Placing My Peace Lily?

Peace lilies are a great way to add color and dimension to a space. (Image credit: Soho Home X Leaf Envy)

As we’ve established, plant health is particularly significant in relation to its positive energy, so avoiding dark, dry areas is the most important consideration for optimizing Feng Shui. Another aspect to consider is the peace lily's unique energy type. Amanda says, "There’s no specific place to avoid placing them, although their energy is Yin (soft, relaxing). Some situations may require plants with a more Yang (energizing) energy."

Their Yin energy must be balanced with the Yang, and this can be considered when adjusting your home's feng shui. Alexandra suggests that some may find this strong Yin energy disruptive to their sleep, so it may be best to avoid placing your Peace Lily in your bedroom.

However, the most important thing to do is place your peace lily somewhere that you will be able to pay attention to. Plants are inherently good for Feng Shui, so long as they are happy and healthy, and as long as you don’t forget to nurture and care for your blooms, you should benefit from their chi energy.

Anjie Cho Architect and Feng Shui educator Anjie Cho is a practicing licensed architect and feng shui educator at the Mindful Design Feng Shui School. She’s the author of Holistic Spaces, Mindful Homes, and co-author of Mindful Living. Follow her on Instagram @anjiecho and visit

Peace Lily Plant (spathiphyllum) With Pot View on Amazon Price: £29.99 Not only does this beautiful Peace Lily come in a unique, ceramic pot, but it's also available for Prime delivery, meaning you can enjoy all the air-purifying benefits of the plant less than 24 hours after ordering it. XXL Spathiphyllum Sensation Peace Lily View at Plants For All Seasons Price: £349.99 Now, there's no proof that the larger the plant the better the Feng Shui, but it certainly can't hurt. Standing at an impressive 160cm, this Peace Lily is a dramatic and eye catching addition to your home. Spathiphyllum Peace Lilly Variegated View at Plants For All Seasons Price: £24.99, Was: £29.99 This particular Peace Lily species, known as Spathiphyllum, is characterised by the unique white and green markings of its foliage, making it an especially intriguing display item. We love the dramatic contrast between the colors of the leaves and it would look as good stood alone as it would displayed alongside your collection of houseplants.

Metal Flower Pot View at H&M Price: £31.45, Was: £37 Modernize your plant display with this reflective metal flower pot from H&M. The fluted, reflective surface creates a fun visual effect with the mirrored image of the deep green foliage. Hand-Woven Seagrass Belly Basket Visit Site Price: £38 This woven basket would look great paired alongside a selection of other plant pots. We love the combination of the black seagrass body, and the tan woven rope handles, the neutral color combination would work perfectly with any decor. Large Stoneware Plant Pot Visit Site Price: £21.25, Was: £24.99 This chic, fluted option is the perfect balance between simple and stylish. The scalloped edge gives it a soft and subtle look that mimics the appearance of the flower within.

FAQs

How Many Peace Lilies Should I Have?

While there is no minimum, or indeed maximum number of Peace Lilies you should have in your home, specific numbers do have particular significance in Feng Shui. Anjie suggests bringing in; "3 for new beginnings, 5 for balance, or even 9 for good luck."

Alexandra explains that "a single peace lily can symbolize unity and harmony, while two represent balance and relationships. Having three or five peace lilies can enhance positive energy flow. If you want to use them for wealth, grouping them in odd numbers like three, five, or nine is considered auspicious."

Why Are Peace Lilies a Good Choice?

Not only do Peace Lilies have powerful air-purifying qualities, they are remarkably easy to learn how to care for.

Making them a perfect choice for newbie plant owners who want to bring in some good energy to their homes.

Now that you know all the best places to display your Peace Lilies, why not begin expanding your collection and add some more Feng Shui flowers to your home? Or, if your house is already one plant pot away from looking like an indoor jungle, try creating better Feng Shui with fragrances.