This is What You Want Your Home to Smell Like for Good Feng Shui — 4 Scents To Boost Positivity at Home

Feng Shui fragrances are a thing, if you didn't already know that this ancient Chinese tradition isn't only about furniture placement. Feng Shui is a holistic practice that touches every aspect of interiors, including all the senses. Take a moment to reflect: how do you feel when you enter a spa that smells of sandalwood and cinnamon? Or when you enter a perfumery? Pleasant smells can instantly calm you and ease you into a good mood.

According to Feng Shui, fragrances also impact the qi of a home. If you've been looking for new, refreshing home fragrances to contribute to your bedroom, kitchen, or living room Feng Shui, then these specific aromas recommended by experts are a must-try.

1. Citrus, herbs, lemon myrtle

(Image credit: Ryan Mcdonald. Studio credit Susannah Holmberg Studios)

'In Feng Shui, the ideal home fragrance is natural and harmonious,' says Feng shui master Jane Langof. 'Fresh air from an open window is the best choice, provided the outdoor air is clean. When adding scents, prioritize those you love, as a disliked fragrance can disrupt the home's energy. Largely, natural fragrances, like citrus, herbs, and lemon myrtle are recommended for their connection to nature and health benefits.'

To ensure that your interiors always feel welcoming, consider scent layering with natural fragrances. By doing this, you can create a unique aroma with extra depth that can help define spaces and thus set the right mood for when you need to work, relax, or sleep.

2. Cinnamon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another long-lasting, designer-approved scent to try is cinnamon. This earthy, natural scent can create a serene atmosphere. In fact, research shows that just smelling cinnamon can give your brain a boost, and calm an irritable and fatigued mind.

'Pleasant natural aromas, such as freshly brewed coffee or cinnamon, enhance positivity,' says Jane. 'Using 100% essential oils in an oil burner is also a great option. The main principle is to steer clear of artificial fragrances and focus on natural, health-friendly ones.'

3. Natural incense

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Scent evokes emotion,' says Dana Claudat, founder of the Tao of Dana. 'It creates a layer of connection to your environment and can even trigger memories. So, for many reasons, scent can be a key to feeling at home in your home. The only scents I use are simmered fruits, herbs, or natural incense.'

A big home fragrance mistake according to Feng Shui experts is using artificial scents. 'Chemically manufactured scents can have the opposite effect as they can make you feel disconnected from your space, create brain fog, or otherwise overwhelm you,' says Dana. 'So I keep my scent choices limited to these very natural options.'

4. Fresh flowers

(Image credit: Jacob Snavely. Studio credit Rauch Architecture)

And finally, when it comes to natural aromas, nothing beats the charm and smell of fresh flowers.

'I recommend using fresh fragrant flowers anywhere in your home when they're in season,' says Dana. 'In fact, there is an entire Feng Shui process called the Fragrant Flower Cure that you could try.'

If you're wondering how to make your home smell good without having to take care of fresh flowers everyday, consider essential oils. 'I recommend using essential oils if you don't have pets or anyone with allergies,' says Dana. 'A single drop of lavender essential oil in each corner or each room is amazing to create fresh energy and a sense of grounding and calm.'

3 Feng Shui approved fragrances