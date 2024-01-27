Which Flowers are Lucky in Feng Shui? 4 to Pick for Your House and Garden for Good Energy

An easy way to boost the qi in your home is with Feng Shui lucky flowers. In fact, regardless of whether you believe in the ancient Chinese tradition or not, having these beautiful, fragrant blooms at home will add to your decor and create a wonderful and inviting environment.

Those who want to better specific areas in their life and the environment at home can choose these expert-approved fresh blooms. Take a look at these 4 flowers to improve your bedroom, kitchen, or living room Feng Shui.

1. Peonies

(Image credit: Kathrin Ziegler/Getty Images)

Adding greenery to your home is always a good sign, according to Feng Shui. These add the essential wood element and elevate the mood and even look of the home. Feng Shui plants aside, experts suggest specific flowers that work to improve the indoor environment and even work on problem areas in your life.

'In Feng Shui, flowers are very meaningful because they represent permanence and connect us to the natural world,' says Feng Shui expert Anjie Cho. 'Not only are they beautiful to look at but also change the qi of the home.'

'The most important ones are peonies,' says Anjie. 'These flowers have a lot of symbolism and meaning in Feng Shui. They represent beauty, femininity, love, affection, and good luck. Peonies are used in a lot of Asian art motifs and are also connected to the life energy of spring when everything is reborn. Bringing a bunch into your home or even via images can be very auspicious.'

2. Chrysanthemums

(Image credit: Funny How Flowers Do That)

Another nice bloom to introduce into your space and to add to Feng Shui fragrances is the xhrysanthemum. In fact, did you know that chrysanthemums were first cultivated in China? This flower full of symbolism has a sun-like vitality, and also has medicinal properties that can be used in healing teas.

'Chrysanthemums are considered to be excellent Feng Shui flowers because they are extremely hearty and their blooms are long-lasting,' says Dana Claudat, founder of the Tao of Dana. 'They are also available in a wide variety of colors that can fit any mood.'

3. Orchids

(Image credit: Bloomscape)

'This flower is a good luck symbol because it helps attract a noble partnership,' says Anjie. 'These have seemingly finicky requirements to grow but, really, they only require patience; very similar to a relationship. If one educates themselves on how to cultivate and look after orchids, they can make them last long....very much like relationships. The flowers represent beauty and perfection, and are often used to find a graceful and charming romantic partner.'

This flower also symbolizes fertility, perhaps because there are over 26,000 varieties of species of orchids. Different colors of orchids can affect different areas of your life. For instance, a bright pink or coral orange orchid will boost passion and creativity, so it's best kept in the love and marriage bagua (Feng Shui map) area.

4. Roses

(Image credit: Jackson & Perkins)

'I also love working with roses because they are considered to be the highest vibrational flowers and just adding a bunch of roses to a space can elevate the energy in a big way,' says Dana.

The queen of flowers in many cultures, the rose (especially the pink and red) is most commonly connected with love and partnership, while the yellow roses bring hope and nourish the spirit. Use these to boost the entryway Feng Shui or bedroom feng shui if you want to improve the romance in your relationship. Place these in a place of importance and always remember to water and prune them — nourishing them like your relationship.