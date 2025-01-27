How to Take Care of a Peace Lily — Because It Will 'Let You Know' When It's Not Happy, Says a Horticulturalist

Delicate, bright, and graceful, the pretty peace lily — also known as Spathiphyllum wallisii — is a timeless addition to the home. Native to tropical Central and South America, this plant can happily thrive in humid spaces.

Over the years, this tropical evergreen plant has become a popular houseplant for many reasons. It will grow to fill your space with a sense of calm and style. Although this plant is fairly low-maintenance, you'll need to give it the right care and attention occasionally to keep it looking healthy and happy for longer.

If you're a plant parent and you've welcomed this plant into your home, there are a few things you'll need to do to keep it happy — because a wilting plant is far from cute. Here is everything you need to know, according to a horticulturist.

How to Care for a Peace Lily

If you're wondering why your peace lily leaves are turning brown, there may be a few factors causing it to wilt away. That's why knowing the fundamentals of peace lily care is so important. But what do you need to look out for when taking care of a peace lily?

Justin Hancock, a Horticulturist from Costa Farms, tells us we should keep an eye on the following:

Light: "Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum) prefers bright light but tolerates lower-light spots, as well," explains Justin. "While Peace Lily tolerates low light conditions, it needs medium to bright light to bloom well. If it doesn’t get enough light, you can enjoy its lovely leaves, but not its crisp white flowers."

Temperature: Justin says these blooms prefer "average household temperatures, so chances are if you’re comfy, your peace lily is, too. That said, it is subtropical, so it holds up to steamy conditions well, too. You can enjoy it outdoors in a shaded place all summer long — even during heatwaves if you keep it watered."

Humidity: True to its subtropical roots, the expert notes that peace lilies also enjoy above-average humidity levels. "But if you keep it adequately moist, it tolerates average household humidity levels well," says Justin. "Anything over about 40% RH is great. If you have lower humidity levels in your home, you may want to augment with a humidifier to keep the leaves from developing brown, crispy edges." To get a better idea of your home's humidity levels, you can use this Temperature and Humidity Sensor from Amazon.

Water: Understanding your houseplant's watering needs is important. "Peace Lily has average to slightly above-average water needs for a houseplant," says Justin. "If you’re not growing it in a self-watering system, keep it moist or let the top 25% or so of the potting mix dry to the touch before watering again. If you let it get too dry, it’s a very communicative plant, and it will let you know by wilting." And as Justin says, while a wilting peace lily may look alarming, once it’s watered, you'll find it looking healthier than before. "I think this makes it a great pick for beginners — it tells you what it wants, so you don’t have to guess if it’s dry," he adds.

Growth Rate: According to Justin, "Most peace lily varieties have average growth rates, so you can enjoy with pride as they get larger and more lovely with age, but you also don’t have to worry about them outgrowing their space in a year or two."

Pests: These plants can be susceptible to most of the common houseplant pests, so Justin says you should "watch out for spider mites, mealybugs, scale, and other insects." As for a happy and thriving peace lily, Justin says the plant does a good job at resisting ailments, noting: "A healthy peace lily usually does a pretty good job at resisting disease, but a stressed plant can be more susceptible to attack from fungal or bacterial pathogens if it’s exposed to them."

He continues: "Overwatering and too little light are two of the most common conditions we see that can stress out a peace lily, making it more susceptible to disease. Additionally, overwatering can drown the roots, causing them to die and rot." To avoid overwatering houseplants — peace lilies specifically — ensure you've let excess water drain completely after watering. You'll know if and when it needs water if the soil feels dry to the touch.

How to Grow a Peace Lily

(Image credit: Leaf Envy)

This mood boosting plant is also the perfect bloom to grow in your home, and Justin gives us a few tips on how you can do just that.

"Start by giving it the right spot," says Justin. "One with plenty of light and adequate temperature and humidity levels. Water appropriately and, if you wish, fertilize in spring and/or summer with a general-purpose fertilizer." We recommend Jack's Classic 20-20-20 All Purpose Water-Soluble Fertilizer from Amazon.

The expert adds, "Fertilizers will help keep your plant lush and healthy, with more blooms and darker green leaves. When choosing the perfect spot for your peace lily, avoid drafts. Exposure to air that’s noticeably warmer or cooler than the ambient temperature can cause leaf yellowing or browning (and this includes air coming out of heating/air-conditioning vents)."

"You might find your peace lily wants to be repotted every year or two—as roots start to fill about 75% of the pot. Repotting as or before your plant becomes rootbound will help aid its growth and decrease stress," Justin tells us.

FAQs

Should I Cut the Brown Tips Off My Peace Lily?

If you've noticed brown tips on your winter houseplant, Justin says cutting it back is totally up to you. "It matters more to the plant parent than to the plan," notes Justin. Some people don’t like to see brown leaf tips/edges and promptly trim them. "Others know that all leaves aren’t perfect and accept these blemishes. There’s no right or wrong answer."

What Does an Overwatered Peace Lily Look Like?

Watering houseplants correctly is important for the overall health and longevity of your bloom, but how do you know if your peace lily has been overwatered? Well, there are a few signs to keep an eye out for.

"The problem with overwatering is that the roots start to suffocate and die," explains Justin. "And since the roots absorb moisture for the plant and the leaves release the moisture through the transpiration process, an overwatered peace lily may start to look a little limp."

He continues: "As overwatering becomes more severe, you’ll see leaves go yellow and brown, and the plant sacrifices them to maintain a balance of the moisture being absorbed and released. Over time, as tissues rot, the plant may become soft and mushy before it completely dies."

Peace lily care is essential for the overall health of your beloved bloom, so ensure you give your plant the time and attention it needs. If taken care of correctly, peace lilies can last between three to five years — pretty incredible, right?

If you're looking to spread this luscious plant beyond your home, peace lilies make for the perfect indoor plant as gifts and will certainly brighten up a space — wherever they may land.