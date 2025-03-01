4 Houseplants to Never Put in an Entryway, or Else They'll Throw Off Your Home's Feng Shui Balance
These are the right indoor plants to keep in the entrance to your home, according to these Feng Shui practitioners
First impressions are everything and if you ask me, there's nothing quite like stepping through the front door and being met with the sight of a gorgeous green plant. It immediately grounds the space and instantly gives off the impression of an intentional home.
However, where Feng Shui plants are concerned, a couple of varieties are not entryway compatible. So if you believe in curating your home to the tune of this ancient philosophy, here are some houseplants you should keep far, far away from your entryway.
1. Cacti (and Other Spiky Plants)
As cool as cacti come across, Feng Shui expert Marie Diamond tells us that they're not the best addition to entryways.
"With their sharp, spiky leaves, cacti emit what is known as sha chi or 'cutting energy' in Feng Shui, she explains. "This aggressive energy can make the entryway feel unwelcoming, which may subtly deter guests and good fortune from entering your home."
Additionally, she tells us that decorating with cacti can symbolize defense, isolation, and desolation, in small part due to their association with the desert. "And this may lead to financial stagnation or social difficulties," she says. "So if you love cacti, style them in your backyard or office, where they can offer protection without disrupting the home’s entrance energy."
Marie Diamond is a world-renowned transformational leader, speaker, and global best-selling author. She is a Feng Shui master and star of the global phenomenon “The Secret”.
2. Bonsai Trees
"Bonsai trees, while they may look cute, represent limited growth and constrained energy," says Marie. And that's the last thing we are manifesting for ourselves this year.
"Placing one at your entryway might unconsciously restrict career opportunities, financial growth, or personal development," she adds. "Since bonsai trees are deliberately kept small, they don’t symbolize flourishing energy, making them a poor choice for the entryway."
So if you have an entryway bonsai that needs relocating, she recommends placing it in a home office or a wellness room, where its energy can promote focus and patience instead.
3. Climbing Ivy (and Other Trailing Vines)
According to Marie, ivy and other climbing plants tend to grow wild and tangled, which can go on to attract chaos and disorder to the home.
"If vines overtake the doorway, it may make guests subconsciously hesitant to enter as it represents a physical barrier," she notes. "And it can give the impression that the home is not well-maintained."
Instead, she recommends keeping ivy in the backyard or patio, where it can create a romantic or rustic charm without overwhelming the home’s entryway. And if you have other trailing houseplants like pothos, you can always move them to join your collection of Feng Shui living room plants.
4. Weeping Figs
Unfortunately, the weeping fig is notorious for shedding leaves constantly, which Marie links to the symbolization of instability and inconsistency.
"In Feng Shui, this can represent financial struggles or frequent disruptions in the household," she explains. "Weeping figs are also sensitive to changes in light and humidity, which can make them difficult to maintain in an entryway setting where light can be limited."
However, if you have a weeping fig in your indoor garden, don't worry. Marie tells us you can always shift it to your office or living room, where it can be cared for without disrupting the home’s entrance energy.
Plants to Choose for an Entryway Instead
FAQs
Should You Avoid Having Plants in Your Entryway?
Marie tells us the entryway is one of the most energetically important areas of your home. "In Feng Shui, it’s known as the mouth of chi; where the fresh, new energy flow enters and begins to circulate throughout the house. The plants you place here play a crucial role in determining whether the energy is harmonious and free-flowing, or sluggish and disruptive," she explains.
"While plants, with their abundance-attracting life force, are generally beneficial for indoor spaces, not all of them are suitable for the entryway. Some plants can create harsh energy, block positive chi, or even prevent good fortune from entering your home. As a rule of thumb, choose soft, round-leafed plants such as money plants, jade plants, or peace lilies to help promote harmonious energy."
So no, you don't need to avoid having plants in your entryway at all costs. However, you should be picky with the houseplants you choose to display by your entryway.
Above and beyond keeping these specific houseplants away from your entryway, it's also important to avoid housing large overgrown trees or bushes by your front door. "Trees or large bushes directly in front of your home’s entrance can block the free flow of Chi into the home, which can lead to missed opportunities, career stagnation, or difficulty attracting prosperity," says Marie.
And as you may already know, drying or dead plants are a definite no-go in the world of Feng Shui. "A dying or neglected plant at the entrance creates an immediate association with decay and bad luck," she adds. "Whether or not you follow Feng Shui principles, a wilted, brown plant doesn’t make a good impression on visitors, or on potential buyers if selling a home."
So if you do have some special entryway plants that greet anyone who comes knocking, just remember to keep on top of your houseplant care schedule and you're all set.
