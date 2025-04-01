Carpets Used to Give Me the Ick, but This Bold New Style Makes Me Think They're the Next 70s Design Detail Due for a Revival

I've always dreamed that one day I'll buy a property and rip up its drab and worn-out carpets to reveal original, mint-condition floorboards underneath. I find myself watching videos of people doing it on social media all the time — it scratches that itch.

There's always been something about wall-to-wall carpeted spaces that just doesn't do it for me. Perhaps it's the fact I grew up in Australia and never really appreciated (or wanted) the benefits that come with having the soft surface underfoot. And then there's the argument of whether carpets are even in style these days anyway (for which I often find myself arguing in favor of).

But as much as I'm known for my strong opinions when it comes to trends, I always like to stay open-minded. In fact, I particularly like to be proven wrong (it tends to be a telltale sign of a creative shift). And when it comes to carpet trends, there's one I've found myself falling quite fond of lately: bold colored carpets.

Image 1 of 2 The bright blue carpet not only helps to demarcate the living space in this open-plan room, but it also complements the polished concrete flooring used elsewhere. (Image credit: Catherine Schusler. Design: Lisa Breeze Architect) (Image credit: Catherine Schusler. Design: Lisa Breeze Architect)

While wall-to-wall carpets are typically favored in neutral, timeless tones, adding interest through texture rather than color, this latest trend flips that idea, instead leaning into solid hues that make a bold design statement, rather than simply acting as a background in a space.

For the modern living room shown above, architect Lisa Breeze explains to me that while she opted for a durable, long-lasting polished concrete as the main flooring in the open-plan room, "the lush, luxurious blue carpet in the sunken lounge provides the space with its own identity, while also complementing the blue stone found within the concrete."

The saturated cerulean carpet not only helps to 'zone' the open-plan space, but the bold living room carpet idea also gives the room a certain softness (both literally and figuratively) that helps afford it a sense of informality — exactly what you want in a living space.

Image 1 of 2 When selecting colored carpets for his own apartment, Greg says he chose a low-pile style in a deep maroon shade. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale ) "I was inspired by carpet-era Parisian interiors, as those spaces often featured carpets with a silk-like feel," he says. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale )

I feel like this trend is a natural extension of the idea of color drenching that's taken over the last few years. We're growing bolder and braver when it comes to color on our walls and ceilings, so why not take it to the floors, too?

"There’s a growing embrace of immersive interiors where color is used to shape mood and atmosphere," interior designer Greg Natale tells me. "At the same time, texture is playing a greater role in design, with plush carpeting offering a tactile quality that enhances a room’s sensory appeal, making it feel both inviting and expressive."

And, of course, you've also got that nod to nostalgic design. "There’s a renewed appreciation for the glamorous, opulent interiors of the 70s, 80s, and 90s right now, when deep-pile carpets in saturated tones were a hallmark of high-end spaces," adds Greg.

A part of me wonders whether this revival is purely about aesthetics, or whether somewhere deep down, we're all aching for the warmth and comfort of eras gone by.

Greg Natale Interior Designer Greg Natale is an Australian-based designer, though he works worldwide. When it comes to his signature style, think opulent, glamorous, and elegant — all which can be used to describe his very own apartment (shown above), where lustrous magenta wall-to-wall carpets take center stage.

Image 1 of 2 Amelda Wilde's FOAM House project is filled with warm 70s-inspired design elements, including the terracotta-colored carpet by Super Tuft. (Image credit: Cricket Saleh. Design: Amelda Wilde) (Image credit: Cricket Saleh. Design: Amelda Wilde)

But then again, perhaps the return of fitted carpets is more about the future — it's our way of challenging the ever-growing world of fast furniture and disposable design. Rather than opting for rugs that can easily be switched in and out, we're making a commitment. After all, choosing the best carpet colors can be tricky at the best of times, but selecting a bold hue certainly ups the stakes.

When it comes to doing it well, Greg says there are two approaches: pair a colored carpet with neutral walls and furnishings, letting the flooring take the main focus, or creating a layered scheme where the hue is repeated throughout the space, for a look that feels more cohesive.

"Ultimately, balance in interior design comes down to intention," he says. "Whether the goal is contrast or cohesion, ensuring each element has a clear purpose will result in a space that feels curated rather than overwhelming."

The bold cobalt blue carpet in this bedroom anchors the space, while ensuring it still feels serene and soothing. (Image credit: Tim Veresnovsky)

Emma Chozick, a design consultant, curator, and writer, echoes a similar sentiment, telling me it's about treating carpeting as an intentional design decision, rather than simply a default.

To do it, "Designers are using custom-dyed hues, unexpected color pairings, and high-pile textures that feel contemporary and luxe," she says. "Instead of the beige-on-beige carpets of the early 2000s, we’re seeing deep blues, ochres, and magentas that create a mood."

And that's key to this modern iteration of carpeting — color. "A rich, bold carpet makes a strong statement, yet its impact can be surprisingly simple — no pattern, just pure color, allowing the hue to take center stage," says Greg. "This creates a striking visual foundation that can either energize or soothe a space, depending on the chosen shade."

Emma Chozick Design Consultant and Writer Emma Chozick is an interior and design writer with her finger on the pulse when it comes to trends. While I was writing this story, she conveniently shared a Substack called 'The theatrics of wall-to-wall carpet', so I knew I needed to ask her about her thoughts on bold and bright iterations.

Image 1 of 1 Bold colored carpets feels like a natural progression from the color drenching trend we're all embracing. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Phoebe Nicol)

While a lot of 70s design details may still make most people shudder (here's looking at you, popcorn ceilings), it's undeniable that it was an era categorized by bold self-expression, energetic color palettes, and rebellious personalization that led to sensory rich and immersive spaces — and I think that's exactly what bold colored wall-to-wall carpets bring, too.

"There’s a confidence to interiors right now that feels exciting," says Emma. "People are leaning into personal style, embracing bold choices, and realizing that a home should feel like an experience, not just a backdrop." (We've covered this idea of 'loud luxury' on Livingetc just recently, too.)

So now, rather than seeing endless stories of people ripping up carpets, I find myself — and more importantly, my algorithm — being served with inspiring interiors built around bold colored carpets, and, quite frankly, I couldn't be happier about it.