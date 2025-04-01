Carpets Used to Give Me the Ick, but This Bold New Style Makes Me Think They're the Next 70s Design Detail Due for a Revival
I've always had visions of ripping up carpets in any renovation, but now I'm thinking about actually installing them — what gives?
I've always dreamed that one day I'll buy a property and rip up its drab and worn-out carpets to reveal original, mint-condition floorboards underneath. I find myself watching videos of people doing it on social media all the time — it scratches that itch.
There's always been something about wall-to-wall carpeted spaces that just doesn't do it for me. Perhaps it's the fact I grew up in Australia and never really appreciated (or wanted) the benefits that come with having the soft surface underfoot. And then there's the argument of whether carpets are even in style these days anyway (for which I often find myself arguing in favor of).
But as much as I'm known for my strong opinions when it comes to trends, I always like to stay open-minded. In fact, I particularly like to be proven wrong (it tends to be a telltale sign of a creative shift). And when it comes to carpet trends, there's one I've found myself falling quite fond of lately: bold colored carpets.
While wall-to-wall carpets are typically favored in neutral, timeless tones, adding interest through texture rather than color, this latest trend flips that idea, instead leaning into solid hues that make a bold design statement, rather than simply acting as a background in a space.
For the modern living room shown above, architect Lisa Breeze explains to me that while she opted for a durable, long-lasting polished concrete as the main flooring in the open-plan room, "the lush, luxurious blue carpet in the sunken lounge provides the space with its own identity, while also complementing the blue stone found within the concrete."
The saturated cerulean carpet not only helps to 'zone' the open-plan space, but the bold living room carpet idea also gives the room a certain softness (both literally and figuratively) that helps afford it a sense of informality — exactly what you want in a living space.
I feel like this trend is a natural extension of the idea of color drenching that's taken over the last few years. We're growing bolder and braver when it comes to color on our walls and ceilings, so why not take it to the floors, too?
"There’s a growing embrace of immersive interiors where color is used to shape mood and atmosphere," interior designer Greg Natale tells me. "At the same time, texture is playing a greater role in design, with plush carpeting offering a tactile quality that enhances a room’s sensory appeal, making it feel both inviting and expressive."
And, of course, you've also got that nod to nostalgic design. "There’s a renewed appreciation for the glamorous, opulent interiors of the 70s, 80s, and 90s right now, when deep-pile carpets in saturated tones were a hallmark of high-end spaces," adds Greg.
A part of me wonders whether this revival is purely about aesthetics, or whether somewhere deep down, we're all aching for the warmth and comfort of eras gone by.
Greg Natale is an Australian-based designer, though he works worldwide. When it comes to his signature style, think opulent, glamorous, and elegant — all which can be used to describe his very own apartment (shown above), where lustrous magenta wall-to-wall carpets take center stage.
But then again, perhaps the return of fitted carpets is more about the future — it's our way of challenging the ever-growing world of fast furniture and disposable design. Rather than opting for rugs that can easily be switched in and out, we're making a commitment. After all, choosing the best carpet colors can be tricky at the best of times, but selecting a bold hue certainly ups the stakes.
When it comes to doing it well, Greg says there are two approaches: pair a colored carpet with neutral walls and furnishings, letting the flooring take the main focus, or creating a layered scheme where the hue is repeated throughout the space, for a look that feels more cohesive.
"Ultimately, balance in interior design comes down to intention," he says. "Whether the goal is contrast or cohesion, ensuring each element has a clear purpose will result in a space that feels curated rather than overwhelming."
Emma Chozick, a design consultant, curator, and writer, echoes a similar sentiment, telling me it's about treating carpeting as an intentional design decision, rather than simply a default.
To do it, "Designers are using custom-dyed hues, unexpected color pairings, and high-pile textures that feel contemporary and luxe," she says. "Instead of the beige-on-beige carpets of the early 2000s, we’re seeing deep blues, ochres, and magentas that create a mood."
And that's key to this modern iteration of carpeting — color. "A rich, bold carpet makes a strong statement, yet its impact can be surprisingly simple — no pattern, just pure color, allowing the hue to take center stage," says Greg. "This creates a striking visual foundation that can either energize or soothe a space, depending on the chosen shade."
Emma Chozick is an interior and design writer with her finger on the pulse when it comes to trends. While I was writing this story, she conveniently shared a Substack called 'The theatrics of wall-to-wall carpet', so I knew I needed to ask her about her thoughts on bold and bright iterations.
While a lot of 70s design details may still make most people shudder (here's looking at you, popcorn ceilings), it's undeniable that it was an era categorized by bold self-expression, energetic color palettes, and rebellious personalization that led to sensory rich and immersive spaces — and I think that's exactly what bold colored wall-to-wall carpets bring, too.
"There’s a confidence to interiors right now that feels exciting," says Emma. "People are leaning into personal style, embracing bold choices, and realizing that a home should feel like an experience, not just a backdrop." (We've covered this idea of 'loud luxury' on Livingetc just recently, too.)
So now, rather than seeing endless stories of people ripping up carpets, I find myself — and more importantly, my algorithm — being served with inspiring interiors built around bold colored carpets, and, quite frankly, I couldn't be happier about it.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.
-
-
Farrow & Ball Just Brought Back 3 "Archive" Colors — Here's Why They're Important in Design Right Now
The British paint brand has reintroduced some cult classics, and they feel more relevant than ever
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Bar Stools vs Counter Stools — The Difference You Need to Know to Avoid Buying the Wrong One for Your Kitchen
You might think they're the same thing, but bar stools and counter stools are subtly different, and knowing how will help you avoid buying the wrong ones
By Maya Glantz Published
-
This 'Modern Breeze Block' Trend Is Everywhere Right Now — From Kitchen Islands to Room Dividers
I've spotted this V-shaped breeze block popping up as the cool finish in kitchens, living rooms, and even bathrooms right now. Here's what you need to know
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
70s Color Palettes That Work for 2025 — 4 Designer-Approved Color 'Recipes' That Feel Modern Enough for Homes Today
It's time to bring out your paisley print and disco shoes — the golden yellows, olive greens, and deep purples of 70s color palettes are making a comeback
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This 400-Year-Old Pattern Is the Emerging Trend That Designers Are Using to Bring 'Rhythm' to Their Projects
Whether you'd describe yourself as a maximalist or someone who loves a traditional interior, this centuries-old fabric is making an undeniable style revival
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
5 Bedroom Colors That Have Gone Out of Style in 2025 — Plus the Shades Designers Are Using Instead
Looking to redecorate your bedroom this year? Steer clear of these outdated hues if you want a fresh, contemporary-looking space
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Why Everyone's Going 'Long and Low' With Their Furniture — The Trend Creates a "Beautiful, Calm Dialogue of Shared Planes"
Whether through cabinetry, bench seats, or sectionals, long and low furniture marries form and function
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
The End of 'Quiet' Interiors? Loud Luxury Is the Trend Redefining Modern Opulence
The cultural pendulum is swinging. This time, bold, drama-filled, luxury interiors are taking center stage
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Color Trends for 2025 — The 10 Hues Setting the Tone for the Year, According to a Professional Trend Forecaster
Our color trend forecasting expert helps come up with the likes of Pantone's Color of the Year — here's what colors she says we'll see appearing in homes in 2025
By Jane Boddy Published
-
These Are the 3 Living Room Colors That Are Out of Style in 2025 — And the Shades to Use Instead
Before you begin your living room renovation, you may want to consider what colors are better left in the past
By Olivia Wolfe Published