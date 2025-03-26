The End of 'Quiet' Interiors? Loud Luxury Is the Trend Redefining Modern Opulence

Have you noticed? There's a cultural shift happening. In interior design, fashion, and lifestyle, it seems we're starting to embrace designs that some might consider 'loud'. From lively colors to bold patterns, and even intriguing textures, signs are pointing us towards the direction of a new design style. Enter: loud luxury — the unapologetically eye-catching trend that's being welcomed with open arms.

Remember the quiet luxury trend that basically took over the internet just a few years ago? Loud luxury might initially seem like the polar opposite, but it's not. This trend doesn't necessarily equate to in-your-face design that seems like it's screaming at you. Rather, it balances the refinement of quiet luxury minimalism with elements of maximalist style in a tasteful, cohesive manner.

In fashion, loud luxury might manifest itself in the form of a long fur coat styled elegantly over a black dress or cherry red vinyl pants that have just the right amount of shine. It's the perfect balance of bold and refined, with a touch of luxury. Sounds exciting, right? But how does it come through in our homes?

Bold artwork can add to the statement-making nature of loud luxury design. (Image credit: Design: Smac Studio)

Loud luxury is a visually stimulating interior design trend that straddles the fine line between luxurious simplicity and bold maximalism. It's not chaotic, but harmonious. Not over-the-top and ostentatious, but luxuriously personal. Long story short, loud luxury all about tasteful opulence.

To completely understand the trend, we have to look at the broader cultural context. Of course, trends don't just appear out of nowhere. They're reflections of the cultural pendulum that's constantly in motion, bringing us from one end of the spectrum to another, reflecting all sorts of societal happenings from blockbuster movies to political events.

In conversation with design experts about loud luxury in interiors, the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to be cultural event which defined the trajectory of design over the past few years. This period of lockdown, according to designers, rekindled a desire within individuals to express themselves. "After the pandemic, where we had to spend a lot of time in our homes, there is a renewed understanding of the importance of creating an environment at home that brings you joy and allows you to rest and recharge," Rebekka Bay tells me, Creative Director of Marimekko. "I think people are embracing more of their own tastes and styles instead of following a certain trend." Similarly, Global Brand Ambassador for Farrow & Ball Patrick O'Donnell shares that we've become more color confident since the pandemic. "We’ve seen a shift from more architectural greys and whites to something a little more nurturing. What started as a pastel revolution has evolved into richer, more saturated tones... a lux layered look is on the rise," he tells me.

And along with the global pandemic, the infusion of media into our everyday lives is more prominent now than it ever has been. Because of this, individuals are able to understand their likes and dislikes based on the media they consume. "I think people's personal tastes are coming through a lot more than they used to due largely to our consumption of images," Shona McElroy of Smac Studio tells me. "I think people being able to see certain things that they may not have been able to imagine in the past helps a lot in really pushing the boundaries with design and understanding how to inject personal style and how it can work with other items around."

Opulent gold wallpaper paired with bold patterned furniture can make a room radiate loud luxury style. (Image credit: Image: Alexandra Shamis. Design: de Gournay)

So, with cultural events like the pandemic fueling the surge of image sharing and consumption, trends have taken off at an exponential rate. From micro trends to larger social commentaries, the trend cycle has infiltrated just about everything we do in life — from the way we dress to how we design our homes.

All of these factors have created the 'perfect storm' of sorts, for a large new trend to reign supreme — a trend that feeds off of our personal interests and turns them into statements, and infuses drama into design. That trend, dear reader, is loud luxury.

Rich colors can help make a space feel in line with loud luxury design. (Image credit: Image and Design: Smac Studio)

So, Is Quiet Luxury Dead?

With all this talk about loud luxury, you might be wondering if quiet luxury is a fad of the past. The truth is, quiet luxury isn't going anywhere. Like I said, the cultural pendulum is continuously swinging, and in design, what goes around always comes back around.

Of course, the bold and extravagant nature of loud luxury design certainly isn't everyone's cup of tea. Patrick O'Donnell believes that both styles have clearly carved out spaces within the design industry. However, loud luxury can bring a sense of fun into home decoration. "Luxury maximalism won’t sit happily with everyone’s decorative sensibilities, but those who do embrace a little ‘theatre’ in their interior decoration can have boundless fun with color, print, and rich textiles," he tells me.

So don't worry, you can keep worshiping quiet luxury queen Sofia Richie and all the luxurious simplicity of that design style. Its elegance and thoughtful curation will never go out of style. However, loud luxury invites an added sense of drama, creativity, and personality — qualities that quiet luxury might lack.

Loud luxury design doesn't need to be 'loud' through color. It can make a statement through texture, too. (Image credit: Image: Guillaume Grasset. Design: Claude Cartier)

Loud Luxury Decor

While the loud luxury trend poses an interesting commentary on society and our collective interests, how can it trickle down into tangible pieces of home decor? What are the key features of this trend? As I've mentioned, loud luxury is an offshoot of maximalism, but maintains the thoughtful curation aspect of the quiet luxury trend. Sure, it can look 'loud', but it's meant to be a tasteful exhibit of home products that are interesting through color, texture, material, or shape.

Design experts weigh in on how to accomplish the loud luxury trend — combining the refinement we so love of quiet luxury with the personality and drama of maximalism. "Always, ALWAYS, mood board your scheme to avoid ‘riot’ of too many ideas, and keep control of your palette using the 60:30:10 rule," Patrick O'Donnell tells me. This rule, which uses percentages of color to define a space, can help make a room look cohesive and not overbearing.

When playing with color in a loud luxury interior, Rebekka Bay shares some insight. "Instead of spreading colors and prints evenly throughout a space, I find grouping colors or patterns, creating personal curations or everyday still lives, makes for more interesting displays," she says. Another tip: color drenching. "I think color washing is a fantastic way to go bold, but know it's going to work" Shona McElroy tells me. "Once the color is injected you can start to pick up on opposite tones or patterns in a similar tone to the walls." Rich colors like gold, deep red, or green are a good place to start. And for an added level of luxurious interest, try color washing with a glossy finish.

In terms of furniture and other finishes, pay attention to texture. "Mohair velvets and merino wool textiles for color blocking on a sofa with a mid-century chair upholstered in a ‘tension’ print will add visual interest," Patrick tells me. And for smaller decor items, look for playful patterns that provide a sense of difference along with practical functionality. "If you have different ceramics that you use in everyday life, place them in open shelves so that they are functional while also bringing pattern and texture to the space," Rebekka Bay shares.

Of course, loud luxury is all about including a healthy mix of high end luxury pieces with everyday objects. "Curate your space wisely with a mix of high and low — the high spend will always help elevate the humbler acquisitions," Patrick tells me. Consider your space as a whole, but also pay attention to small details that can vivify the space and make it feel complete.

Because loud luxury is all about personal creativity, there's no 'right' way to nail the aesthetic. But if you're looking for some guidance, I've sourced six products that capture the essence of this trend and can help bring the bold look into your home, tastefully.

Soho Home Cleve Square Cushion View at Soho Home Price: $295 Loud luxury design borders maximalist style, so any decor with a bold yet elegant print would certainly fit the bill. This pillow is just that. With its eye-catching diagonal stripe and vibrant colors, this pillow can be the touch of loud luxury to enliven the design of your home. Interior Icons Sorrento - Sorrento Side Table, Burgundy Gloss View at Interior Icons Price: $449, Was: $749 Shona mentioned that glossy walls could make a space ooze loud luxury. If you're not keen on drenching your walls with gloss paint, opt for a piece of furniture that can achieve the same effect in a smaller dose. This side table is rich in color and can add a sense of luxurious depth to a room with its shiny finish. Nordic Knots Tigris – Beige/brown View at Nordic Knots Price: $2,195 Size: 8' x 10' Animal print is a defining element of loud luxury design because it can instantly inject energy into your space. Consider adding a striking tiger print rug like this one to your living room. This style is a bit muted in its color which ties into the subtle refinement of the loud luxury trend, but still acts as a dramatic home decoration. Evelyn&Zoe Evelyn&zoe Mid-Century Modern Metal Table Lamp View at Walmart Price: $121.20 Gold home decor can make a space instantly feel more luxurious. This gold-finished lamp embodies the essence of loud luxury design — it combines the sleek sophistication of quiet luxury with the eye-catching finish of maximalist design. In a room with several bold colors and patterns, this lamp can act as a grounding element, balancing the drama with refined style. CB2 Horn Black Round Wall Mirror 31.75"x36.5" View at CB2 Price: $399 Loud luxury is meant to make a statement, and this mirror certainly does. With its irregular form and flecks of tessellated horn, this mirror delivers luxury that's so attention grabbing, you'll never want to look away. And because of its dark color, it's not too overbearing. This mirror is just the right balance of bold without feeling excessive. Meridian Furniture Meridian Furniture Teddy Contemporary Velvet Ottoman/stool in Green $91.50 at Walmart Price: $91.50 Fringe furniture is another element of loud luxury design. While it's not a common finish on furniture, it's certainly having a moment in design right now. Along with the alluring fringe detail, this ottoman is made from a luxe velvet material, combining for a tastefully elegant piece of loud luxury decor.

