5 Unexpected Exterior Wall Colors Will Bring a Dull Garden to Life — And Extend the Feeling of Summer a Little Longer

We get so caught up in the decor and furniture that make our gardens come to life that we often forget one vital detail: the color of our exterior walls. Where a dull gray wall can wash out your patio, a crisp mint green or warm terracotta makes your garden sing with energy. It's all about embracing a design-forward moment, so what unexpected exterior wall colors are designers and paint experts using?

When we think of exterior paint colors, sage green, soft neutrals, and classic blue are the usual suspects. While these are certainly timeless choices, if your garden is suffering from a case of boredom, then it might be time to think outside of the box, and look to bolder exterior paint trends. With just the swipe of a paintbrush, you can transform your garden from lackluster to luxurious.

It's time to put a little more thought into your exterior wall colors — whether that be a garden wall, the color of your patio area, or the entire house's facade. Here are four exterior wall colors you may not have previously considered, but that have undeniable appeal.

1. Pale Mint

Pale mint, whether blue or green-leaning, feels crisp and fresh when paired against garden foliage and decor. (Image credit: Little Greene)

Pale mint is gaining momentum in interior color trends, which makes it no surprise that exterior paint trends are following suit.

When used on an exterior wall, "pale mint has a cooling effect, like a breeze on a hot day, and instantly lifts the mood of a garden or outdoor space," says interior designer Lauren Saab, the founder of Saab Studios, a Dallas design studio.

It lives in the lighter realm of exterior wall colors, meaning a pale mint will reflect light and make the entire setting feel fresh, airy, and welcoming. If you're looking for reflective garden decor to turn down the heat in your garden, this paint color is a surprisingly effective choice.

While you might not usually picture mint outside, "in sunlight, it suddenly makes sense and feels like it belongs there," says Lauren. Of course, it works well as a wall color, but if you are looking for something different, try it on trim or fencing — "it gives just enough lift to outline the garden without taking over," Lauren adds.

2. Sunshine Yellow

Yellow can be a surprisingly chic exterior wall color when paired with the right decor and accents, like pictured above. (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

"When it comes to painting exterior walls or fences, injecting zesty appeal with vibrant citrus hues creates the perfect juxtaposition to abundant greens of pot plants, trees, and hedges," says Helen Shaw, color expert and director of marketing at Benjamin Moore.

Decorating with yellow is always a bold choice, especially when using it as an exterior wall color. However, when paired with plants and other garden furniture, yellow becomes a warm dose of comfort and creativity.

Helen says, "Zesty yellows offer a sense of lightness and brightness so you can feel the sunshine every day, even when the weather doesn’t play ball."

3. Terracotta

Terracotta, whether using a dark or light shade, makes for a natural-feeling contrast in outdoor spaces. (Image credit: Anson Smart Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

Terracotta might not be the most unexpected shade, but it is the perfect color choice to make your garden pop.

Why? First of all, terracotta has always felt tied to the earth, which is why it works so naturally outside. However, the contrast between terracotta's red undertones and the natural greens of foliage creates a beautiful contrast in design.

Lauren explains, "A deeper shade can glow in the sun during the day and soften as the light changes at night. Terracotta will give a garden warmth and feels especially strong next to other exterior and hardscaping materials, like stone or timber."

And you aren't just limited to wall color with terracotta; this color can look incredible on planters, or even on built-in seating.

4. Berry Pink

Pink is really close to more natural shades like terracotta and clay, making an excellent and slightly brighter choice for outdoor spaces. (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

I know, pink may seem like a daring choice for exterior wall colors, but Helen says, "Raspberry pink shades, imperfectly applied for texture and depth, evoke a sense of 1950s La Dolce Vita." And who doesn't want a bit of holiday style at home?

The vibrancy of bold and joyful colors creates a striking contrast against the natural palette of greens and earthy browns found in a garden.

Helen explains, "Pink (and other bright shades) help to draw the eye out and break up the space, something that enhances the space in spring and summer and is also particularly useful in winter and autumn when daylight is faster to fade and outdoor spaces can easily feel one-dimensional."

5. Dusty Blue

The subtle dusty blue color of this exterior makes the green foliage and red brick pop, while the house itself stays a timeless neutral. (Image credit: Garden Trading)

Dusty blue-gray feels timeless and serene, making it an ideal exterior wall color for both minimalists and traditionalists who still crave a pop of color.

"Dusty blue connects with both sky and stone while still offering contrast that makes plantings stand out," says Lauren. It elevates exteriors by creating a steady backdrop that frames greenery and adds balance in the design of outdoor spaces.

While it might feel counterintuitive to add more blues or greens to outdoor settings, these colors work well on painted surfaces in gardens. "Whether on a gate, fence, or simply as a backdrop to seating areas, their connection to nature feels comforting and easy for these zones, and they provide a gentle juxtaposition against brick, woodwork, and neutral outdoor furniture," says Helen.

As an exterior wall color, a gate, a pergola, or a front door, "dusty blue-gray blends into the landscape easily while still giving the structure definition," adds Lauren.

When venturing into the bold for your exterior wall color ideas, you're walking a fine line between fabulous and overwhelming. To help you get it right, study up on this year's outdated exterior paint colors before you begin your upgrade.