A Client Just Asked Me for an Industrial Style Living Room — Here's Some of the Decor I Recommended for This Underrated Style Choice

Recently, in my role at Design Lab by Livingetc, I received a request through our Find service from a client looking specifically for industrial living room ideas. It made me realize that this style has been a little underestimated lately. For a while, interiors shifted toward softer, quieter looks, and industrial design quietly stepped into the background.

But when it’s done well, industrial living rooms can look incredibly cool. It brings a sense of structure, confidence, and architectural depth to the space that few other styles achieve.

The key is understanding what makes the look work. Industrial interior design originally came from converted warehouses and loft spaces, where raw materials like steel, concrete, brick, and aged wood were left exposed. The beauty of the style is in those honest materials as nothing feels overly polished or decorative.

An industrial living room with a dark palette, clean lines, and warm wood floors that soften the moody look. (Image credit: Little Greene)

In a modern living room, I like to reinterpret this idea through strong, sculptural pieces. A metal coffee table with a slightly worn finish, a leather chair that gets better with age, a dark wood console with steel legs, or a striking factory-style floor lamp. These pieces instantly introduce that industrial character without making the room feel cold or overly themed.

Below, I’ve pulled together the industrial living room decor pieces I would choose if I were creating this look today. Each one captures the spirit of industrial design while still feeling modern enough for a contemporary home.

Industrial design may not always dominate living room trend conversations, but when it appears in the right way, it brings a bold, architectural energy that is hard to replicate. A few carefully chosen pieces can completely transform how a living room feels.

For more curated edits and interior inspiration like this, subscribe to our newsletter below, where we share pieces we genuinely believe are worth bringing into your home.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors