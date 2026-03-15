A Client Just Asked Me for an Industrial Style Living Room — Here's Some of the Decor I Recommended for This Underrated Style Choice
From raw textures to sculptural metals — these are the industrial living room decor pieces I recommend when a space needs a little more edge and architectural character
Recently, in my role at Design Lab by Livingetc, I received a request through our Find service from a client looking specifically for industrial living room ideas. It made me realize that this style has been a little underestimated lately. For a while, interiors shifted toward softer, quieter looks, and industrial design quietly stepped into the background.
But when it’s done well, industrial living rooms can look incredibly cool. It brings a sense of structure, confidence, and architectural depth to the space that few other styles achieve.
The key is understanding what makes the look work. Industrial interior design originally came from converted warehouses and loft spaces, where raw materials like steel, concrete, brick, and aged wood were left exposed. The beauty of the style is in those honest materials as nothing feels overly polished or decorative.
In a modern living room, I like to reinterpret this idea through strong, sculptural pieces. A metal coffee table with a slightly worn finish, a leather chair that gets better with age, a dark wood console with steel legs, or a striking factory-style floor lamp. These pieces instantly introduce that industrial character without making the room feel cold or overly themed.
Below, I’ve pulled together the industrial living room decor pieces I would choose if I were creating this look today. Each one captures the spirit of industrial design while still feeling modern enough for a contemporary home.
Industrial design may not always dominate living room trend conversations, but when it appears in the right way, it brings a bold, architectural energy that is hard to replicate. A few carefully chosen pieces can completely transform how a living room feels.
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With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.