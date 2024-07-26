Coastal Farmhouse Ideas — 5 Inspiring Ways Designers Mix the Styles to Create Rustic Seaside Charm

Relaxed, unpretentious and welcoming, coastal farmhouse ideas harmoniously combine the best of both aesthetics for a space that’s comforting and carefree. Think natural palettes that blend neutrals with soft, desaturated shades inspired by the outdoors, and a mix of streamlined designs and rustic pieces, both vintage and modern.

Coastal farmhouse style focusses on simplicity, authenticity and functionality: place simple, Shaker-style furniture and utilitarian lighting alongside more tactile elements, like distressed-wood surfaces, woven materials and stubby textiles. If you’re keen to retain coastal interior design style, it’s best to keep accent colors to a lighter palette of soft sea greens, hazy blues and fog grays, as darker or stronger shades could take you further into modern farmhouse territory.

Counterbalance cooler tones with warm woods and natural fibers such as jute, hessian and linen, and keep prints and patterns understated — you can’t go wrong with a classic stripe, whether wide and nautical or a finer, French-style ticking stripe. And above all, make life easy for yourself and keep design choices practical; choose kitchen cabinets that can be refreshed with paint, flat-woven rugs for easy cleaning, loose slipcovers to protect sofas, coir matting to trap sand, and copious storage for beach paraphernalia.

Below, we asked designers to share some of their favorite coastal farmhouse ideas. Here's what they had to say.

1. PALE, PAINTED FLOORS

(Image credit: Greta Rybus. Design: Berman Horn Studio)

"We think of Little Peek as a bridge between the traditional forms of rural and agricultural architecture in Maine and the more contemporary spaces and shapes we are drawn to as designers," says Maria Berman of Berman Horn Studio, who designed this shingle-clad coastal home featuring a restful all-white scheme that draws the eye out to the surrounding nature: a useful design tool whether surrounded by countryside or at the water’s edge.

"From within the house, we wanted the view and surrounding landscape to take precedence, without competition from lots of wood or ornament," she explains. "We decided to keep the interior spare, and decided on a nearly white palette of walls and floors. We love how this draws the eye to the profusion of colors in the surrounding environment: the greens of the wildflowers, and native plants, the changeable sky, and the reflections off the water."

2. HARDWEARING MATERIAL MIXES

(Image credit: Raquel Langworthy. Design: Salt Design Company)

Both coastal and rural homes benefit from a certain level of practicality when it comes to material choices; this leads to a more relaxing environment with elements that age beautifully with time and use. Salt Design Company injected character into this new-build home in Fair Haven, New Jersey, with a selection of streamlined pieces that combine wood, concrete and stone, resulting in a quintessential coastal-farmhouse palette.

Woven elements in the form of handy storage baskets, seating, planters, jute rugs and a striking oversized pendant light add warmth and tactility to the open-plan living and dining space without compromising it’s peaceful aesthetic. "The result is a polished, fresh, and livable design," say the studio.

3. QUIET AND CONTEMPLATIVE BEDROOMS

(Image credit: Workstead)

"To accommodate a young family on Shelter Island, [Brooklyn-based design studio] Workstead oversaw the renovation and expansion of a weekend cottage that was constructed in 1940 and reconfigured by legendary Long Island architect Harry Bates in the early 1990s. Interiors throughout the residence employ or complement original wood ceilings, shiplap cabinets, and millwork," say the studio, who devised an warm yet pared-back interior that offers numerous peaceful spaces to unwind in nature without the visual distraction of too much ornamentation.

We love the feel of the spare, sunlit bedrooms, which are perfect for R&R. Featuring both vintage and modern wooden pieces, they’re imbued with a fuss-free feel that doesn’t compete with the charm of the building’s farmhouse-style architecture. Simple shutters flank the windows, while flat-woven rugs break up the expanses of tiled flooring, and crumpled linen bedding contributes to a lived-in look.

4. TEXTILES IN CLASSIC STRIPES

(Image credit: Stephanie Russo / Villa Mara. Design: Lisa Koch Design)

Featuring thoughtful interiors by interior designer Lisa Koch, Carmel’s Villa Mara combines the best of modern-coastal style with the comfort and coziness of a country retreat. The Californian boutique hotel as been conceived as a tranquil home from home, flanked by cypress trees and situated a short walk from the Pacific Ocean.

In this light-filled corner of the villa, compact banquette seating has been upholstered in a classic striped fabric that blends soft blues and grays. "We wanted to bring the colors from the seascape and the surrounding neighborhood into this space," says owner Dev Patel, who took inspiration from estates in the Hamptons, as well as further afield, for the design ethos. "A mix of custom-designed furniture by Lisa Koch features varied patterns, as well as wicker, leather and natural wood elements for a coastal design story that speaks to the charm of Carmel with a fresh, contemporary point of view."

5. SOCIABLE SHAKER KITCHENS

(Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Ursino Interiors)

Any modern farmhouse, coastal or otherwise, wouldn’t be complete without a hardworking kitchen, with ample space for family and friends to gather. When Maureen Ursino of Ursino Interiors designed this home on Martha’s Vineyard, she created a large Shaker-style kitchen complete with an impressive antique wooden dining table at one end, and a generous island at the other.

"Our clients love to entertain and tend to visit Edgartown during the holidays, so we felt it was important that the kitchen serve as a space that would enable them to prep meals while conversing with their loved ones," says Maureen, who paired the cream-colored cabinetry and pale timber floors with a mix of old and new dark-wood furniture.

Whether you're updating or planning to build from scratch, there are a few key features that will root your house — new or old — firmly in the coastal farmhouse realm. Exposed beams will immediately make a space feel more intimate and homey, while gabled ceilings help create an airy feel without compromising on coziness. A stable-style front door can make for a welcoming entry point, and clapboard walls add instant charm both inside and out. And let’s not forget an open fire or wood-burning stove for the colder nights.