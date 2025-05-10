Jenni Kayne's Upstate New York Farmhouse Just Hit Airbnb — The Perfect Excuse to Try Out Her Furniture Line, Before You Buy
The designer's laid-back California style meets the rural charm of upstate New York in this idyllic farmhouse (which is now available to book)
Ever wonder what it would be like to step into the home of your favorite designer? Well, now you can actually do that for an entire weekend, because Jenni Kayne just listed her upstate New York farmhouse on Airbnb.
Nestled in Tivoli, a small town in the heart of New York's picturesque Hudson Valley, the farmhouse is an easy two-hour drive from downtown Manhattan — perfect for a weekend getaway. The property itself is nothing short of spectacular.
Its four-bed, three-bath farmhouse is complemented with several outdoor amenities like a large in-ground pool, sauna, and a hot tub, all adjacent to the Oaks Wellness Club, an invite-only destination, dedicated to wellness and beauty treatments.
Inside, the farmhouse exudes a modern rustic ambience with its nature-inspired color scheme and intriguing textural details. It's a blissful pairing of design styles — Jenni's signature California laid-back elegance united with the rural charm of upstate New York.
"The Farmhouse was really about combining our West Coast look with the classic East Coast feel," the designer shares with Livingetc. "We wanted it to feel like a natural progression in our design story, so we focused on bringing in lots of texture and inspired neutrals, and made sure to really draw on the surrounding landscape when it came to the details."
Jenni explains that the Hudson Valley environment greatly influenced the design direction for this farmhouse. "The beautiful surroundings were my biggest source of inspiration," she says. "I am always looking to nature when it comes to interiors, and the lush greenery, changing seasons, and quiet sensibilities of the Hudson Valley really spoke to me when crafting this space."
As you could imagine, the home itself is filled with furnishings from Jenni's own farmhouse collection, a curation of furniture and decor also inspired by the charmingly rustic aesthetic of upstate New York. Consider this a real way to 'try before you buy'.
In the great room, which happens to be Jenni's favorite spot in the home, color trends like burnt amber tastefully complement the soft hues of white and ivory, creating a relaxing and serene space.
All the latest fabric trends are there too — bouclé and linen contribute to the room's design, adding tactile appeal. And thanks to the floor-to-almost-ceiling windows, the outdoors feels apart of the interior design scheme, adding another, though subtle, layer of color and texture to the space.
Just behind the living space is the dining area — complete with a table for six, an elegant pendant light, and a large feature window that invites the stunning Hudson Valley backdrop inside. And beyond that is the chef's kitchen, which features a stunning black kitchen island that strikingly contrasts the white walls and ivory-tiled backsplash.
The great room of this farmhouse also houses the living space, dining space, and kitchen — each with differing purposes, yet the aesthetic appeal never falters. Instead, the cohesive and complementary design of each section of the great room create individual spaces that stand apart but shine together.
The minimalist bedrooms are a perfect representation of the home's effortless combination of classic Californian style blended with upstate New York charm. Each room is decorated with neutrals — from the white freshness of the primary suite to the dark chocolate richness of the guest room.
There's a simple sophistication that radiates through each of these rooms. It starts with the neutral color palette and continues through the use of textured materials like linen, bouclé, and shearling.
So, if you're in need of a getaway (and have $1,300 to spare), head over to Airbnb to find Jenni Kayne's dreamy Hudson Valley oasis.
