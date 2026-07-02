I still find myself thinking about the kitchens I grew up in. The island, or more often just the table, was never really “styled” in any deliberate way. It was simply whatever had been used that day left out: a bowl of fruit, a jug, maybe a candle that had somehow stayed there. I think that instinct for gathering things naturally has stayed with me, it just feels a bit more considered now when I approach a kitchen island.

As kitchen island ideas have evolved beyond purely practical worktops, they’ve become much more than practical worktops — they're the social heart of the home and now designed to feel like standalone pieces that can be styled and lived around, rather than just fixed units for cooking and prep.

I like to start by anchoring the space with a tray or oversized bowl to give the eye somewhere to rest. If your kitchen opens into a living or dining area, echo colors or materials from those spaces so the island feels connected rather than separate.

Modern kitchen island styled with a sculptural floral arrangement to break the long countertop line (Image credit: Joshua McHugh. Design: Annie Leslau)

From there, introduce height. I love the sculptural ceramic vase by M&S home paired with a few branches or a favourite flower arrangement. It helps break the long horizontal line of an island and brings movement into the room.

An Anchor to Ground the Composition

Create height to break the horizon line

The Details That Make It Feel Like Home

A kitchen island might be one of the hardest working areas in the home, but it doesn’t need to feel purely practical. The right pieces can soften those straight lines, add height and create a small moment that feels beautifully connected to the rhythm of the space.



If you're inspired by this collection but would like something tailored to your own home, Design Lab by Livingetc can help. Send us your brief and budget, and we'll source three to five shoppable pieces that work with your kitchen, your style and the way you live.



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