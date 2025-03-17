What Is an Oriel Window? The Glazed Addition That Makes the Perfect Nook You Need to Know About

A new home extension or renovation is all about finding ideas that will solve a problem, spark excitement or find pockets of interest around the house.

Interesting glazing is a fantastic way to open up to the outdoors and tick all three boxes, so what exactly are oriel windows and why are they trending at the moment?

This style of window is an opportunity to frame a specific view of the garden, a tree or a vista, but it's more than just a frame, making the window look bigger — its structure juts out from the house and creating a window seat or reading nook. Although they’re 'fixed', meaning they’re unopenable, oriel windows make for a stylish addition to a home, and especially dynamic kitchen extension idea. Here, we ask architects to explain what they are, and how to best use them in the design of your home.

What Are Oriel Windows?

This heritage building included original oriel windows. When renovating the window treatment included contemporary blinds and a cosy reading seat with storage. (Image credit: Nicole England)

Oriel windows have a long tradition in the UK and Europe to brighten dark rooms, usually on the first or second storeys. They protrude out and seemingly float along an external wall, using cantilevers to hold them in place. In modern homes structural glazing is utilised to give a contemporary and sleek appearance.

"An oriel window is a stunning architectural feature, offering a striking 3D design that extends outward from the facade of a building," explains Michelle Martin, senior marketing executive for IQGlass. "Unlike bay windows, which are supported by a foundation or a base, oriel windows use silicone bonded structural glass, which is load bearing, creating a more floating or suspended look."

Do Certain Houses Suit Oriel Windows?

Rise Design Studio extended this house to include not one, but two modern takes on the oriel window design, both angled to capture views of the nearby green. (Image credit: Edmund Sumner. Design: Rise Design Studio)

"Oriel windows work well in both period and contemporary homes, particularly where space or privacy is a concern," adds Sean Ronnie Hill, founder and architect of Rise Design Studio. "They can be a great solution for bringing in additional light while maintaining privacy in urban settings."

"You’ll often spot them in historic townhouses, where they help bring a sense of openness to tighter urban spaces," says Richard Misso, creative director of The Stylesmiths London. Although that doesn’t mean they only suit period properties. "We’re seeing more contemporary architects embrace oriel windows in modern homes, using them as striking sculptural elements. They can be sleek and minimal, framed in steel or timber, creating a bold contrast against a modern exterior."

Do Oriel Windows Cost Most?

Modern oriel windows work really well with window seats. (Image credit: IQGlass)

Oriel windows will be more expensive than regular ‘in wall’ windows, due to their complexity and structure. "The cost of an oriel window depends on its size, material, and structural requirements,” comments Sean Ronnie Hill. “They do require careful detailing and support, which can add to the cost, but they offer a striking design feature that enhances natural light and views, often making them a worthwhile investment."

"If you’re working with an existing opening, you might be looking at around £3,000–£5,000," advises Richard Misso. "But if you’re adding an oriel from scratch—especially in a period property where structural considerations and planning permissions come into play—the price can easily climb beyond £10,000." High-spec glazing, bespoke joinery, and conservation area restrictions can also impact the final cost.

"It’s definitely an investment," Richard adds, "but when done right, an oriel window becomes a show-stopping feature that adds both charm and value to a home. It’s a clever architectural feature that not only enhances a home’s exterior but also floods interiors with natural light and creates a beautiful vantage point."

FAQs

What Is the Difference Between a Bay window and an Oriel Window?

“An oriel window is essentially a bay window with a bit of a dramatic flair,” says Richard Misso.

“A bay window extends to the ground, forming part of the building’s footprint, whereas an oriel window is a projecting window that is supported by a cantilevered structure, often appearing to ‘float’ off the façade,” explains Sean Ronnie Hill.

Why Is It Called an Oriel Window?

The name originates from Old French and Medieval Latin. Oriol was used for a porch, vestibule or gallery, so an oriel window would simply be the style found in these spaces.

Sometimes they might also be called picture windows because when seen from inside they are used to frame a specific view. However, a picture window doesn’t necessarily need the same level of structure.

So, are they worth it? We think they're an excellent and stylish feature to include in your next home project, but it is definitely worth considering their cost and if you need a window that opens for ventilation or safety.