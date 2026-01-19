Good kitchen design isn’t just about cabinetry anymore; it’s increasingly defined by what’s left out on display. Contemporary kitchens today are shaped by the everyday objects we interact with most: the pieces that sit on countertops, shelves, and tables, quietly setting the tone of the space.

As a stylist, this is the kind of contemporary kitchen design I’m drawn to, pieces that balance function with presence. Sculptural forms, confident color, and considered proportions turn familiar kitchen essentials into design features in their own right.

This is where contemporary design differs from more pared-back modern kitchen, rather than hiding everything away, it allows personality to surface through objects that are practical, expressive, and deliberately chosen. These are the pieces that earn their place through use and presence — shaping the kitchen without reworking it.

(Image credit: Sam Frost)

If this edit has sparked ideas but you’re unsure how to bring them into your own kitchen, Design Lab by Livingetc is here to help. Our personalized sourcing service supports everything from refining your home to finding a considered gift — all starting with your brief and what you already own.