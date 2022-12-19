The Y2K interiors trend is a controversial look. But we found these 3 things to love about it

Whether you like it or not, the Y2K aesthetic is back. That's right - the fluffy furnishings, garish colors and novelty noughties decor of your teenage bedroom have come full circle, and we're not unhappy about it.

It might be hard to imagine that the kitsch style of the early 2000s would ever be popular again but just as fashion comes back around (also responsible for the origins of this style trend), interior design trends are cyclical. That's why designers are predicting that, in 2023, our homes will look far from the contemporary decor we may have once envisaged. Instead, they're likely to resemble something closer to 2003.

According to Wayfair's Resident Style Advisor, Nadia McCowan Hill, it's all about curating mood-boosting interiors that nurture our well-being post-pandemic. 'Noughties nostalgia cannot fail to put a smile on your face,' she says. 'It doesn’t take itself too seriously and is all about providing that dopamine hit that only bold color and care-free kitsch can deliver.'

There's no doubt that the early 2000s were a blast, but is a return to the over-the-top interiors of the era really something you want to be living with in your home? If the thought of zebra print rugs and inflatable furniture makes you feel nauseous, you'll be pleased to hear that the noughties revival has been given a modern glow-up (and of course, you won't be finding any home stereos or CD racks anymore). 'The beauty of the Y2K aesthetic is that you don’t have to go all-out psychedelic fun fair! Just a few simple touches from soft furnishings to accents can raise a grin and easily elevate your space,' notes Nadia.

Here, we asked some designers for their insight into the Y2K trend, as well as their advice on how to embrace a little bit of noughties nostalgia while still staying stylish.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to sharing articles that help readers embrace emerging trends and keep up-to-date with changing styles in the home. For this piece, she took a trip down memory lane with designers to learn how to style the Y2K aesthetic and embrace some noughties nostalgia in your home

Why has there been a Y2K revival, and what's it all about?

(Image credit: Wayfair )

There's no escaping the fact that for most of us the early noughties seemed like a far more carefree time, and most designers agree that that's what the Y2K revival is trying to replicate. The comfort and nostalgia we associate with the style we loved two decades ago can transport us back to those halcyon days.

As Nadia at Wayfair (opens in new tab) explains: 'After more than two years of uncertainty, the throwback to Y2K design speaks to our hankering for more care-free and optimistic times. The dawn of the Millennium was a time packed with promise and personality. Pop was at its peak and color trends unashamedly embraced bold hues and more-is-more finishes.'

Our newfound appreciation for the era has apparently been popularized by Gen Z and their retro fashion choices. 'We've seen noughties fashion return in a big way and this has made its way into the world of interiors,' says Harriet Pringle, founder of Narchie (opens in new tab). 'Consumers are seeing their homes as they do their wardrobes, with their interiors becoming another venue to express personality and style. Bright color palettes, playful prints and a futuristic feel, Y2K interiors are a way of injecting some fun into the home.'

How to embrace the Y2K aesthetic in your home

Dopamine dressing

(Image credit: Future)

It wouldn't be the noughties without color, and lots of it. To embrace a Y2K aesthetic in your home, try dopamine dressing. This idea also has its roots in fashion, and the general notion is that, just as a brightly colored sweater can uplift your mood, so can the way we decide to play with color when styling our homes.

'We've heard of dopamine decorating, and I think noughties nostalgia does just that,' says Harriet. 'Numerous studies have shown that what you surround yourself with can hugely influence your mood, including a link between using color and improving your happiness. The noughties aesthetic is such a bright and vibrant era that it can instantly energize a room.'

Of course, it wouldn't be the 2000s without the icon that is Barbie. Earlier this year, the Barbiecore color trend made its mark on our interiors, with close links to the Y2K aesthetic. When embracing the noughties style, don't be afraid to add splashes of pink with other bright hues, using neutral tones as a backdrop for a more modern take. 'Fuse hot hues in shades of lime, tangerine and hot pink with futuristic silvers,' says Nadia. 'Y2K design marries bold seventies color with more space-like forward-looking shades.'

Curved furniture

(Image credit: Kindly)

The curved furniture trend has been knocking around for some time, but it shows no signs of fading. Somehow totally contemporary yet equally retro in style, it enters our interiors every other decade or so, meaning it was also a stalwart of the early 2000s.

Curved sofas, bar stools and circular area rugs were all the rage back in the day, and are a great way to inject a noughties vibe into your space while remaining modern. 'Go for soft furnishings with groovy prints in bright look-at-me hues,' says Nadia. 'Furniture should be extravagantly rounded or even inflatable to be reminiscent of your favorite millennial bedroom sofa!'

(opens in new tab) EDITOR'S PICK Katy curved sectional sofa, Walmart (opens in new tab) Yes, you read that right, Walmart does a cool curved sofa. It's a sectional looks that totally organic, nodding to the chunkier shapes of Y2K but also feeling totally up to date.

Novelty lighting

(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

When it comes to lighting trends, the noughties were a little bit mad. Neon signs and lava lamps ruled the roost, and it was all about novelty, eye-catching designs. Colored LED strip lights are now the playful modern-day equivalent and are a great way to make a subtle nod to the Y2K aesthetic. We love this set of LED strip lights, available at Amazon (opens in new tab).

To really hark back to the start of the millennia, Harriet suggests buying retro lighting second-hand. 'Y2K is very nostalgic, so second-hand homeware such as Skojig Cloud lamps are bang on trend,' she says.

'As for accents and motifs? It’s all about the nostalgic smiley face as well as wonderfully wavy, perfect "selfie set-up" designs on everything from lamps to mirrors,' adds Nadia. We love this wavy light up mirror from Amazon (opens in new tab) that mounts onto your wall. Perfect for a fun, noughties vibe.