It’s been a few months since I last did a proper new-in edit from Marks and Spencer, and going back this time felt different. The pieces feel lighter, more seasonal, and a lot more in tune with how we actually want to live right now.

For me, this time of year always starts with a bedding refresh. As soon as June hits and the days get longer, I want everything to feel fresher, softer, and a bit more relaxed. I’ve been noticing more washed fabrics, earthy tones, and subtle summer colors coming through, which aligns perfectly with what we’re seeing in trends right now. It’s less about crisp perfection and more about that slightly undone, easy look that still feels styled.

But it’s not just about the bedroom. This is also the moment where everything shifts outdoors. Suddenly, your weekends are not just about staying in. You’re in the park, you’re hosting, you’re sitting outside for as long as possible. And that’s where this edit from the homeware brand expands. From picnic plates and jugs that make even a simple lunch feel like an occasion, to pieces that work in your garden or balcony setup.

I also pulled a few outdoor finds that feel genuinely worth it, especially if you’re not looking to overspend. There are some really strong options right now if you’ve been browsing affordable garden furniture and want something that still feels design-led. And if you’re leaning into park days and casual hosting, this ties in perfectly with the kind of picnic essentials that make everything feel a bit more thought-through without trying too hard.

This edit is exactly that balance. Pieces for slower mornings, longer evenings, and making the most of the season without overcomplicating it.

What I like about this drop is how easy it feels. Nothing is overdesigned, nothing feels forced. It’s just good, seasonal pieces that fit into how we actually live this time of year.

For me, it always comes back to small changes. New bedding that shifts the whole mood of a room. A jug you keep reaching for. Outdoor pieces that make you stay outside a little longer. You don’t need to redo everything. You just need to update the right things at the right moment.

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This is the kind of edit I’d put together for myself, and honestly, the kind I build for clients at Design Lab by Livingetc all the time.

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