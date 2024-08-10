7 Shade Plants for Containers That Are Perfect for Bringing Interest to Your Yard's Darker Spots

If you live in an urban area you probably have plenty of under-utilized shady spaces that can be improved by introducing plants that thrive in these conditions. While shade-loving plants for containers still need some filtered sunlight to thrive they are not as needy as sun lovers.

Whether it's a small courtyard garden overlooked by nearby buildings, a front yard shaded by street trees or simply an outdoor space that doesn't get much sun there are plenty of opportunities to turn these into growing spaces by choosing container plants that will thrive in these conditions. There are bonuses too when planting up containers with shade-loving plants for window boxes, balconies and entrances. They tend to last longer than container gardens in sunny spots, and need less watering and deadheading as they aren't sunbaked. They also provide a cool refuge from the heat for pollinators.

So bring those dark forgotten corners to life with our expert suggestions for container gardening ideas filled with luminous white, cream and pastel-colored blooms and lush, leafy foliage.

Which plants are best for pots in shade?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your shady garden does not need to be hidden away in darkness. Instead, add these precious blooms to add life and light into those dark corners of your backyard.

Here are 7 shade-loving plants for containers — chosen by gardening experts.

1. Hydrangea

'Little Lime' hydrangea (Image credit: Mkovalevskaya/Getty Images)

The hero plants in shady gardens are hydrangea shade plants, and they are a great choice for container gardens too. The best conditions for them to thrive is a mix of sun in the morning and shade in the afternoon but there are some varieties of hydrangea that prefer to spend even more time in the shade.

There are plenty of hydrangea types to choose from that are cultivated especially for containers. The smaller and more compact dwarf hydrangea do well potted up. Look out for varieties that grow no more than 3-4 feet tall such as Little Lime — a baby version of the popular Limelight, Munchkin, with foliage that turns red in fall and Bobo, which is perfection in a patio pot.

Use good quality potting compost with organic matter mixed in. Water your plant regularly to ensure the compost doesn’t dry out, and feed in spring and summer for more long-lasting blooms.

Hardiness zone: 3-9

Little Lime Hydrangea View at Walmart Price: $39.95

Quantity: 1 Quart

2. Lily of the valley

(Image credit: Anna Chaplygina/Getty Images)

Another great choice for best flowers for pots in shade are lily of the valley. These pretty flowers with their heavenly fragrance look great planted up in a spring container. If you're looking for flower bulbs for shady backyards they deserve to be right at the top of your list.

"One of my favorite plants to grow in partial shade or dappled shade is lily of the valley," says Travis Turgeon, plant expert at Potted Exotics. "They have tons of beautiful white bell-shaped flowers, and release a wonderful fragrance that adds to any garden aesthetic. These will even grow and bloom in full shade conditions."

While they aren't in bloom, their foliage remains a deep green to add background interest to container planting ideas throughout the rest of the season. "Without a doubt lily of the valley is also one of the easiest garden plants to care for," says Travis.

Hardiness zone: 3-9

Lily Of The Valley Bulbs View at Walmart Price: $12.60

Quantity: 3 bulbs

3. Violas

(Image credit: Selfwood/Alamy Stock Photo)

Perennial violas, as well as annual or biennial pansies and Johnny-jump-up are all part of the same family. These compact favorites make an ideal choice for shade-loving plants for containers, adding a splash of vibrant color to an area of shadow.

"Violas are a welcome addition to the cool season garden," says horticulturalist and flower expert Jenny Rose Carey. "Choose your favorite colors and tuck them in as a temporary addition." Johnny jump-up may even seed themselves into your garden, says Jenny.

Use moist, well-drained soil and place in a spot that gets at least 3 hours' sunlight each day. Give them shade in the afternoon if it gets hot and allow the soil to dry out between waterings as they won't like being swamped. Deadheading will encourage continuous blooms from spring right through the summer season. Cut the plants back in late summer to get a second flush of flowers in fall.

Hardiness zone: 3-8

Outsidepride Perennial Viola Johnny Jump Up Flower View at Amazon Price: $7.49

Quantity: 5000 seeds

4. Hostas

Hosta 'The Leading Edge' (Image credit: Gina Kelly/Alamy Stock Photo)

One of the best perennial plants for shade, with their heart-shaped leaves and delicate flower spikes in mauve or white in late summer hosta look fabulous as part of your container garden ideas for shady spots. Easy to grow and putting on a long-lasting display of foliage, position a few of them together in a group for the best effect.

As well as the showy palm-like leaves of the usual dark green hostas you can also get more unusual varieties in deep blue-gray with deeply ribbed patterns, as well as yellow, cream and striped variegated ones which are a great choice of shade-loving plants for containers with their light-colored foliage.

"Hostas are a popular container plant for shady areas," says Sara Lundberg, owner of Bloom & Haul. "They are hardy and come in a variety of colors and leaf sizes, making them a versatile addition to any container. They prefer moist, well-draining soil and can tolerate some sun, but they thrive in partial to full shade."

Hardiness zone: 3-9

Frances Williams Hosta - Shade Plant View at Amazon Price: $15.99

Size: 22"

5. Sago palm

(Image credit: Rotofrank/Getty Images)

As well as being one of the best Japanese indoor plants, the Sago Palm is ideal for all your shady gardening needs. "The sago palm is not a true palm but the deep green foliage resembles palm fronds," says gardening expert Noelle Johnson of the AZ Plant Lady. "Slow growing and suitable for large pots it reaches a maximum height of 6 feet." Sago palms are cycads, subtropical plants that grow from a trunk with no branches.

Suitable for planting in large urns, try a pair of sago palms either side of a front door or use one as the centerpiece on a patio. They are drought-tolerant, so be careful not to overwater them. Buy a large plant to make an instant statement and you can be sure they will be fine in the same container for years as they grow very slowly, reaching an ultimate height of around 3 feet only.

Too much sunlight damages their fronds, so choose a spot that also has enough partial shade so the leaves won't scorch. In winter give your plant protection. If you can't take it indoors, then cover the plant with burlap during a cold snap.

Hardiness zone: 9-11

Tropical Elegance Cycas Revoluta Sago Palm View at Walmart Price: $25.44

Was: $35.99

6. Ferns

(Image credit: Supersmario/Getty Images)

Ferns are one of the favorite shade-loving plants for containers in gloomy spots, especially if you choose evergreen varieties that offer year-round structure and interest. And knowing how to care for ferns in winter as well as summer — will add gorgeous greenery to those underwhelming corners and turn them into something that feels lush and tropical.

"Ferns grow in the wild under the shaded canopy of forest trees which makes them perfect for the shadiest corners of any landscape or home garden," says Nathan Heinrich of Nathan Heinrich Design. "While some ferns die back in winter, there are plenty that are green all year round. Some of my personal favorites are sword ferns, foxtail ferns, and bird nest ferns."

There's lots to admire about ferns, in particular their delicately etched foliage. But most of all we love their adaptable nature, which allows them to grow in dark places like shaded city yards where not much else thrives. Choose an old stone urn for planting them up and you will add a timeless classic to your outdoor space.

Hardiness zone: 3-9

Lemon Button Fern View at Walmart Price: $9.99

Was: $14.99

Size: 3.5"

7. Carex

Carex oshimensis 'Evergold' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shade is not a natural setting for most true ornamental grasses but if you love the idea of using them in containers try plants that have a superficial resemblance to the grass family while not actually being botanical grasses, such as Carex (sedge). Generally characterized by compact evergreen foliage, varieties like this work well potted up in shady locations.

"Carex can be found growing in quite dense shade," says ornamental grass expert Neil Lucas, author of Grasses for Gardens and Landscapes. "Carex pensylvanica, for example, in its native woodland setting will create a relatively even green sward that will cover significant areas in generally shady and dry environments. Meanwhile Carex oshimensis is a trouble-free garden plant, and while happy in sun they are especially useful in open shade."

Many types of Carex have bright colors and variegated markings, so look fabulous in containers, where they are an easy-care option. Choose varieties with arching habits such as Carex oshimensis that will cascade and soften the edges of containers. In milder climates, some will remain evergreen, offering great options for winter containers too.

Hardiness zone: 5-8