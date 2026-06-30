I’m convinced that there’s only one thing to get me through the heat this summer, and it's screaming, "I’m melting in the sun," as I play Olivia Rodrigo’s stupid song for the 100th time. If you're anything like me, your Spotify playlist has also probably consisted of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love all day, every day, since the album dropped earlier this month. It's been so all-consuming for me that I've even noticed it inspiring my last interior purchases.

Now, unleashing your inner fangirl onto your home decor isn't always a safe bet, but whilst the teenage angst and edgy purple-ness from Olivia's previous albums may have lacked the elegance of Livingetc, her new album connotes a softer maturity, and capturing the spirit of her album around your home can be way more subtle — and stylish.

So far, her music videos have given us royal maximalism, balletcore, and even retro hospital looks, and combined with the whimsical nostalgia and a bit of heartbreak, making your room look cohesive and sleek (and not like you’ve unravelled) may be challenging, but I've just found nine pieces (one for each song) that do it, and I think you may just fall in love with each.

Alternatively, you could buy the record and incorporate some vinyl styling ideas, like hanging it on the wall or curating a 'collectors' shelf. And if you like this vibe, you might also like Livingetc's decor edit of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album, too.

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