I've Been Listening to Olivia Rodrigo's New Album on Repeat, and Now I'm Using It as Inspiration for Styling My Apartment — Here's How
I have high *expectations* when it comes to decorating
I’m convinced that there’s only one thing to get me through the heat this summer, and it's screaming, "I’m melting in the sun," as I play Olivia Rodrigo’s stupid song for the 100th time. If you're anything like me, your Spotify playlist has also probably consisted of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love all day, every day, since the album dropped earlier this month. It's been so all-consuming for me that I've even noticed it inspiring my last interior purchases.
Now, unleashing your inner fangirl onto your home decor isn't always a safe bet, but whilst the teenage angst and edgy purple-ness from Olivia's previous albums may have lacked the elegance of Livingetc, her new album connotes a softer maturity, and capturing the spirit of her album around your home can be way more subtle — and stylish.
So far, her music videos have given us royal maximalism, balletcore, and even retro hospital looks, and combined with the whimsical nostalgia and a bit of heartbreak, making your room look cohesive and sleek (and not like you’ve unravelled) may be challenging, but I've just found nine pieces (one for each song) that do it, and I think you may just fall in love with each.
drop dead
You might not be able to run through the gold utopia that is the Palace of Versailles, but how about hanging a piece of it on your wall? With an intricate but enchanting French Baroque frame, you too can look like "an angel on the walls of Versailles" whenever you walk past it. Reviews are strong, too — this one has an average rating of 5 stars for its beauty and quality.
stupid song
In case you’re late to the game, the stupid song music video is filled with cats, New York sidewalks, and endless ballerinas. To bring it home, this pretty pink lampshade feels quite balletic. Made from ribbed glass, this elegant lampshade has a lettuce edge and looks dainty enough to float. Best of all, it’s currently half price.
honeybee
As long as it’s this viral icon glass from Anthropologie, I don’t mind having bees near my drink. Like the song itself, a lot of love has been poured into this glass — it’s been handblown with beads carefully pressed into the glass itself. As it’s handmade, each glass looks slightly different. Plus, it comes as a mason-jar-style glass with a straw.
maggots for brains
Normally, I wouldn’t recommend something that looks like a petri dish, but considering the stale vibe of maggots for brains, it only seems fitting. The green reactive glaze gives this lemon serving dish a unique twist that looks like it could belong in Olivia’s fridge. There's something so entrancing about the pattern, and it'll certainly spark conversation at a dinner party.
u+me+<3
The polka dot trend made a hard comeback in the last few years, and for good reason. It's classy, simple, and effortlessly stylish. This heart polka-dot dish definitely seems like one Olivia would leave her silver jewellery on. And as it’s made from 100% iron, there’s no need to worry about this heart breaking.
purple
If you’re not ready to let go of the purple theme from her previous two albums, these sheer lilac curtains might be the next best thing. Okay, so you probably don’t want to see the world in purple, but these linen drapes do provide a refreshing respite from the sun if you still like the natural daylight. They also add a gentle touch of color to your room.
the cure
A lot went down in the cure music video — but the most gut-wrenching was seeing the felted hearts dying even after Olivia tried to cure them. And as we transition into the sad part of her album, these gingham heart cushions might cheer us up in the meantime. They come in two colors that almost perfectly match the set of the music video: duck egg and a muted red.
begged
Now for something more muted and sombre for a song about feeling unloved. Framed with an intricate lace design, this soft blue rug feels chic and elegant whilst maintaining a duller, slightly rustic look. Plus, it comes in an equally melancholic and delicate slate blue if you want to continue with Olivia’s clever color metaphors.
what's wrong with me
If, like Olivia, you’re struggling to get out of bed, you’ll probably need some cozy bedsheets to curl into. This blue duvet set has a leaf-and-lace pattern and stripes on the reverse side — reminiscent of the striped top she wore from her debut performance of what’s wrong with me.
Alternatively, you could buy the record and incorporate some vinyl styling ideas, like hanging it on the wall or curating a 'collectors' shelf. And if you like this vibe, you might also like Livingetc's decor edit of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album, too.
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Annalise Smith is a news and features writer with a passion for design, interiors, and food. One of her favorite places to dine is Restoration Hardware, where one can explore the luxurious showrooms after a meal. Having grown up watching Homes Under the Hammer, Annalise continues to enjoy seeing home and furniture renovations on social media and in magazines. She is currently completing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s and has written for Time Out, The Grocer, and Disegno Journal.