Yes, I Just Decoded Taylor Swift's Latest Album as Decor — Here's How to Shop the Complete Track List
Inspiration can come from anywhere, and you bet I'm taking it from Taylor Swift
We’re entering our glitzy glamorous era in interiors. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to sprinkle some sparkle into your space, add some reflective finishes, and channel your best showgirl drama, there has never been a better time than now. Yes, inspiration can truely come from anywhere, and you bet I'm taking mine from Taylor Swift's just-dropped album, The Life of a Showgirl.
It could be as simple as pulling from its striking orange and teal color palette, or you could go deeper, decoding the hidden meaning behind the lyrics, because isn't that the best part of Taylor Swift's music?
And that's exactly what I've done. As the album played on repeat in the background, I've deep-dived the meaning behind each track, and found the perfect piece of decor to represent it, curating what I am proud to call the perfect TLOAS home edit. Because the easiest way to make a space feel like home is to fill it with things you love.
"The Fate of Ophelia"
These beautiful twisty brass candlesticks channel romance and just the right amount of drama. The curves nod to the inspiration behind the song — Hamlet’s tragic muse and her symbolic flowers, all while keeping it timeless and chic. Think moody symbolism you can actually style in your home.
"Elizabeth Taylor"
"Big girls need big diamonds,” Elizabeth Taylor famously said — and diamonds go beyond jewelry. For £90, this chic decorative diamond tray will add endless glamour to your coffee table and will be the envy of every guest.
"Opalite"
Taylor has a bad habit of missing past lovers, and I have a bad habit of collecting cups, and this stainless steel set feels like the perfect match to Taylor's "storm inside a tea cup". Not only does its reflective finish add a jolt of glamour to an everyday ritual, but it's easily Taylor-approved if it has coffee inside (a non-fat caramel latte to be specific).
"Father Figure"
Taylor Swift has her portrait on the mantel, so I have my portrait on the mantel. Truth be told, many of us forget to add personal touches to our offices but consider this your sign to finally cave in and add your picture (or that of your "father figure" perhaps?) to this appropriately orange frame.
"Eldest Daughter"
The only choice for this record was a tissue box. Not any tissue box, however, but this Zara Home design that's equal parts practical and poetic. Here for the inevitable tears most of us will shed to the song, but stylish enough to sit pretty on your bedside table, glitz and glamour intact.
"Ruin The Friendship"
Sorry Taylor, I simply don't agree that "Disco balls make everything cheap". In fact, we’ve had the Studio 54-coded trend on our radar for a while now, and it perfectly embraces the spirit of this album. A little bit of unserious fun while committing to the drama and poetic mood.
"Actually Romantic"
A flower vase? How sweet. But much like the song, this Seletti vase comes with some irony. Romantic enough to hold delicate flowers, yet plenty mischievous to represent the snake energy of who Taylor wrote this song about (one could say she was feeling... bratty).
"Wi$h Li$t"
This might not exactly be the "Oscar on their bathroom floor" that Taylor Swift was thinking of, but it’s gold, belongs on the bathroom floor, and happens to be on my wish list (so close enough). Waste bins tend to get overlooked when designing the bathroom of your dreams, but a chic one adds major impact and never goes unnoticed.
"Wood"
Taylor might not need to knock on wood anymore, but the rest of us will continue being superstitious until we don’t have to (or until a 6’5 Chiefs player comes along). This HAY pinewood bench matches the album’s color palette, all while being perfectly functional. Add this to the end of your bed with a throw blanket or place with your dining table for some extra seating.
"CANCELLED!"
Taylor likes her Whiskey sour, and I like mine in hand-blown crystal glasses. Conveniently available in only orange and green, these Moser whiskey glasses from Abask look incredibly stylish on your bar cart, or can add color to your drinks cabinet.
"Honey"
Welcome back, lover girl. This might be the closest we will get to Love Story, and I can’t get enough. The song feels warm, soft, and completely enveloping — just like this honey-colored throw blanket. Perfect to cozy up on the sofa with, or style on a chair to add an inviting and autumnal feel to your space.
"The Life of a Showgirl"
I never thought I would say this, but Taylor might have been onto something when she said "Sequins are forever," because what really is a showgirl’s home without some sparkle? If you’re not ready to completely sequin-ify your furniture, this candle holder from Abigail Ahern will do the trick.
Want more interior inspiration from the singer? Take a look inside Taylor Swift's property profile, and discover how you can channel more of her style in your own home.
