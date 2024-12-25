Inside Taylor Swift's Property Portfolio — Take a Glimpse Inside the Star's Tastefully Decorated Homes

With the highest-grossing tour of all time, 14 Grammy awards, and a nine-figure net worth, it's only natural that Taylor Swift's property empire should be as impressive as her personal one. The star's real estate roster spans the likes of Rhode Island, Beverly Hills, and New York City, with each home as expertly designed as you'd imagine.

Well-versed "Swifties" are no stranger to her line-up of homes, either. Taylor makes references to various properties throughout her discography, from the infamous "Holiday House" in Rhode Island's Watch Hill (the subject of her 2020 track, The Last Great American Dynasty) to her rented Greenwich Village townhouse in the Big Apple (which inspired the track Cornelia Street).

And much like the way her albums span the "eras" of her life, each space tells a story of Taylor's taste. "What I find fascinating is how her real estate mirrors her career evolution," says Los Angeles-based realtor Yawar Charlie. "The grandeur of her Rhode Island mansion screams 'star power,' while her Tribeca acquisitions reflect the calculated business acumen of someone who’s not just performing, but building an empire."

While varied, each modern home is stylishly furnished, be it the first condo she purchased — an Alice-in-Wonderland-inspired abode — or her sophisticated Beverly Hills mansion, once belonging to Samuel Goldwyn. And although she may never walk Cornelia Street again, that doesn't mean we can't take a journey through Taylor Swift's property portfolio for a glimpse inside the star's luxurious lifestyle — and a few ideas for stealing her interior style!

Cornelia Street Rental, NYC

(Image credit: Corcoran)

Taylor holed up in number 23 Cornelia Street, NYC while her Tribeca residence was being renovated. As alluded to in track nine of her Lover album, it was where she lived when she first met her ex, Joe Alwyn, with the property becoming an important symbol of their relationship and a muse to Taylor's songwriting.

The star only rented the brownstone townhouse for a few months, but it's arguably become the most famous of her property portfolio. It feels quintessentially 'Taylor', too. The quaint carriage house offers understated curb appeal, while arched wooden doorways give a charming, old-timey feel.

(Image credit: Corcoran)

A listing by Corcoran reveals the traditional, elegant features of the interior. "They are a mix of high-end vintage pieces, contemporary art, and softer, warm tones," explains interior designer, Isabel Jackson of Cheltenham Interiors. "There is a blend of industrial elements (to match the urban environment) and more luxurious or antique pieces to lend character and a sense of history."

While we can't be certain if the furnishings are Taylor's herself, the warm, cozy styling looks distinctively personal. Fluffy throws, traditional lamps, and elegant red drapes in the bedroom feel on-brand for the Maroon singer, a self-professed homebody.

(Image credit: Corcoran)

The same burgundy tones found on the curtains feature throughout the rest of the home, too; most notably, in her kitchen rugs. "Her usage of traditional or artisanal rugs is an interesting juxtaposition to the overall modernity of the apartment," says Isabel. "The interiors reflect a more soft, vintage, and cozy vibe, blending classic NYC style with modern comforts."

Samuel Goldwyn Mansion, Beverly Hills

(Image credit: Top Ten Real Estate Deals)

Nestled on Beverly Hills' Laurel Lane is the Samuel Goldwyn Mansion, bought by Taylor back in 2025 for $25 million. Since purchasing the property, the singer worked closely with architects to honor the original features of the purpose-built Hollywood home, the namesake of the famous director and producer.

"For me, the standout is this historic Samuel Goldwyn estate," says realtor Yawar Charlie. "Its old Hollywood glamour perfectly complements Taylor’s penchant for storytelling and nostalgia, both in her music and her life."

"Outside, its architecture reflects the opulence and glamour of the 1920s, with Mediterranean Revival influences such as stucco, arches, and intricate detailing," adds Isabel. Once you cross the threshold, the property boasts seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, with beautiful wood-drenched walls, a sweeping staircase, and a spacious dining room that leads out to the patio.

(Image credit: Top Ten Real Estate Deals)

If you want a visual representation of the quiet luxury trend, look no further than the library-inspired living room. Built-in bookshelves, an eclectic gallery wall, and striped sofas offer a sophisticated old-money aesthetic, which should come as no surprise considering Taylor's love for classic sartorial choices.

"Taylor has made a conscious effort to honor the property’s heritage of Hollywood glamour by using elegant touches such as vintage furniture, fine art, and luxurious fabrics," says Isabel. "There is an interesting interplay of old-world charm with a focus on modern comfort."

Tribeca Apartments, NYC

(Image credit: Street Easy)

When Taylor first moved to the Big Apple in 2014, she wrote an ode to the city with her track Welcome to New York. She settled on two penthouses in the Tribeca neighborhood for $20 million which she combined to cover 8,309 square feet of living space, (later adding a neighboring townhouse and a third apartment within the same building).

"These are industrial loft-style apartments with large windows, exposed brick, and open-concept layouts," notes Isabel. "The building is probably a converted warehouse or factory and was converted by famed architect Leopoldo Rosati."

(Image credit: Street Easy)

While the interiors of Taylor's monopoly haven't been shared publicly since she bought the separate properties (and they've undergone various renovations since), it's evident why the original spaces caught her eye.

Wooden beams add warmth overhead while white cabinetry and a Belfast sink make for a homey kitchen idea fit for a keen baker like Taylor.

A post shared by Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams) A photo posted by on

A recent Instagram post shared by fellow singer and collaborator Gracie Abrams did in fact offer a rare — and slightly chaotic — glimpse into Taylor's kitchen as it stands now, however. Amid the mayhem, keen viewers will have spotted white glass-fronted cabinets, marble kitchen countertops, and a Persian-style runner on the floor, as well as small framed artworks lining the walls beyond.

"Taylor’s Tribeca apartments are an urban oasis, blending contemporary chic with industrial elements," notes Isabel. "With minimalistic, sleek lines and the juxtaposition of rustic wood, soft textiles, ethnic rugs, and carefully selected art they are amazing properties. Taylor incorporates unique, vintage decor to give the space a lived-in yet polished feel."

High Watch Mansion, Rhode Island

Probably the second most notable home on Taylor's roster is her colonial-style mansion in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The most expensive private home in the state, Taylor bought the property in 2013 and it's since played host to her iconic annual Independence Day parties attended by her star-studded "squad".

It was also the inspiration for the Folklore song, The Last Great American Dynasty. Known as High Watch (formerly named Holiday House and locally known as the Harkness House), it was once home to the American socialite Rebekah Harkness, notorious for her lavish lifestyle in the beachfront home, as alluded to in Taylor's track.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Despite being the muse for one of Taylor's best examples of storytelling, she's shared very little about "Holiday House" to the public. The most we've caught of the inside has been via Instagram posts from her friends. What we do know, however, is that it appropriately features coastal interior design — think Hamptons style decor and sweeping vistas of the private beach through floor-to-ceiling windows.

"A sprawling waterfront estate, this mansion blends traditional and coastal New England styles with a timeless, understated elegance," Isabel explains. "The space leans toward more airy, neutral tones, natural materials like stone and wood, and subtle nods to nautical design."

Greek Revival Estate, Nashville

Many of the details of Taylor's properties have been kept purposely private, including those that surround her Greek Revival mansion in Nashville's Forest Hills neighborhood. Taylor bought the gated Northumberland Estate in 2011 and, although rumored to still be owned by the singer, not much is known about who lives there now.

"A more traditional $4.5m estate in the rolling hills of Tennessee, this home exudes classic Southern elegance with sprawling lawns, stately columns, and Greek revival style proportions," says Isabel, of its architecture. "The outside is particularly stunning with its symmetrical beauty, grand entrance, and gorgeous back patio idea reminiscent of an Italian villa."

It's likely a space that leans into Southern grace and classic interior design. "I can picture elegant drapery, marble or stone floors, and opulent detailing in rooms that feel airy and expansive," says Isy.

Penthouse condo on Music Row, Nashville

Like so many that came before, Taylor started her country music career in Nashville, Tennessee, so it's only right that it's where she purchased her first home. She once described the interiors of the $2 million penthouse in The Adelicia, Music Row, as "whimsically girlie, dreamy, appointed in a style you might call Shabby-Chic Alice in Wonderland" during an interview.

As is usually the case, Taylor's words paint the perfect picture. Certainly the most eclectic and maximalist of her interior styles, the space features silk-hung ceilings, wooden birdcages, union jack prints, and extravagant chandeliers. These can all be spotted in her 2020 Miss Americana documentary on Netflix, and seem relatively unchanged from when she first decked out the home at just 20 years old.

Taylor reportedly spent 18 months renovating it in 2009, adding a koi fish pond in the living room in true stardom fashion. "She uses plush velvet seating, dark wood accents, and modern lighting, with rustic textures paired with interesting hand-painted finishes," notes Isabel. "Particularly noteworthy is the billowing ceiling made of fabric that drapes into the center in an exotic and dramatic way."

Just as her music has shifted through the eras, Taylor Swift's property portfolio has evolved with her career. From her humble condo to her sprawling Beverly Hills estate, it's clear she always puts her personal stamp on each space, and it's an interior design style that deserves the same level of iconicity as the singer herself.