Taylor Swift's Kitchen Features a Controversial Detail, but It Has Designers' Approval

Right now, Taylor Swift is busy taking over the world with her record-breaking Eras tour, but back at home, her kitchen is the perfect blend of classic-meets-cozy. When she's in the Big Apple the popstar holes up in her Tribeca apartment, and the interior is as timelessly elegant as its owner.

We were offered a rare glimpse inside the property when close friend and fellow musician, Gracie Abrams, shared a (slightly chaotic) clip of the pair in cahoots in Taylor's kitchen. Taking to Instagram to promote her new track 'Us' (which features none other than Miss Swift), Gracie shared a video of Taylor quenching a candle fire with an extinguisher. Naturally, however, our eyes were drawn to the backdrop of her kitchen.

Amid the madness, we spotted a somewhat controversial design choice in Taylor's apartment - a kitchen rug idea. Divisive though it may be, designers say it brings just the right amount of warmth and color to the space, helping to offset Taylor's classic white shaker cabinetry and marble countertops. And, since Taylor is nothing short of stylish in everything she does, we're inclined to agree.



Just like Taylor's sartorial choices, her kitchen design embodies quiet luxury. From her sleek, glass-fronted upper cabinets to her whimsical framed prints and photographs that line the walls, every feature points to Taylor having a large role to play in the design of her NYC kitchen. In the video shared by Gracie, however, it was the kitchen flooring idea that caught our eye.

Adding the perfect pop of color to offset the otherwise neutral space is a Persian runner. Nestled between the generous marble island and Taylor's range oven, the patterned rug grounds the small space beautifully, helping to frame her walkway and add a point of visual interest below. When Gracie pans around (greeted by Taylor's concerned cat, Benjamin) you can spot a similar design in the hallway that leads to the kitchen, too.



(Image credit: Nate Sheets. Design: Kobel + Co)

As undeniably beautiful as Taylor's space is, kitchen rugs are a contentious subject. In order to have a place in a high-traffic and messy area like a kitchen, they need to be durable and ideally washable. (We have no doubts that the rugs in Taylor's apartment kitchen are traditionally handwoven and therefore unwashable, but then, her kitchen probably isn't used as often as most of ours.) For that reason, many of us opt for a plain hard floor instead, but designers strongly approve of Taylor's decision to incorporate a rug in this instance.

'The rich red runner adds warmth and coziness to the otherwise pristine space,' says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. 'This thoughtful addition not only introduces a pop of color but also adds a layer of comfort underfoot. The runner’s vibrant hue also subtly contrasts with the kitchen's muted tones, infusing the space with a sense of homeliness and inviting charm.'

(Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg. Design: Storie Collective, Unique Kitchens and Baths, and Tanya Smith Shiflett)

Livingetc's Interiors Editor Emma Breislin says that rugs are a great way to introduce soft furnishings into kitchens, spaces that can sometimes feel too cool or lack coziness. 'I look at every surface in the home as a possibility, and too often people forget about the floor when it comes to kitchens,' she says. 'Rugs and runners (depending on the size of your space) are a great way to bring a sense of warmth and texture — particularly in an all-white space that risks coming off cold and clinical.'

This is exactly what the deep red runner does so well in Taylor space. 'In her kitchen, the assortment of Persian rugs bring a beautiful pop of color, anchoring the white marble counter and cabinets by adding plenty of contrast, texture, and warmth,' Emma says. Without their addition, the space just wouldn't have the relaxing and laid-back feel.

Besides bringing a welcome injection of color and texture, Taylor's rugs - with their traditional heritage patterns - tie into her timeless 'quiet luxury' aesthetic. 'Each design choice, from the glass-fronted cabinets to the cozy red runner and practical open shelves, contributes to a space that is as beautiful as it is practical,' says Nina. 'With personal touches like artwork and fresh flowers, the kitchen becomes not just a place for cooking, but a welcoming heart of the home.'