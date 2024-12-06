Let’s Party — The Disco Decor Trend Has Us Channeling Studio 54 Glamour
NYE is almost here, and we’re in the mood for good old-fashioned disco. Shop opulent, anything-but-subtle decor to ring in the nostalgia in style
Partying feels like a lost art. Rooms that once danced under dizzying spells of mirrors have been swapped for quiet conversations and the blue glow of smartphone screens. Where’s the glitter gone? The big hair? And what happened to Bianca Jagger, Halston-clad on a horse? Maybe we’ve gotten too self-aware. Too sophisticated. Buttoned-up. We went monochromatic beige. And now, like rebellious teens, we’re doing the opposite: disco.
Yes, disco decor is trending, and it's scratching our collective itch for nostalgic glamour. From high-street stores like Urban Outfitters to full-fledged luxury designs by Tom Dixon, everyone’s giving ordinary home objects mirrored, glitzy facelifts. And, as you likely anticipated given the recently-viral IKEA disco ball hack, you'll find actual disco balls, too, reimagined in clever ways.
Niche as it sounds, there's more proof it’s catching on. When I floated the idea in a meeting, I was pleased (and validated) to learn that Livingetc’s very own News Writer, Olivia Wolfe, is already on board: in her living room sits a globe lamp made of weathered pink tiles, which she calls a subtle riff on the traditional disco ball. “When it’s on, it casts a beautiful pink glow, but even off, it stands alone as a piece of art,” she explains. Then, of course, there’s RuPaul, who reportedly has 26 disco balls in his Beverly Hills home. But who’s counting?
This is a trend that thrives on non-traditional takes, so lean into the unexpected. Olivia suggests adding disco-inspired textures to vases, catch-all trays, planters, or even a fabulous disco poster (she’s loving this one from Etsy).
As Olivia says, “If you’re going to go disco, you may as well have fun with it.” And I couldn’t agree more. Whether you're hunting for New Year's Eve decorations or you've simply got an appetite for bling, this is your sign to revisit a time when fun wasn’t just an option; it was the rule. So go ahead, take a walk on the wild side.
Oh, and Studio 54 called — they want their baubles back.
Price: $120
This disco ball-inspired table lamp is the life of the party. Its reflective mirrors naturally catch and amplify ambient light, casting a soft twinkle effect onto the surrounding walls and floor. It’s perfect for turning even the smallest corner into a whole vibe.
Price: $1,372, Was: $1,715
A complete showstopper from Tom Dixon, this pendant lighting idea is as striking in grand living rooms and entryways as it is hanging solo above an armchair. Inspired by inflatable geometry, its mesmerizing effect comes from unique internal reflections — like an inverted disco ball. Fully dimmable to match the mood, although let’s be honest, this piece doesn’t need much help stealing the spotlight.
Price: $399, Was: $499
You’ve probably seen those surrealist “melting” disco balls making the rounds. While budget versions under $50 are easy to find, having seen some of these up close, let me just say: it’s worth splurging. This one from Juri Gallery is impeccably crafted and, even better, currently $100 off at Chairish — still a steal compared to higher-end others in this category.
Price: $64.50, Was: $86
An ice bucket designed like a disco ball feels like a natural progression, especially for chilling a bottle of bubbly. Toeing the line between kitsch and chic, it's sure to catch every guest's eye. And when the party's over, it doubles as a glitzy planter.
Price: $34
What on earth do you do with a mirrored mushroom? Short answer: whatever you want. These petite, 6-inch-tall fungi from ABC Carpet & Home are the perfect size to accent a dining table, style atop a stack of books, or mix into a candle cluster. Their super ‘70s vibe fits anywhere, so get creative with this nostalgic touch.
Price: $107.10, Was: $119
This one-of-a-kind disco accent mirror is a showstopper and a sight for sore eyes. Handmade by an Etsy artisan who’s dedicated to disco-ifying everyday decor, it’s a truly unique piece at an equally fabulous price. Perfect for hallways, living rooms, bedrooms — anywhere that could benefit from a little bling. (I'd recommend close to a window so it can capture the light.)
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Miniature Roses Make for a Ravishing Houseplant in Your Home — Here’s How to Take Care of It
Expert advice on what you need to do to bring this flourishing bloom into your space
By Jacky Parker Published
-
We Explain What a Charger Plate Actually Is (and Why You Should Care)
It's kind of like a placemat, but it's also a completely different thing
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I've Just Discovered the 'Entryway Bed' — A Double-Duty Daybed That's Perfect for Small-Space Dwellers Who Still Want to Host Stylishly
Living in a smaller space doesn't mean you can't have it all — it just means you need to find furniture that can do it all, like these pieces
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Kelly Wearstler Has Released a Bar Cart That Costs $30k — And, Yes, It Looks As Extravagant as You'd Expect (and Want)
It certainly takes the phrase 'raising the bar' to new heights
By Julia Demer Published
-
I've Just Found the Coolest Iron Garlands From Anthropologie — And the Best News? They'll Not Just Work for Christmas, but Year-Round
Whether styled inside or out, these unique garlands might just be the coolest way to decorate these holidays
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
The Coolest Hosts Are Making Napkin Décor the Low Effort Limelight-Stealers of Their Holiday Tables — Here's Where to Shop the Look
Every good dinner party connoisseur will tell you it's the little details that count, but this is the small detail most hosts will overlook
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Spotted: Fornasetti Plates Are 30% Off at Saks Fifth Avenue — Run, Don't Walk, to Snap up This Iconic Collection
If you have ever wanted to have a Fornasetti piece in your home, now is the time to buy the Italian brand's icon face-themed decor
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I've Always Wanted One of Joanna Gaines' Stylish Rugs, and I've Just Found Them on Sale — These Are the Styles I'm Tossing Up
It's the perfect way to add a stylish touch of old-world-money to your interiors without having to actually spend too much
By Maya Glantz Published
-
The Internet's Best-Kept Secret? 9 Amazon Home Scents That Smell So Much More Expensive Than They Are
Because who doesn't love a delicious-smelling home on a budget?
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
51 Stocking Stuffers for Less Than $50 (From an Editor Who's Been Doing This for Two Decades, Now)
Our executive editor knows a stylish stocking stuffer when he sees one, and lately, he's seen a lot of them
By Pip Rich Published