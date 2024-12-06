Let’s Party — The Disco Decor Trend Has Us Channeling Studio 54 Glamour

Partying feels like a lost art. Rooms that once danced under dizzying spells of mirrors have been swapped for quiet conversations and the blue glow of smartphone screens. Where’s the glitter gone? The big hair? And what happened to Bianca Jagger, Halston-clad on a horse? Maybe we’ve gotten too self-aware. Too sophisticated. Buttoned-up. We went monochromatic beige. And now, like rebellious teens, we’re doing the opposite: disco.

Yes, disco decor is trending, and it's scratching our collective itch for nostalgic glamour. From high-street stores like Urban Outfitters to full-fledged luxury designs by Tom Dixon, everyone’s giving ordinary home objects mirrored, glitzy facelifts. And, as you likely anticipated given the recently-viral IKEA disco ball hack, you'll find actual disco balls, too, reimagined in clever ways.

Niche as it sounds, there's more proof it’s catching on. When I floated the idea in a meeting, I was pleased (and validated) to learn that Livingetc’s very own News Writer, Olivia Wolfe, is already on board: in her living room sits a globe lamp made of weathered pink tiles, which she calls a subtle riff on the traditional disco ball. “When it’s on, it casts a beautiful pink glow, but even off, it stands alone as a piece of art,” she explains. Then, of course, there’s RuPaul, who reportedly has 26 disco balls in his Beverly Hills home. But who’s counting?

(Image credit: Lland Studio; Photo: Adam Coleman)

This is a trend that thrives on non-traditional takes, so lean into the unexpected. Olivia suggests adding disco-inspired textures to vases, catch-all trays, planters, or even a fabulous disco poster (she’s loving this one from Etsy).

As Olivia says, “If you’re going to go disco, you may as well have fun with it.” And I couldn’t agree more. Whether you're hunting for New Year's Eve decorations or you've simply got an appetite for bling, this is your sign to revisit a time when fun wasn’t just an option; it was the rule. So go ahead, take a walk on the wild side.

Oh, and Studio 54 called — they want their baubles back.